A billionaire who just blasted into space shared footage of his training, which included lying upside down and spinning on a chair
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa launched into space on Wednesday to visit the ISS for 12 days.
He shared footage of his training, including videos of him in zero-gravity and playing badminton.
One video showed him in a spinning chair, which he said "almost feels like torture."
The Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa blasted into space for a 12-day trip on Wednesday.
Maezawa is visiting the International Space Station, and took off in a Russian Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan.
Before his trip, Maezawa shared videos of what he called his "unusual training in Russia" on Twitter, which included spinning fast on a chair and playing badminton:
He said that spinning in the chair was "almost feels like torture."
He also shared a training video of him bouncing on a trampoline:
Maezawa tweeted a video of him "experiencing zero-gravity for the first time." It showed him doing flips, being spun around, and opening a bottle of water.
He also shared photos of him lying upside down on a bed to prepare:
Maezawa is also scheduled to visit the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023.
