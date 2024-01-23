A billionaire is paying my NYC rent for 3 months after the strangest encounter ever

Money talks — let’s just hope for this guy’s sake it’s not saying too much.

As the cost of living in New York City has increased to nauseating amounts, forcing Gothamites to get creative when it comes to paying sky-high rent prices, one fortunate city dweller has allegedly found himself a billionaire benefactor who’s offered to foot his housing bill.

But social media worrywarts fear the ultra-lucky Manhattaner is already on the brink of losing out on the massive mogul’s moolah.

“[This is] How I’m not paying rent for 3 months in [NYC],” wrote a West Villager named Flavio in the closed caption of his viral TikTok tell-all.

“There’s this mega-mansion they’re building in front of my street. And it’s, like, worth, like, $50 million,” the mustachioed Gen Zer explained to an audience of more than 111,000 viewers. “And then, [a few months ago], I saw this billionaire that is very famous. And he was walking around the block.”

Flavio, who lives with his partner who also goes by the name Flavio online, then claimed that he’d almost forgotten about the super-wealthy celebrity sighting until he recently received a letter from the unnamed magnate at his front door.

“The letter said, ‘There’s family members [of this person] that are joining your community,’” he recounted. “‘They’re moving in this weekend … and this other weekend something else is happening at their house.’”

Flavio said the dispatch continued: “We were wondering if you could vacate the apartment,” noting that the missive outlined specific dates and times that the billionaire’s kin is requesting his absence.

The letter concluded with: “We’ve contacted your landlord, we know how much rent you pay. We’re willing and able to cover, like, one month’s rent.”

And while getting offered free lodging for 30 days would sound like music to most folks’ ears — namely, the one-in-three Big Apple residents who spend at least half of their income on rent — Flavio gambled to request a little more.

“I was, like, ‘You know what? I’m going to ask for three months [of rent monies],’” he said after Googling the tycoon’s net worth to discover that his rent doesn’t even equate to 1% of the VIP’s seemingly endless stash.

The billionaire’s team agreed to Flavio’s request — providing, however, that he sign a nondisclosure agreement precluding him from publicly revealing the baron’s identity as well as the specifics of their contract.

“They were, like, ‘We’re willing to do this — just don’t tell anyone,’” he said. “So, I’m telling everyone.”

Jaw-slacked digital watchers warned Flavio against ruining his great deal by blabbing about it online, saying, “Don’t fumble the baggg!! Think about the future and connections.”

Other frightful viewers urged, “Dude, I would delete [this] until after February.”

“They will literally not only take [the money] back, but then come after you for violating,” another advised.

Flavio did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

But his feathers aren’t ruffled by the could, shoulda, woulda concerns of virtual pessimists.

“They already gave me the money,” he said of the billionaire’s reps. “So, I think I’m fine.”

In a subsequent post, the money-minded New Yorker revealed that he unexpectedly earned an extra $5,200 thanks to the viral reach of his wild video confessional.

“Everyone was, like, ‘Delete it! Delete it!’” he said of the backlash he received on the original clip. “And I made that much money off of that video.”

The more than five grand he gained came from the snippet’s many TikTok views.

“People don’t realize how much money there is on this app,” said Flavio.

“All you got to do is just be yourself and post.”