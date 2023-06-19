Billionaire Is on the Missing Titanic Tourist Sub, Stepson Says

Billionaire Hamish Harding is reportedly one of the five people on board the missing submarine that was meant to take tourists down to see the Titanic’s shipwreck. Harding’s stepson, Brian Szasz, confirmed the news with posts asking for “thoughts and prayers” on social media.

“Thoughts and prayers for my stepfather Hamish Harding as his Submarine has gone missing exploring Titanic,” Szasz wrote in a since-deleted post on Facebook. “Search and rescue mission is underway.”

My stepdad Hamish Harding is on this Submarine thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/rPrHe5oB5V — Brian (@audioguy182) June 19, 2023

Harding, the chairman of global sales company Action Aviation, was sharing posts on Instagram and Twitter about his voyage over the weekend. On Sunday, he announced he was joining Oceangate Expeditions (the company operating the tours) for their RMS Titanic Mission as a mission specialist.

“Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” Harding wrote. “A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow. We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning. Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do.”

The New York Times also reports that Mark Butler, the company's managing director, confirmed Harding is among those on board.

Also on Sunday morning, the official Action Aviation Twitter account shared images of Harding on a boat.

“4am start this morning on the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5 with @oceangateexped,” the post reads. “The sub had a successful launch and Hamish is currently diving. Stay tuned for further updates!”

RMS TITANIC EXPEDITION 2023



4am start this morning on the RMS Titanic Expedition Mission 5 with @oceangateexped. The sub had a successful launch and Hamish is currently diving.

Stay tuned for further updates!



@the_explorers_club @ActionAviation0 #titanic #titansub #discovery pic.twitter.com/qVGoYeHVwd — Action Aviation (@actionaviation) June 18, 2023

The submersible ship was reported missing by the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston on Monday morning. Later, the Coast Guard confirmed five people were on board. Oceangate is receiving assistance from government agencies and other deep sea companies to recover the vessel.

“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” Oceangate Expeditions, the company operating the boat, said in a statement. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

Oceangate has been making dives to the Titanic shipwreck since 2021. Visits to the site cost around $250,000 for tourists.

Before his deep sea dive with Oceangate, Harding took a rocket into space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin mission last year. He was one of six people who took part in the fifth human mission into space aboard the New Shepard aircraft in June 2022.

