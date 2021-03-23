Billionaire LoanDepot Founder Cashes In on Housing Boom

Davide Scigliuzzo
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- LoanDepot Inc. logged its best year ever in 2020, as record-low rates turned mortgage lending into one of the few bright spots of the pandemic economy. Billionaire founder Anthony Hsieh and his private-equity partners are ready to cash in.

The 11-year-old company, which went public earlier this year, sold new junk-rated bonds on Tuesday to refinance debt and to pay its shareholders a $200 million special dividend, according to a copy of the debt documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

The deal adds Taiwanese-born Hsieh and private equity firm Parthenon Capital, which also owns a stake in the company, to a growing list of beneficiaries of a housing boom fueled by the Federal Reserve’s decision to slash rates to near zero in response to the pandemic.

LoanDepot is profiting twice from the ultra-low rates. Like other mortgage lenders, it has enjoyed an increase in lending as Americans sought to move away from cities or to refinance their mortgages at cheaper rates. It is also taking advantage of a rally in credit markets that slashed borrowing costs for companies that are rated below investment grade.

“They had a fantastic year,” said Bill Zox, a portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management, who said the company can afford to take on more debt given its strong performance. “They are growing very rapidly and they have one of the best direct-to-consumer franchises in the whole business.”

LoanDepot more than doubled its loan originations in 2020 to over $100 billion. Its revenue grew by over 200% to $4.3 billion over the same period, according to the debt documents.

The company priced the new seven-year bonds at a yield of 6.125%, according to people with knowledge of the offering. It raised a total of $600 million from the bond sale, or $100 million more than originally expected. It will use the rest of the proceeds to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, according to a statement.

A representative for LoanDepot declined to comment beyond the statement, while Parthenon Capital did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse Group AG, the lead arranger on the bond sale, also declined to comment.

Read more: Michigan State Walk-On Becomes Billionaire by Making Mortgages

Hsieh is the latest housing market entrepreneur to experience a boost in fortunes during the pandemic. Mat Ishbia, the chief executive officer of United Wholesale Mortgage, became a billionaire last year after the lending firm founded by his father went public. Rocket Cos. chief executive Dan Gilbert also saw his wealth soar after his company went public at a valuation of around $40 billion in August.

(Updates with final size and pricing in seventh paragraph. A previous version of the story corrected the spelling of the company name in the last paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks to Slip As Virus Setbacks Boost Havens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to open weaker after setbacks to the recovery from the pandemic weighed on U.S. equities and oil, and drove haven trades into Treasuries and the dollar.Nasdaq 100 futures outperformed in early Asia trading, while S&P 500 contracts were steady after a drop in the index. Beneficiaries of the reopening trade underperformed in U.S. hours, with the small-cap Russell 2000 dropping 3.6%, and an index of airline shares fell the most since October. Futures pointed lower in Japan and Hong Kong and were steady in Australia.The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid for a second day as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the risk that economic growth would spur unwanted inflation. And solid demand at a two-year note auction helped allay concerns that poor investor appetite could trigger another spike in borrowing costs.Oil slid further below $60 a barrel as renewed lockdowns in Europe clouded the prospects for a speedy recovery in consumption.Market sentiment has faltered on doubts about the progress of the global economic reopening. The Treasury market has also benefited from the latest assurances of continued central bank support, as investors face another heavy slate of bond auctions this week. These are reminders of the fragility of the recovery as investors contemplate the 75% rally in the S&P 500 since its bear-market trough a year ago.“The market today has some jitters as it considers what a return to normal means for easy money policies, fiscal support, and interest rates,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “But for any investor thinking we’re poised for a drop, it’s important to remember that the market is going through historically healthy growing pains and there is still a lot more recovery ahead of us.”Germany, France and Italy have widened lockdowns and cases are spiking in other countries. The head of the World Health Organization called recent increases in deaths and cases “truly worrying trends.”These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:13 a.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8%.Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were steady.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2% earlier.CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.61 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.6%.The euro was at $1.1850 after dropping 0.7%.The British pound traded at $1.3756 after sinking 0.8%.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 1.62%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield lost five basis points to 1.68%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $57.40 a barrel, extending a 6.2% decline.Gold was at $1,727.28 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Kuaishou Showcases E-Commerce Growth in Maiden Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology showcased a scorching pace of growth in its first results since a $5.4 billion initial public offering, thanks to a surge in online shopping revenue.The TikTok-like video service that pulled off the biggest technology IPO since Uber Technologies Inc.’s reported a 50% climb in 2020 revenue to 58.8 billion yuan ($9 billion), slightly ahead of analysts’ projections. Much of that stemmed from a doubling in online advertising in the December quarter as well as a several-fold surge in e-commerce from a low base. It posted a net loss for the three months of 19.3 billion yuan -- exceeding revenues in part because of fair value changes in preferred shares -- versus 18 billion yuan a year earlier.Kuaishou, the nine-year-old operator of China’s most popular short-video service after ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin, is trying to establish its place among a generation of mega-startups like food delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing. Backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., the startup’s February coming-out party in Hong Kong was the second-best debut ever for an IPO that raised more than $1 billion.The social media giant is counting on new ventures such as retail to help sustain its pace of growth over the longer term, despite competition from ByteDance and others exploring social commerce. Founded by former Google employee Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao as an app built around sharing animated GIF images, Kuaishou pivoted to short video in 2013 and added livestreaming in 2016, landing footholds in what eventually became two of the hottest social media formats. Its shares slid 4% Tuesday ahead of the results but are still more than double their IPO price.Read more: Kuaishou Surges 161% In Biggest Technology IPO Since UberFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to acquire software firm Calabrio from KKR

    Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire workplace software firm Calabrio Inc from KKR & Co Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but people familiar with the matter said the deal values Calabrio at more than $1 billion, including debt. KKR paid $200 million to acquire Calabrio in 2016.

  • Ametek Nears $1.5 Billion Deal for Abaco Systems

    (Bloomberg) -- Ametek Inc. agreed to purchase Abaco Systems Inc. for $1.35 billion from Veritas Capital, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.The maker of electronics instruments will acquire Huntsville, Alabama-based Abaco in an all-cash transaction expected to close in mid-2021, according to a statement Monday.“We are excited for the opportunity to acquire Abaco Systems,” David A. Zapico, Ametek’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in the statement. “Their market-leading embedded computing solutions are ideally positioned across a number of attractive aerospace and defense platforms.”Abaco, then called GE Intelligent Platforms, was bought by Veritas in December 2015 for an undisclosed sum. The company operates in a range of sectors, including aviation systems, information processing and network communications, according to its website. It has annual sales of about $325 million, according to Monday’s statement.Veritas, which raised its first fund in 1998, focuses its deals on businesses that interact with the government, including in aerospace, defense and technology, according to its website. The firm announced in January that it was acquiring Perspecta Inc. in a deal valued at $7.1 billion and in February that it was part of a deal for Cubic Corp.Ametek has a workforce of 17,000 in more than 150 locations in 30 countries, according to its website. The stock climbed 75% in the past year, compared with the 62% increase in the S&P 500 index, giving the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company a market value of $27.9 billion. It was little changed in early trading in New York.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Uber Stock A Buy Right Now After Earnings? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Uber Technologies is a global company that is transforming the ride-sharing and meal delivery markets. After a much-hyped debut on May 10, 2019, Uber stock is one of the most watched IPO stocks today, but is Uber a buy right now in the current stock market rally? Uber is in the midst of a dramatic turnaround, as the company fights to turn a profit.

  • Honda to extend production suspension at some North American plants

    Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it will extend production suspensions at some North American plants into the week of March 29 due to various supply chain issues. Last week, the Japanese automaker said a variety of issues would force it to halt production at a majority of North American plants for the entire week of March 22 and impact production at the remainder of its North American plants. Honda cited "impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather" for the production cuts.

  • Fed’s Quarles Says ‘Finally Time’ for Everyone to Ditch Libor

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles urged market participants to stop using the London interbank offered rate following an uptick in financial activity tied to the benchmark, which global regulators have slated for elimination.“It is finally time for everyone to actively transition away from using Libor,” Quarles, the central bank’s vice chairman for supervision, said at an Alternative Reference Rate Committee symposium Monday. Continuing to use the rate in new contracts after this year “would create safety and soundness risks, and we will examine bank practices accordingly.”The ARRC, which has been with overseeing the transition away from U.S. dollar Libor, said in a progress report Monday that Libor contracts outstanding total about $223 trillion, up from $200 trillion three years ago, the beginning of the end for the rate. While an estimated 60% of current exposures will mature before mid-2023, the current end date for dollar Libor, about $90 trillion of contracts will remain outstanding.Legislation “is a necessary step to address these contracts,” and the Fed supports the ARRC’s proposal for New York State, as well as efforts toward a federal solution, Quarles said.The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority earlier this month confirmed that the final fixings for most Libor rates will take place at end of this year, with just a few key dollar tenors set to linger for an additional 18 months. Global regulators have made a concerted effort to wind down the benchmark in 2021, with the Fed and others pushing market participants toward a slew of alternatives.“Adjusting to a new reality can be difficult, so let me be clear: These statements are definitive,” Quarles said of Libor’s end dates.Progress toward replacement benchmarks, such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate in the U.S. and the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate in Japan, has been sluggish.Most worrying, the ARRC’s report said, is that many borrowers say lenders aren’t communicating with them about Libor alternatives. Also, Libor continues to be used by a class of issuers, including foreign bank and nonfinancial corporates, that have begun to issue floating-rate notes tied to SOFR.The Fed earlier this month warned major banks of consequences if they don’t wean off Libor fast enough. The U.S. central bank told firms in a letter that it would examine their Libor transition plans, and senior leaders will need to show budgets and resources dedicated to the shift. Foreign firms should measure their exposures booked or managed within their U.S. operations, the Fed said.“Market participants have had many years to prepare for the end of Libor, yet over the last few years they have actually increased use of Libor,” Quarles said. “That must obviously change this year -- that’s just the laws of physics -- and the firms we supervise should be aware of the intense supervisory focus we are placing on their transition, and especially on their plans to end issuance of new contracts by year-end.”(Adds comments on supervision and legislation.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zappos Founder Nick Swinmurn Stomps Into Lavish Montecito Estate

    Zappos may be more closely linked to the late Tony Hsieh, but the online shoe-peddling juggernaut was actually started by a different man entirely: the quietly prolific Nick Swinmurn, an English-born American serial entrepreneur. It was Swinmurn who first came up with the novel idea of selling shoes online; before launching Zappos, he solicited an […]

  • Bitcoin Rally Stirs BofA Alarm on ‘Enormous’ Surge in Energy Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s massive rally over the past year means it’s only getting worse for the environment.The energy used by the network of computers that power the digital coin is comparable to that of many developed countries and rivals the emissions from major fossil-fuel users and producers such as American Airlines Group Inc. and ConocoPhillips, according to a report by Bank of America Corp. The level of emissions, which have risen alongside a spike in Bitcoin’s price, have grown by more than 40 million tons in the past two years. And when the digital asset is trading around $50,000 -- which it’s done for much of this year -- it uses about 0.4% of global energy consumption.More worrisome, according to the report titled “Bitcoin’s dirty little secrets,” is that rising prices may mean Bitcoin’s energy consumption will soon rival that of some of the largest countries in the world.“What I’m concerned about is the pace of growth in the demand for energy,” Francisco Blanch, head of commodities and derivatives research at Bank of America and lead author of the report, said in an interview. “The rate of change is enormous -- nothing is growing at this pace in the energy world.”Bitcoin has skyrocketed into the limelight during the Covid-19 pandemic amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus that’s been a boon to more-speculative parts of the financial markets. The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged almost 10-fold in the past year. That’s meant greater energy use, too.Because the coin’s supply is limited, any excess demand could push prices even higher. Rising prices encourage more so-called mining activity and may consequently push CO2 emissions up even more, according to Bank of America.Bitcoin transactions are processed by miners -- crypto slang for companies that operate a vast array of computers. Miners compete to confirm transactions and get new coins awarded in return -- but they require huge amounts of energy to run. Buoyed by increased competition, only a handful of such firms -- most China-based -- controlled about 50% of all the computing power on the network, Bloomberg News reported last year.According to Bank of America, it’s since become even more concentrated, with roughly three-quarters of so-called hash power now concentrated in the country. That, too, is worrying to Blanch, as almost 60% of Chinese electrical generation is derived from coal-fired plants.“Right now, this thing is taking a lot of energy and it’s possible that if everyone comes in and prices go higher, then it’s going to be way more energy,” he said.But crypto fans argue Bitcoin’s energy use is immaterial when placed within a larger context. Many say, for instance, that its carbon footprint is pretty negligible, compared with that of cars, power plants and factories. And even as its price surges, it’s hardly made a ripple in power markets, according to analysts at BloombergNEF.“Bitcoin miners use whatever power is available and the focus is absolutely on the lowest-cost power possible,” Jaime Leverton, chief executive officer at Hut 8 Mining Corp., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.Her firm’s mining operations are located in Alberta, Canada, where natural gas and wind are among the predominant energy sources. “It’s a conversation that certainly needs to evolve over time and doesn’t accurately reflect how we talk about energy in other tech sectors,” she said.Nic Carter, a partner at crypto-focused venture firm Castle Island Ventures, said he expects Bitcoin’s energy use in the long run to come almost exclusively from sources -- including hydro and flared gas -- that otherwise would go to waste.Still, “there’s a moral case to be made for Bitcoin, even in the presence of a carbon outlay, which is it’s so useful for society,” said Carter by phone. “The focus should be on making the grid greener in the aggregate, not trying to take a line-item veto and say this specific usage of society’s energy is illegitimate.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Taps Tech Trio to Make Good on Loyalists’ Dreams

    (Bloomberg) -- After posting disappointing earnings in the fourth quarter, GameStop Corp. is looking to make good on a comeback plan that has inspired investors and helped turn it into the year’s hottest stock.The company appointed a trio of new executives with tech experience to its ranks on Tuesday, part of a push by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to make the brick-and-mortar chain an e-commerce power. The most prominent among them: Jenna Owens, a veteran of Amazon.com Inc. and Google, who will become GameStop’s No. 2 as chief operating officer.Neda Pacifico -- another former Amazon executive who worked at Cohen’s previous company, Chewy.com -- will become senior vice president of e-commerce. And Ken Suzuki, who comes from Zulily Inc., will be vice president of supply-chain systems. The new executives all begin on March 29, GameStop said Tuesday in conjunction with its fourth-quarter results.With the changes, the video-game retailer is trying to look past a sluggish holiday results that sent the shares sliding on Tuesday. Though a new generation of game consoles helped spur purchases, the company didn’t get as big a bump as expected. Profit in the period ended Jan. 30 came to $1.34 a share, excluding some items. That compared with an average projection of $1.43 from analysts.Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion, short of the $2.24 billion estimate. Still, the console surge helped same-store sales grow 6.5% in the period, with online revenue advancing 175%. The company’s product mix swung more toward hardware sales, which carry lower margins. The retailer closed a total of 693 stores in its last fiscal year.“The big takeaway is that the report didn’t give much new ammunition for bears on the name, even though it didn’t do much to highlight the new direction,” said Doug Clinton, an analyst at Loup Ventures.The year’s huge gain in the stock, led by small investors on Reddit who triggered a short squeeze, has led to hearings in Congress and lifted the company’s market value to almost $13 billion.No QuestionsInvestors were expecting more guidance from GameStop on its new strategic direction. In recent months, Cohen has pushed the chain to refocus on e-commerce and a wider assortment of goods. Even before Tuesday’s additions, Ryan had brought in a number of new executives, including a chief technology officer and Chewy’s former vice president of customer care.GameStop’s chief financial officer was pushed out last month as part of the revamp, and was followed Tuesday by another senior executive.The company declined to take questions on a call with investors late Tuesday, and Cohen didn’t make an appearance.“We are optimistic about our transformation and the console cycle,” Chief Executive Officer George Sherman said on the call.Online ShiftGameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store. That’s why the company’s bid to mimic Amazon is so crucial to its future.The stock initially rose in late trading following the results, but slipped as much as 17%. Shares of the retailer have soared more than ninefold this year, fueled by day traders willing to overlook the GameStop’s history of shrinking sales and shuttered storefronts. The company had about 5,000 stores as of Oct. 31.Many analysts are wary of the company’s latest turnaround efforts, with three recommending investors sell the stock and four rating it hold. “E-commerce may not be saving grace,” Matt Kanterman, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said in a recent note.(Updates with analyst’s comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett’s $10 Billion Mistake

    Berkshire Hathaway sold positions in JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and other banks last year. The sector has rallied in recent months, however.

  • Yellen, Powell double down on efforts to tackle climate-change financial risks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that they are moving full steam ahead with plans to assess the implications of climate change to the financial system.

  • These 4 Growth Stocks Are Screaming Buys If the Nasdaq Crashes

    Don't look now, but we might be on the verge of a full-fledged crash in the technology-reliant Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). At the end of 2020, the Nasdaq 100 -- an index of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- was sporting a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio of 55.3, which is well above its historic norm. A September Harris poll found that 43% of retail investors are utilizing some form of leverage (either buying equities on margin and/or purchasing options contracts).

  • Amazon to Sell Deliveroo Stake of Up to $148 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. could raise as much as 107 million pounds ($148 million) by selling some of its stake in Deliveroo Holdings Plc in the food-delivery startup’s London initial public offering.Amazon will own 11.5% of Deliveroo following its listing, down from the 15.8% it holds now, according to the prospectus for the sale. That implies the retailer could sell as many as 23.3 million shares, which at 4.60 pounds each -- the top end of the range at which Deliveroo is marketing the stock -- would be worth 107 million pounds, according to Bloomberg calculations.London-based Deliveroo started taking investor orders on Monday in the sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds of stock. The company is looking to raise 1 billion pounds from the IPO, with the rest of the proceeds going to Amazon and other early investors.“Deliveroo asked existing shareholders to sell a small proportion of their shareholding in order to support the IPO, as is common,” a spokeswoman for the company said in an email. “Deliveroo is proud that our large investors continue to support the company and our long-term vision.”Index Ventures, DST, Greenoak, Bridgepoint, Accel, are among the other investors selling down stakes in the IPO. Major U.S. fund companies Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. aren’t offering any shares in the offering, according to the prospectus.“We congratulate Deliveroo on their IPO and can confirm that on completion of the IPO, Amazon will still own a large proportion of our pre-IPO minority stake,” a spokeswoman for Amazon said in an email.Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu plans to sell 6.7 million shares, a sliver of his existing holdings, valued at 30.8 million pounds at the top end of the price range.Shu will hold 6.3% of the company post listing, though the stake will carry 57.5% of Deliveroo’s voting rights because he will be the sole owner of Class B shares, which carry 20 votes each, versus one vote each for Class A stock. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A. Deliveroo is giving Shu voting control for three years to provide him with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company has said.Such dual-class structures, which are common in the U.S. and let founders keep control even after an IPO, are the subject of debate in London at the moment. A U.K. government-backed report this month recommended allowing companies to use such a setup on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they’re currently not permitted.Because of that prohibition, Deliveroo is listing on the LSE’s standard segment, making it ineligible for indexes such as FTSE 100 despite its expected market capitalization of as much as 8.8 billion pounds.Embracing two classes of shares would help the LSE attract more fast-growing technology companies, many of which choose to list in the U.S. Corporate governance experts frown on the structure, saying it can weaken protections for minority shareholders.(Updates to add Deliveroo statement in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood, at the heart of retail trading frenzy, files for own IPO

    (Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc, the online brokerage at the center of the historic retail trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year, has confidentially submitted plans to regulators for a U.S. initial public offering, the company disclosed on Tuesday. The move to push ahead with a stock market flotation comes in the middle of a historic boom in U.S. capital markets, fueled largely by dealmaking through so-called special purpose acquisition companies. Companies have raised well over $100 billion through initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first three months of the year and are poised to overtake 2020's record haul of $167 billion, data from Refinitiv and Dealogic showed.

  • Cathie Wood Has Billions in Tesla. ARKK Still Struggles With ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management is known for its huge bet on the world’s hottest electric-car maker. But that hasn’t been enough to put Cathie Wood’s funds at the top of environmental, social and governance standards.Her actively managed exchange-traded funds ranked below average in a recent study by Jefferies’ analysts Steven DeSanctis and Eric Lockenvitz. That’s even as Wood’s flagship $24 billion Ark Innovation ETF has more than tripled in the past year -- boosted by its investments in Tesla Inc. Elon Musk’s company is ARKK’s biggest holding and currently comprises 10.5% of the fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Wood is not ESG focused, the funds are not specifically ESG and the scores show you that,” DeSanctis said in a phone interview. “They’re about innovative growth. Maybe the other way you look at it is that innovative growth doesn’t necessarily coincide with the best ESG rankings.”Since Ark Investment’s funds make relatively concentrated bets -- compared with other ETFs that include more companies -- a few firms with lower ESG scores can drag down the whole fund. In addition, there isn’t always enough data to score newer companies, DeSanctis said. About 80% of the stocks in ARKK have scores, compared with 99.8% for the broader S&P 500 Index, the Jefferies study showed.“ESG is still the wild west,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “A lot of times, if there is a very short track-record, there’s just not a lot of data to quantify something.”ARKK had rallied as much as 26% this year before erasing its 2021 gains earlier this month as a surge in bond yields spurred concern over pricey areas of the market. Still, the fund’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down. It has taken in $7.1 billion since the end of 2020 -- with inflows of about $1.7 billion just this month alone.“Most investors are more worried about making money, right or wrong, than about those ESG scores,” said Barry James, portfolio manager at James Investment Research.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lebanon crisis escalates after failure to agree government

    Lebanon's financial crisis intensified on Monday after Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri publicly repudiated President Michel Aoun, saying the latter wanted to dictate cabinet membership and grant veto powers on policy to his political allies. After the latest of more than a dozen meetings with the president to form a new cabinet, Hariri called Aoun's demands "unacceptable". Hariri's televised announcement dashed hopes for an end to five months of political deadlock between the two and a reversal of the country's financial meltdown.

  • What life is like for a man who has 2 tiny houses on his own private island in Florida

    Tim Davidson splits his time between an octagon-shaped home designed to withstand hurricanes and another tiny dwelling decked in Tiffany glass.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Boulder shooter: Suspected gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was bullied, anti-social and paranoid, brother says

    The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder