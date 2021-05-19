Billionaire Miner Ready to Bet on Argentina as Chile Risk Grows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Attwood
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- In a sign of South America’s shifting political winds, a billionaire mining clan is holding off on new investments in Chile because of country risk while looking to move forward with a huge spend in Argentina.

Lundin Mining Corp., which recently spent $1 billion upgrading its copper operation in Chile, will monitor potential rule changes in the country before proceeding with an estimated $500 million underground expansion there, said Chairman Lukas Lundin. Across the Andes in San Juan, the Swedish-Canadian group is in talks with Argentine officials about a multibillion-dollar project.

Favorable and stable rules and giant deposits have seen Chile become the dominant supplier in global copper, while Argentina’s volatile and unorthodox politics have limited development of its vast mineral wealth. That risk divide may be about to narrow after Chile elected an assembly that places the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of the left wing, leaving mines vulnerable to tougher rules. The weekend vote may also add momentum to a bill to create one of the industry’s heaviest tax burdens.

The prospect of a more onerous operating environment in Chile is giving the industry pause just as the world is clamoring for more copper in a nascent green-energy transformation. For Lundin, it comes as the company wraps up studies into an underground expansion.

“We’re going to wait and see before we put too much money into it and I’m sure everybody else is doing the same,” Lundin said in an interview Tuesday. “If there is too much uncertainty in the next year, year and a half, obviously we won’t push the button.”

The regulatory headwinds in Chile stem from efforts to address lingering inequalities that spurred the worst social unrest in a generation. Tensions have been exacerbated by the pandemic and record-high copper prices. To be sure, the constitutional process will last a year and foreign mining companies have stability agreements that protect them from tax changes through at least 2023.

“Countries want higher income, I understand that,” Lundin said. “But if you tax too much it’s very hard to reinvest again.”

In Argentina, the group whose stakes in mining and energy businesses around the world total about $4.3 billion, is looking to develop deposits that have just generated “some spectacular drill results,” Lundin said.

The group’s Josemaria Resources Inc., led by Lukas’ son Adam, is negotiating terms with authorities after submitting an environmental and social impact assessment in February. Another Lundin unit is drilling the Filo del Sol deposit. The larger of the two San Juan projects would be a copper-silver-gold operation of at least the size of Lundin’s Candelaria mine in Chile and costing $4 billion to $5 billion to build, he said. Argentine officials are “keen” on the project, he said.

Lundin knows Argentina well. He was responsible for the discovery of the giant Veladero deposit now operated by Barrick Gold Inc.

He’s also led plenty of mergers and acquisitions over the years. But even though there’s limited scope for copper producers to accelerate expansions of existing operations, neither are there many vehicles to consolidate right now.

“If something makes sense, we’ll definitely look at it but I don’t see that much M&A happening,” he said.

Limited supply growth opportunities and long lead times for new mines are part of the reason why Lundin says the copper up-cycle could go on for another decade.

Still, he doesn’t want prices to get too high given the demands that could generate. “If the price is like this or a bit lower it’s very good for the industry to give stability and the fire-power to put new projects into production.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Keeps Dropping. Is Bitcoin the Problem?

    Shares have been tanking at the start of the workweek, but another reason this time around is Bitcoin. Investors are growing tired of the distraction.

  • Gamestop, AMC short sellers sit on nearly $1 billion loss - Ortex

    Investors are estimated to have lost $930 million on their short positions in meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment over the last five trading days, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Tuesday. Shares in GameStop, which was at the heart of the so-called "stonks" retail trading mania earlier this year, have risen by a third in the last one week, while shares in cinema operator AMC are up 39%. Ortex said short interest in AMC is currently estimated to be 18.3% of freefloat and in GME it is estimated at 21.8% of freefloat.

  • AMC Meme Revival Pits Trader Euphoria Versus Big Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted its longest rally since 2018 as individual investor desire to trade meme stocks was reawakened.AMC ended the day higher by 0.6% to $14.03 even after traders circulated news that a 17 million share block trade was said to price at $14.20 each. The movie-theater chain flipped between gains and losses amid heightened trading volume for a fourth straight-session.XpresSpa Group Inc., another favorite of Redditors earlier this year, rallied 9.1% to $1.32 as penny stock Naked Brand Group jumped 4.9% while cannabis stock Sundial Growers Inc. rose 4.7%. The strength for some retail-focused companies came after Walmart Inc. boosted its earnings forecast on Americans’ desire to “get out and shop” while Macy’s Inc. also posted bigger-than-expected gains.Social media has powered the latest gains for AMC, with the hashtag #AMCSqueeze trending over the past week on Twitter, in a call to recreate the heavy retail buying in January that forced investors out of bearish positions.With more than 32 million shares traded early Tuesday, AMC was the second most active stock that trades with a market value above $500 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock’s now eight-day winning streak is its longest streak of advances since August 2018 with a 56% rise pushing it to a two-month high.The company has soared as its management embraced individual investors and internet traders after Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron cheered the stock’s resurgence on a quarterly earnings call. The movie-theater chain has continued to rally even after announcing on Thursday that it had raised about $428 million by selling shares.B. Riley analyst said Friday that the additional cash lowered the need for it to raise even more funds ahead of a rebound for the movie theater industry. CEO Aron said in the statement the money will allow it to better “tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.”(Updates share movement throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market will likely be boring this summer: veteran trader

    Keith Bliss breaks down the price action in the S&P 500 and what to expect from the Federal Reserve.

  • Baidu Slips Despite Q1 Beats

    Chinese tech giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) scored a pair of beats in its inaugural quarter of 2021, but investors might be more concerned about the company's immediate future. For its Q1, Baidu booked total revenue of 28.13 billion yuan ($4.38 billion), which was 25% higher on a year-over-year basis. Baidu attributed its Q1 success to its ever-continuing push against the edges of technology.

  • What I Need to See From Hydrofarm Before Buying

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Monday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Bill Toler, chairman and CEO of Hydrofarm Holdings Group , the hydroponics supplier. Toler said that Hydrofarm is a 44-year old company that sells everything farmers need to grow crops of all kinds indoors. When asked about cannabis, Toler estimated that about 75% of their sales stem from this single industry.

  • Flush With Cash, AMC Stock Is Still a ‘Buy,’ Says Analyst

    Coronavirus knocked AMC Entertainment (AMC) to the mat -- but it's not out of the fight yet. Saved by the fortuitous arrival of a "Twitter mob" of Reddit-informed, Robinhood-powered daytraders who kept its stock alive when value investors had given it up for dead back in January, AMC kept its head above water long enough to cash in this week. As the company announced last Thursday, it has successfully completed the sale of 43 million shares, sold "at-the-market" price. AMC has raised $428 million to bolster the balance sheet. And luckily for AMC -- and thanks to all those daytrading momentum investors -- the market price for AMC stock is now nearly $14 a share, or about seven times the mere $2.01 a share it was fetching at the start of 2021. And one analyst believes AMC could even be worth more than $14. B. Riley analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on AMC shares along with a $16 price target. This figure implies ~15% upside for the year ahead. (To view Wold's track record, click here) Wold believes that AMC probably has enough cash that it won't need to raise any more "before industry trends recover in 2022/2023" -- although it still has the option "to take strategic actions to improve the balance sheet further." Indeed, the analyst says AMC now has "at least a one-year cash runway" at current levels of movie attendance (and probably longer than that, given that attendance is improving). Wold describes AMC's decision to raise cash this month as "opportunistic" rather than "necessary," and notes that the company has taken other steps to bolster its balance sheet, including renegotiating its property lease terms to take into account diminished attendance at its theaters during the pandemic. At the same time, the analyst believes AMC has an "improved cash flow outlook" this year, predicting a "box office recovery into year-end," which will yield more revenues to cover the company's expenses. Already, says Wold, both New York and California, two of the biggest markets for movie-watching, have more or less eliminated capacity restrictions on theater attendance. And this lifting of restrictions coincides with the arrival of "pent-up demand for moviegoing" among viewers who've been essentially locked out of theaters for the past year. Wold describes the slate of blockbuster movies coming out this summer as "impressive," and says the release dates for these films have "begun to stabilize in recent weeks," which should make it easier to predict the box office hauls that AMC might anticipate as the year progresses. Running the numbers, Wold estimates that U.S. box office numbers will be down 70% in Q2 2021 (relative to 2019 levels), but down only 35% in Q3 (the summer quarter), and down only 20% in Q4 (the winter quarter). In dollars and cents, the analyst says this should translate to nearly $2.5 billion in revenues this year, nearly doubling to $4.7 billion in 2022, and then growing about 15% to $5.4 billion in 2023. By that point, AMC should be almost back in the black, losing only $0.35 per share in fiscal 2023. In contrast to Wold, the Street remains unconvinced. AMC stock has a Hold consensus rating, based on 3 Holds, 2 Sells, and only 1 Buy. The forecast is for ~49% downside, given the average price target stands at $7.13. (See AMC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In my three stocks to avoid article last week, I predicted that Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTC: GDLC) would have a rough few days. Finally, there was Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund. Right now, I see Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund as vulnerable investments in the near term.

  • Nicola Sturgeon formally elected First Minister with demand for parties to unify behind referendum

    Nicola Sturgeon has urged Holyrood's opposition parties to unite behind her call for a second independence referendum after the immediate Covid health crisis has passed as she was formally elected First Minister. The First Minister said that the mandate she received for a separation vote from voters in this month's election, in which the SNP gained a seat but fell short of a majority, must now be "acknowledged and respected". The Tories, Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders urged her to abandon "the arguments of the past", arguing they would only divide the country during the pandemic, and instead work across the chamber to deliver recovery. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, pledged to "fight them every step of the way" if the SNP started to put another separation vote ahead of focusing on the "national mission to get us all through this." But Ms Sturgeon said that "unity is best achieved" on Scotland's constitutional future by the Unionist parties "agreeing that the only legitimate way, ultimately, to resolve difference is through democratic means." She argued that them agreeing to her plan for a referendum by the end of 2023, when Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic, would display "mutual understanding" and "respect for the power of democracy."

  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 173% Total Return On Their Investment

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • EU proposes unified corporate tax regime fit for 21st century

    The European Union's executive on Tuesday adopted a plan for a more unified corporate tax regime across the bloc, whose 27 national systems are struggling to cope in a world where cross-border business, often via the Internet, is commonplace. Under its proposal, certain large companies operating in the EU would have to publish their effective tax rates to ensure greater transparency, and there would be new anti-tax avoidance measures to tackle the abusive use of shell companies. "It's time to rethink taxation in Europe," Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the economy, said in a statement.

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

    Is (BRK.B) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

  • Disney Plus Leads Premium Streaming Surge in Southeast Asia (Report)

    Disney Plus made the greatest progress among premium streaming platforms in Southeast Asia in the first quarter of the year, according to new research. AMPD Research, affiliated with Media Partners Asia, said that the video streaming market leader remains YouTube with a 68% share, ahead of TikTok with 21% in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore […]

  • 11 Brands Jackie Kennedy Loved

    The First Lady adored these fashion designers, makeup brands, and jewelry houses. There is perhaps no First Lady more iconic for her style than Jackie Kennedy. Jackie's iconic style actually helped create Jack Rogers's classic Jacks sandals.

  • Elon Musk Impersonators Scam People Out of $2 Million in Crypto – Here’s How to Keep Your Money Safe

    People have reported sending more than $2 million in cryptocurrency to Elon Musk impersonators over just the past six months, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement yesterday. See: This Man...

  • Gold up a fourth session to settle at a 4-month high

    Gold inches higher on Tuesday to mark a fourth-straight session climb, with a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns surrounding inflation and market valuations lifting prices to their highest finish since January.

  • Top Stock Picks for Summer 2021: United States Steel (X)

    The volume of X short sellers keep getting bigger

  • Israel-Gaza violence again shows Middle East conflict not just a ‘real-estate dispute’

    President Joe Biden needs a Middle East peace plan, but this cycle of violence won't end without equality for Palestinians and Jews.

  • 21 details you might have missed in the series finale of 'Game of Thrones'

    HBO brought its hit drama to an end with the eighth season finale, "The Iron Throne." See our breakdown of the epic 80-minute episode here.

  • Obama jokes he was told there's no secret government alien lab but said video of UFOs is real

    "I was like alright, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? ...the answer was no," Obama joked.