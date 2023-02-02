Billionaire Packer Eyes Investment in Argentina Energy or Mining

Jonathan Gilbert
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australian billionaire James Packer is considering an investment in Argentina’s energy or mining sectors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Packer explored investment options during a dinner late last year at a race track in Buenos Aires with businessmen and politicians including Economy Minister Sergio Massa, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private details.

He inherited a multibillion dollar business empire when his father Kerry died in 2005 and is flush with funds after last year’s sale of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. to Blackstone Inc. for almost A$9 billion ($6.4 billion). Packer owned more than one third of Crown.

A representative for Packer’s private investment company wasn’t available to comment by phone and didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the possible investment.

Foreign investment has become somewhat rare in Argentina amid a slew of interventionist policies, including capital controls, and annual inflation near 100%. Massa, the country’s fifth economy minister in four years, is looking to turn the economy around and is expected to be a presidential contender in October’s elections should he succeed. Some investors are anticipating that a new administration would improve the business climate in the resource-rich country.

Read more: Blackstone Wins Crown Resorts With $6.4 Billion Takeover Bid

Argentina’s oil and gas sector is already gaining attention thanks to plans to expand pipeline capacity that would help heralded shale patch Vaca Muerta to unleash its potential.

A program with the International Monetary Fund to overhaul how Argentina charges for power also makes that industry more attractive. Italy’s Enel SpA is selling all of its Argentine assets, including a power plant and electricity distributor in Buenos Aires.

In mining, Argentina has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects to produce lithium coveted by battery makers for the global transition to cleaner power and electric vehicles. Miners in the Argentine Andes are also hurrying to unearth copper, another key metal needed for adoption of renewables.

--With assistance from Angus Whitley.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Plays Down ION Cyberattack, Sees No ‘Systemic Financial Risk’

    (Bloomberg) -- The cyberattack on a UK-based software firm that upended some derivatives trading doesn’t pose a “systemic risk to the financial sector,” a senior official in the US Treasury Department said Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on Amazon8,0

  • Brazil’s Oi Seeks Creditor Protection Ahead of Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Oi SA, the distressed Brazilian telecom operator, asked a court to shield it from creditors ahead of a major debt payment, in what may lead to a second bankruptcy protection process in seven years. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on Amazon8,000 L

  • Oil prices rise after U.S. Fed hikes rates, weakening the dollar

    Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, sending the dollar lower. Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel. The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its ongoing battle against inflation.

  • Chinese corn mill in North Dakota deemed ‘significant threat’ by US Air Force

    The construction of a Chinese-owned corn mill in North Dakota will likely be halted after the U.S. Air Force flagged it as a “significant threat to national security.” Fufeng Group, an MSG and xanthan gum manufacturer based in Shandong province, China, previously bought 370 acres of farmland in Grand Forks through its American subsidiary. The city council approved the company’s $700 million proposal to build the mill last year, citing economic development success.

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com

  • Stormy Daniels thanks Trump for accidentally appearing to admit that an affair with her 'happened a long time ago'

    Daniels tweeted a snarky rebuttal after Trump on January 31 called her a "horseface" on Truth Social.

  • Wagner troops wouldn't 'stop coming' and climbed over bodies of dead comrades like something out of a 'zombie movie,' says Ukrainian soldier

    The soldier told CNN he fought waves of these mercenaries for 10 hours in a fierce battle for the town of Bakhmut.

  • MSNBC Host Ridicules Lindsey Graham's ‘Hostage’ Video For Trump: ‘Blink Twice’

    "Oh man," began Ayman Mohyeldin as he ridiculed the South Carolina Republican's address at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally.

  • Trump's NY fraud trial starts on time 'come hell or high water,' judge warns warring lawyers at hearing

    Lawyers for Trump and the NY attorney general's office argued over the existence of the Trump Organization Wednesday as a judge warned "no delays."

  • Trump’s Financial Situation Is Even Shakier Than We Knew

    When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the

  • McDonalds President Says It Might Be 'Impossible' to Operate in These Key States

    While the pandemic accelerated both discussions and movement of businesses, talk of how California's high tax rates and liberal leadership has made it "impossible" to do business in the state is anything but new. In 1933, one state official wrote that "if we set up a tax on one of their supercolossal $7,000,000 productions, [the movie industry] would no doubt transfer their operations to" Florida. Similar fears of a business exodus to Nevada pushed local legislators to give a property tax break to equipment manufacturers in the 1960s.

  • A conservative judge who helped stop Trump on Jan. 6 wants to finish the job

    Late one night in the spring of 1994, a 40-year-old federal judge was startled awake by loud pounding at the front door of his home in Vienna, Va. The sound was so jarring, so insistent, so out of character for his quiet Washington suburb that it unnerved J. Michael Luttig, a product of Northeast Texas who had put down deep roots in Beltway power circles.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Luttig told his wife, Elizabeth,

  • Trump probably won't win his $50 million lawsuit against Bob Woodward with experts saying the suit 'turns the First Amendment on its head'

    The former president says he owns the rights to interviews conducted while he was still in office. One lawyer told Insider that's "a huge reach."

  • MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

    Scott EisenMAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately

  • Do Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare? Sen. Thom Tillis says those questions are based on ‘a false premise.’

    Tillis said he supports setting up Social Security and Medicare systems that he, “as a person with almost 40 years of business background, can look at the numbers and say, ‘This is a promise we can keep.'” His business experience includes stints with companies such as IBM (IBM) and PwC. Potential reductions to major federal entitlement programs have been a hot topic in recent days, with President Joe Biden and other Democrats criticizing Republicans over the issue.

  • Putin’s ‘window of opportunity’ on battlefield closing, says former NATO head Rasmussen

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin knows that the "window of opportunity" for Russian troops on the battlefield is closing, so he will exert maximum pressure, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Jan. 31, according to Ukrinform news agency.

  • Top Russian Official Slams ‘Significant’ War Flops to Putin’s Face

    SPUTNIK / AFPRussia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that more than 9,000 reservists were illegally mobilized in the war against Ukraine, according to the president’s office.“Through the efforts of supervision, more than nine thousand citizens who were illegally mobilized were returned home, including those who, due to their health, should not have been mobilized in any way,” Krasnov said in a meeting with Putin, the transcript of which was shared on Tu

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Ukrainian military says Russia suffered huge losses in Bakhmut in past day

    Invading Russian forces lost more than 500 people killed and wounded near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, over the past day, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian national television on Jan. 31.

  • Stephen Colbert Is Ready To Hurl Over This 1 Horrifying Image Of Trump

    The "Late Show" host dropped a very unrefreshing refresher on the former president.