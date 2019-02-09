Is Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Really the Democrats’ Best Chance to Beat Trump in 2020?

Steven Rattner, a major Democratic donor, told Yahoo! Finance in a recent interview for the website’s “Influencers with Andy Serwer” podcast that he thinks billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg could “absolutely” defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election as the Democratic nominee.

Rattner, whose net worth is in the hundreds of millions of dollars according to public disclosures, is an investment financier who manages Michael Bloomberg’s personal and charitable wealth assets as the CEO of Willett Advisors LLC.

He got his start in finance as a journalist reporting on business and economics for the New York Times, then became an investment banker, working for such infamous names on Wall Street as Morgan Stanley and the now-defunct Lehman Brothers.

Read the full story on CCN.com.