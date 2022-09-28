Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce

MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from Dan Jewett, whom she married last year after divorcing Jeff Bezos. (Photo: Taylor Hill via Getty Images)

MacKenzie Scott, one of the wealthiest and most powerful philanthropists in the world, has filed for divorce from her husband, court records show.

Scott, who amassed her fortune during her marriage to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that ended in 2019, filed the divorce petition in Washington’s King County Superior Court. She and her second husband, former science teacher Dan Jewett, married in 2021 and have no children together.

“We ask the court to dissolve this marriage,” the petition, which was first reported on Wednesday by The New York Times, states.

According to the filing, Scott and Jewett have already signed a separation contract that will determine how they’ll divide their shared property, possessions and debts.

Jewett, who taught at the prestigious school where Scott’s children with Bezos attend, first revealed their marriage last year, writing online that “in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know ― and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.”

Scott walked away from her marriage to Bezos with tens of billions of dollars and has pledged to give much of it away, promising to “keep at it until the safe is empty.” Since divorcing Bezos, she’s given away more than $12 billion to charitable causes, including gifts to Planned Parenthood, Habitat for Humanity and Ukraine relief organizations. That pace of giving was unheard of, and Scott skyrocketed to fame as one of the world’s most generous philanthropists.

Prior to Wednesday’s confirmation of their divorce filing, several media outlets pointed out that mentions of Jewett had disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic websites and other public spaces, including from blogs they’d written together and her author biography on Amazon. They also noted that recent donation recipients had only thanked Scott and not both her and Jewett, as they previously did.

