Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

TipRanks
·6 min read

If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting.

All of this is enough to get investors’ heads spinning. And it’s sure to have investors looking for some clear signal regarding stock choices. One source for such signals: the market’s legendary investors. The billionaire hedge managers have built up their funds to enormous dimensions, and made personal fortunes as well – and the average retail investor can take a page or two from those books.

Few names are as attached to such long-term hedge success as Izzy Englander. The founder of the Millennium fund – which he started with $35 million in 1989, now manages over $196 billion, and has a reputation for generating high profits. Even in the ‘corona year’ of 2020, Englander’s fund saw returns to investors of $10.2 billion. Englander himself has amassed a personal fortune of more than $10 billion.

Regular SEC filings show the moves that Englander has made, through the Millennium Fund. It’s interesting to note that he’s moving heavily into dividend stocks, the stock market’s traditional defensive play, and one that will naturally increase the return to investors.

We’ve used the TipRanks platform to pull up the details on two of recent buys, positions that he has seen fit to increase by wide margins, and offer dividends yields as much as 8%. Let’s take a closer look.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

We’ll start with Arbor Realty Trust, a mortgage lender operating in the multifamily residence and commercial property market. Arbor works with both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, providing direct funding for their loans, as well as financing developers for multifamily residences.

Arbor focuses its efforts on large-scale loan securitization. In February, the company closed two such arrangements, the first for $2.05 billion and the second for $489 million. The securitizations ensure funding for multifamily real estate mortgage loans.

Also in February, Arbor reported its 4Q21 financial results, with good news for dividend investors. The company’s net income came in at $126 million, up from $112 million in the year-ago quarter. Distributable earnings were listed at 57 cents, and provided full coverage of the common stock dividend, which was declared at 37 cents per share. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to $1.48 per common share, and gives a yield of 8.19%. Importantly for investors, the dividend declaration marked the seventh quarterly increase in a row.

For a hedge manager looking to ensure returns, that kind of performance is sure to attract notice. And Englander’s fund bought 1,108,129 shares in ABR, per the most recent regulatory filing. These shares increased an existing holding by 750%, and are currently worth over $19.5 million.

Englander isn’t the only one bullish on this stock. Raymond James’ 5-star analyst Stephen Laws describes ABR’s Q4 results as exceptionally strong, and goes on to write: "Distributable EPS easily beat our estimate and adjusted book value increased 6% sequentially... We expect new origination activity for the balance sheet portfolio to remain strong, and we continue to expect this portfolio to feed the agency business as loans mature.”

"We are reiterating our Outperform rating to reflect the strong financial results, our expectation of continued portfolio growth, recent dividend increases, and a strong dividend coverage ratio," the analyst added.

Laws's Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating comes with a $24 price target, implying a 36% one-year upside to the stock. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~44% potential total return profile. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)

While bullish, Laws’ view is no outlier – Arbor has a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 positive reviews. The shares are priced at $17.63 and their $21 average target suggests ~19% one-year upside. (See ABR stock analysis on TipRanks)

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Next up is Physicians Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a property portfolio made up of healthcare-related holdings. DOC buys, manages, and leases these properties, and the tenants are primarily hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practices. These properties, located across the continental US, boast an overall occupancy rate of 95%. Of the total properties, 246 are Medical Office Buildings (MOB), which hold 84% of the company’s total leasable square footage.

Physicians Realty completed a major acquisition this past December, when it added 14 MOBs from the ‘Landmark Portfolio’ to its own. These buildings, like DOC’s pre-acquisition holdings, are 95% leased; three-fourths the leases are to ‘investment grade’ tenants. The company paid a total sale price of $750 million to make the acquisition, and expects a first-year cash yield of 4.9% from the Landmark buy.

Not long after the Landmark acquisition, DOC declared its fourth quarter dividend for 2021. At 23 cents per common share, the payment marks the thirty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend. It annualizes to 92 cents per share, which gives a yield of 5.4%. Dividend investors should note that DOC, in its Q421 report, listed total funds from operations (FFO, a key metric that supports the dividend) of 26 cents per share, making the current dividend rate sustainable for the company.

Clearly, Englander saw something attractive here; he increased his existing holding in Physicians Realty by a whopping 6,198%, through a buy of 1,972,817 shares. At current rates, these shares are valued at $33 million.

In his coverage of DOC, Berenberg analyst Connor Siversky agrees that DOC is a buying proposition. He writes: “DOC finished off 2021 in strong fashion, collecting virtually all its contractual rents while posting reasonable yoy same store NOI growth of 2.5%. Of note, DOC’s $750m Landmark portfolio acquisition in December pushed a total investment volume of just about $1bn for the year. Based on our estimates, we expect the portfolio transaction to add almost $37m in annualized NOI... DOC currently trades at a discount of 15.0% on P/2022E AFFO versus MOB dedicated peers."

To this end, Siversky rates DOC a Buy, while setting a $19 price target that suggests an upside potential of ~13% in the next 12 months. (To watch Siversky’s track record, click here)

Overall, the analyst consensus here is a Moderate Buy, based on 8 reviews that include 3 Buys and 5 Holds. The stock’s $19.63 average price target implies an upside, for the coming year, of 17% from the current trading price of $16.76. (See DOC stock analysis)

To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada posts massive job gain, jobless rate nears 3-year low

    (Reuters) -Canada posted a blockbuster job gain in February, easily beating expectations, while the unemployment rate dropped below its pre-pandemic level for the first time, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday. The economy added a net 336,600 jobs, more than double the 160,000 analysts had forecast, that data showed. The jobless rate fell to 5.5%, its lowest level since 5.4% in May 2019, as Canada reopened from strict Omicron restrictions.

  • Marketmind: A most favoured nation no more

    European markets are about to start trading with news emerging that Western nations are set to ramp up sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by revoking its "most favoured nation" trade status. The move, not yet official, paves the way to slap tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods and adds to the overnight pressure of Wall Street's Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan announcing an orderly retreat from the country. While global markets experienced brief jitters of hope for a diplomatic solution to the crisis this week, the mood has taken a firm step into the pessimistic camp this morning.

  • What Portfolio Diversification Looks Like

    Since markets are unpredictable, investors shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket.

  • Zim Stock Sails On Booming Q4 Earnings, Massive Dividend

    Zim Integrated Shipping reported Q4 results that topped Wall Street estimates Wednesday and announced a dividend. Zim stock climbed.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

    While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings , the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle. DraftKings stock is down more than 35% so far this year. "Would I buy this dip?" Guilfoyle asked.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Covid-Related Business Dissipates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Rivian Stock Is Plunging. The EV Maker Came Up Short Everywhere.

    Rivian's results and guidance missed estimates, and the EV maker expects to deliver only 25,000 vehicles this year compared with the Wall Street view for about 40,000.

  • Russians dump the ruble as Moscow's exchange reopens for trade after pause amid Ukraine war

    The latest drop means the ruble has fallen nearly 40% so far this year, to historic lows, and is worth less than a penny.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock surged this morning and rallied as high as 9.6% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. The hot electric vehicle (EV) stock cooled off a bit as the day progressed but was still trading 6.5% higher as of 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Just yesterday, Rivian was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    This is the first stock split by Amazon since 1999 and will give investors 19 additional shares for every share they hold. Trading based on the new share price will begin on June 6. Amazon's share split is similar to the one announced by Google parent Alphabet Inc last month.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Two Russians resign from supervisory board of Dutch yacht maker Heesen

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Two Russian members of the supervisory board of Dutch luxury yacht maker Heesen Yachts stepped down on Wednesday, the company said, citing "developments of the current international situation in Ukraine." Heesen, one of four major luxury yacht makers in the Netherlands, is owned by Morcell Ltd. of Cyprus, the investment vehicle of billionaire Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov, though its managers are Dutch. Neither Alekperov nor the resigning board members are on international sanctions lists, though trading in Lukoil shares has been suspended.

  • The 'buy the dip' approach to stocks won't work during the Russia-Ukraine crisis and markets will remain totally unpredictable while the war continues, Mohamed El-Erian says

    Investors should "focus more on selecting individual stocks while positioning for a future of greater dispersion in global economic performance."

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • 6 Dividend Growth Stocks That Beat Commodities for Fighting Inflation

    Metals, grains, and oil are raging now, but they have a long history of poor performance. Consider these companies instead.

  • Apple (AAPL) Launches Most Affordable iPhone to Attract Customers

    Apple (AAPL) announces the launch of its most affordable iPhone SE with an A15 Bionic chip. The move is expected to attract cost wary customers.