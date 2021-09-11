In this article, we will discuss billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' top 10 stocks picks based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Talpins' history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' Top 5 Stocks Picks.

Element Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund, was founded by Jeffrey Talpins, who also serves as its Chief Investment Officer. Talpins worked at Goldman Sachs in the Mortgage-Backed Securities Department before going to Citigroup's Fixed Income Options as the head trader, where he was credited for developing the business.

When many hedge funds struggled in 2016, returning an average of 2.3%, Element Capital returned 19.4%. Element Capital Management gained 23% in 2015, a year in which the typical macro-oriented fund lost 1.2%. The fund had a solid year in 2017, returning 5.46%, giving it an average return of 15.61% from 2015 to 2017. It was ranked 23rd on Barron's 2018 list of the top 100 hedge funds. In addition, Element Capital generated 17.3% returns in 2018, 12% returns in 2019, and 18.8% returns in 2020. The hedge fund’s 13F portfolio is valued at approximately $632.57 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2021.

As of the end of the second quarter, some notable stock picks of Jeffrey Talpins' portfolio include Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH), and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB).

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is a new arrival on Jeffrey Talpins’ portfolio, as his hedge fund bought about 200,000 shares of the company, worth $73.02 million. On July 29, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) posted earnings for the second quarter of 2021. It reported earnings per share of $1.95, beating market predictions by $0.20. In addition, the revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.5 billion, up 36.4% YoY, beating the estimates by $130 million.

Another notable stock in Jeffrey Talpins’ portfolio is DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH). The investor owns 20,054 shares in the company. DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is a new arrival in the fund's portfolio. On August 13, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the price target on DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) to $220 from $175 and kept a “Positive” rating on the shares. On August 20, DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,000 shares of the company while COO Christopher Payne sold 14,000 shares.

Based on the latest 13F holdings for the second quarter of 2021, Element Capital Management owns 38,897 shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB). On August 12, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) posted earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. The earnings per share was -$0.11, beating market predictions by $0.32. In addition, the revenue over the period was $1.34 billion, beating the estimates by $70 million. On August 13, HSBC analyst Raymond Liu raised the price target on Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) to $219 from $210 and kept a “Buy” rating on the shares.

Why pay attention to Jeffrey Talpins' stock picks? Insider Monkey's research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021 our monthly newsletter's stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 115 percentage points (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With this background in mind, let’s start our list of billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' top 10 stocks picks.

Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' Top 10 Stocks Picks

10. Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG)

Talpins' Stake Value: $19,900,000 Percentage of Jeffrey Talpins' 13F Portfolio: 3.14% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 35

Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) is a blank check company. It combines one or more enterprises in the financial, technological, and business services sectors through merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar corporate combinations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is placed tenth on the list of billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' top 10 stocks picks. Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) has a market capitalization of $623 million.

Jeffrey Talpins' Element Capital Management currently holds 2 million shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) that amount to $19.90 million. The company occupies 3.14% of Element Capital Management’s total portfolio. Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) saw a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. The number of hedge fund positions declined to 35 at the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared to 36 hedge funds in the previous quarter.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) is one of the best stocks according to billionaire Jeffrey Talpins.

9. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: REVH)

Talpins' Stake Value: $20,060,000 Percentage of Jeffrey Talpins' 13F Portfolio: 3.17% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: REVH) purchases assets and businesses through merger, stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar corporate combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and ranks ninth on the list of billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' top 10 stocks picks.

On August 9, Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: REVH) posted earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. The company declared net income per share of $7.00 versus $2.59 posted a year ago.

The hedge fund managed by Jeffrey Talpins owns 2 million shares in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: REVH) worth over $20 million, representing 3.17% of their portfolio.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: REVH) is one of the best stocks according to billionaire Jeffrey Talpins.

8. IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO)

Talpins' Stake Value: $20,268,000 Percentage of Jeffrey Talpins' 13F Portfolio: 3.2% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 61

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is a global provider of crucial information, analytics, and solutions for many businesses and markets. The company was founded in 1959 and is placed eighth on the list of billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' top 10 stocks picks. IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) currently has a $47.65 billion market capitalization. It delivered a 44.46% return in the past 12 months.

On August 2, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) agreed to sell the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and related assets to News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) for $1.15 billion in cash, with an estimated tax benefit of $180 million. On July 15, Deutsche Bank analyst Sameer Kalucha raised the price target on IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) to $127 from $123 and kept a “Buy” rating on the shares.

The stock is a new arrival on Jeffrey Talpins’ portfolio, as his hedge fund bought about 179,902 shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO), worth $20.27 million. IHS occupies 3.2% of Element Capital Management’s total portfolio. The biggest stakeholder of the company is Arrowstreet Capital, with 2.99 million shares, worth $337.01 million.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is one of the best stocks according to billionaire Jeffrey Talpins.

Artisan Partners, in its first-quarter 2021 investor letter, mentioned IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO). Here is what the fund said:

“We ended our campaign in IHS Markit. IHS Markit is a global provider of information services to the financial services, automotive and energy sectors. Since beginning our investment campaign in 2009, we have been attracted to the company’s position relative to the meaningful secular tailwind driving demand for data and analytics to help guide business decisions. The company announced in Q4 it is merging with S&P Global, one of the largest credit ratings agencies globally and a provider of benchmarks, data and analytics to the global capital and commodities markets. We believe the combination provides a good level of cost and revenue synergies which will help drive profit growth, and S&P Global has a solid track record of acquiring and integrating new businesses. However, we exited our position as the combined entity will be well beyond our mid-cap market cap mandate.”

7. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: PACE)

Talpins' Stake Value: $21,846,000 Percentage of Jeffrey Talpins' 13F Portfolio: 3.45% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (NYSE: PACE) is a special purpose acquisition company founded by TPG to acquire one or more firms through merger, equity purchase, or other similar business combination. It was incorporated in 2019 and is placed seventh on the list of billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' top 10 stocks picks. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: PACE) currently has a $559.12 million market capitalization.

On May 26, NRDY Northland analyst Greg Gibas initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: PACE) with an “Outperform” rating and gave a $15 price target.

Element Capital Management holds more than 2.20 million shares in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: PACE) worth over $21 million, representing 3.45% of their portfolio.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: PACE) is one of the best stocks according to billionaire Jeffrey Talpins.

Talpins' Stake Value: $23,600,000 Percentage of Jeffrey Talpins' 13F Portfolio: 3.73% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is a benefits management firm concentrating on fertility and family planning benefits for employers in the United States. It was incorporated in 2008 and is ranked sixth on the list of billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' top 10 stocks picks.

On August 12, Barclays analyst Sarah James initiated coverage of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) with an “Overweight” rating and gave a $64 price target. On August 5, Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) posted earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. The earnings per share was $0.19, beating market predictions by $0.12.

Element Capital Management added Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) to its portfolio in the second quarter of 2021 by buying 400,000 shares. In addition, hedge funds are loading up on Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY), as Insider Monkey’s data shows that 39 hedge funds held stakes in the company as of the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared to 26 funds at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is one of the best stocks according to billionaire Jeffrey Talpins.

Alger, in its second-quarter 2021 investor letter, mentioned Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY). Here is what the fund said:

“Progyny, Inc. was among the top contributors to performance. Progyny is a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building solutions. It addresses a significant, underserved niche market with unique benefit plan designs, coordinated clinical delivery and a network of carefully selected providers that, in our view, culminates in superior clinical outcomes, significant cost savings and other benefits to constituents. The prevalence of infertility is high, affecting one in eight couples in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The market for fertility treatments grew at a 10.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2013 to 2017. Progyny reported strong results during the quarter. Revenue grew 51% year over year, ahead of Wall Street estimates by $400,000. Revenue for Progyny’s Fertility Benefit area grew more than 50% while its Pharmacy Benefit revenue grew more than 54%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were also strong, exceeding estimates by $2.5 million. Still early in the selling season, Progyny is seeing a normal pace of sales commitments, and it anticipates that the majority of client decisions may occur in the late summer and early fall for implementations next year.”

Click to continue reading and see Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins' Top 5 Stocks Picks.

