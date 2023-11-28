Billionaire Jeff Greene pooh-poohs real estate boom in South Florida

The 2.4-acre parcel at Okeechobee Boulevard and South Dixie Highway long known as the tent site is slated to become home to a 23-story glitzy office building and adjacent 10-story parking garage.

Everything's coming up roses in West Palm Beach! The housing market is humming, glittering space-age office buildings are in the works and marshmallows are roasting on an open fire, or is it chestnuts? I prefer s'mores myself.

The point is, everything is sunshine and Funfetti cake until you talk to billionaire Jeff Greene who is a real bummer with his forecast about "a couple of rough years ahead" following the pandemic-triggered real estate boom. Wah, wahhhh.

Read senior business reporter Alexandra Clough's very thorough story about the year in real estate to find out why there's probably a middle ground between having the whole world on a plate and being Debbie Downer.

Another Debbie Downer last week was the Palm Beach Architectural Commission. You will be surprised to hear it didn't like the design of a new home planned for one the "Sea" streets in Palm Beach. You'd think it could have softened the blow for the holidays, but, nope, the design was called too tall, too massive and too pretentious.

And what do you do with a new $16.2 million modern home that promised Palm Beach sophistication in West Palm Beach, but allegedly delivered leaks, and cracks and ― gasp ― a defective ice machine in the butler's pantry? Sue, of course.

West Palm Beach home that set record-high sale in $16.2 is unlivable, owner says

The home at 6717 S. Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach was purchased in 2021 for $16.2 million.

A landmark waterfront home in West Palm Beach is the subject of a hefty lawsuit between affluent New York car dealer Kenneth Brodlieb and a host of folks involved with the planning and construction of the three-story house. In 2021, the $16.2 million sale was a record-breaker in West Palm Beach. That record has since been topped by the $21 million sale of home at 3140 Washington Road.

Brodlieb and his wife Andrea had previously owned an ocean-to-lake estate in Manalapan that they sold for $9.8 million a month before the Flagler Drive purchase.

Bummer billionaire, but don't bet against Jeff Greene

Jeff Greene and his One West Palm project in downtown West Palm Beach Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Jeff Greene was one of the few people who came out ahead from the last housing bust after betting against the boom of the early 2000s. So, when Greene says be wary of a pending office space contraction, maybe it's OK to not be fully onboard with the Class-A spreading downtown like cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving turkey.

That said, single-family homes sold for near record high median prices in October, and the Census bureau says Florida gained more than 738,000 new residents between July 2021 and July 2022. That was the highest influx during that time period of any state, with Texas coming in second at 668,300 and California third at 475,900.

ArCom doing what ArCom does

A Spanish Colonial-style house designed for 318 Seaspray Ave.in Palm Veach would have a second floor terrace above arched windows.

The Town of Palm Beach's Architectural Commission could fill a football arena with the broken hearts of architects and homeowners it has sent back to the drawing board to fix their plans. To be fair, it's a big job keeping Palm Beach looking like Palm Beach. It means heavily critiquing designs to make sure they fit the neighborhood.

Alas, a rendering of a new home slated for 318 Seaspray didn't cut the mustard. Palm Beach Daily News luxury real estate reporter Darrell Hofheinz brings news of the critique. In addition to having pretentious elements such as an entablature (word of the day!), it needs "a lot of squishing down."

Blind Monk wine bar closing Tuesday ahead of move

A worker arranges bottles behind the bar at The Blind Monk in West Palm Beach.

The Blind Monk wine bar and tapas restaurant in downtown West Palm Beach found opportunity in an eviction threat and is moving to bigger space at the luxury extended-stay hotel AKA West Palm. A firm opening date hadn't been set as of Thanksgiving but it could be as soon as mid-December.

The move means a bigger kitchen, which means a fuller food menu. There will also be covered outside dining.

