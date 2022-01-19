Billionaire Platt-Backed Biotech Startup Raises $54 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manuel Baigorri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Engitix Ltd., a U.K.-based biopharmaceutical company whose backers include billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Platt, has raised $54 million in private financing to boost growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The series A funding round was co-led by existing backer Netherton Investments, a fund allocating on behalf of Platt, and new investor Dompe Farmaceutici SpA, according to a statement obtained by Bloomberg News.

Led by Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Mazza, Engitix plans to use the money to further develop its internal drug discovery pipeline and expand its team, facilities and operations, it said.

Closely held Engitix and Italy-based Dompe have agreed to collaborate on new treatments for fibrosis and liver-associated solid tumors. Engitix will also seek to set up partnerships with other pharma and biotech firms.

It already has an exclusive licensing agreement with Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis valued at more than $500 million, and previously partnered with U.S.-based Morphic Therapeutic on inflammatory bowel disease.

“Having invested from the start, Engitix’s progress and achievements within less than two years from its seed financing have been impressive,” Platt said in the statement. “The collaboration with Dompé propels it to the next stage.”

Platt is CEO of BlueCrest Capital Management and has an estimated net worth of nearly $13 billion after his fortune swelled last year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has joined the Engitix board along with Gianluca Rossetti, Dompe’s corporate business development director, according to the statement.

(Updates with Platt’s comment in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Holds Decline as Bond Yields Climb on Fed Rate-Hike Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held the previous day’s loss as bond yields climbed on speculation that the Federal Reserve will be more aggressive in tightening monetary policy to contain decades-high inflation. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite

  • Hong Kong's COVID-19 hamster cull sparks fear of owners abandoning pets

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -A mass hamster cull in Hong Kong sparked fears among animal welfare groups on Wednesday that panicky people would abandon their pets after 11 of the rodents from one petshop in the city tested positive for COVID-19. The local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which runs veterinary clinics, told Reuters "numerous" worried pet owners have been contacting them for advice. "We urge the pet owners not to panic or abandon their pets," SPCA said in a statement.

  • Australian Dollar Pulls Back Towards Potential Support

    The Australian dollar has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday to show signs of hesitation. That being said, the market is approaching a potential support level.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Im

  • Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in All-Cash Deal Valued at $75 Billion

    After the all-cash deal valued at about $75 billion closes, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is expected to leave the videogame heavyweight that has been roiled by claims of workplace misconduct.

  • Apple, Google Tell U.S. Senators That Tech Bills Will Harm Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Google warned U.S. lawmakers Tuesday that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies will threaten the privacy and security of users.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Sat

  • Germany’s New Daily Covid-19 Cases Top 100,000 For First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany joined countries like the U.K., France and Italy in recording more than 100,000 new Covid-19 infections on one day, adding to evidence that the highly contagious omicron variant is spreading fast across Europe’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Pr

  • Iron Ore Leads Industrial Metals Higher as China Pledges Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore led gains among industrial metals as China vows to use more monetary policy tools to spur the economy, brightening the outlook for raw materials demand. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Vo

  • Indonesia’s Largest IPO Turns Into a Flop as Bukalapak Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Bukalapak.com has lost more than half its value since raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia’s biggest public offering.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesThe shares closed

  • Sony Falls Most in Almost Two Years on Microsoft-Activision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. shares fell as much as 9.8% in Tokyo, their biggest intraday drop since March 2020, after PlayStation rival Microsoft Corp. announced a $69 billion deal to acquire games publisher Activision Blizzard Inc.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Wa

  • Kraft's Oscar Mayer taps into nostalgia, self-care with Bologna beauty mask

    Kraft looks to reach consumers with a beauty mask that resembles a childhood lunch meat.

  • Toys ‘R’ Us Directors Face New Fraud Claims Over Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Toys “R” Us board members and owners face new allegations of fraud and breach of duty over the company’s 2017 bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesCreditors clai

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Here’s what history says about the Nasdaq Composite’s near-term returns after closing below its 200-day moving average

    The Nasdaq Composite Index notched its first close below a closely watched, long-term trend line since April of 2020, and investors may be wondering how the benchmark tends to perform in the near to immediate-term after slipping below that mark. On Tuesday, following the holiday in observance of Martin King Luther Jr. Day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) tumbled 2.6% to 14,506, nearing its correction level at 14,451.69, which would represent a decline of 10% from its Nov. 19 record close and meet the common definition of a correction. The close below the 200-day trend line put an end to a streak that has lasted nearly 440 trading sessions, or well over a year.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Read the email Microsoft Gaming's CEO sent staff about its $68 billion purchase of Activision

    Phil Spencer told employees that his new title will be CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a division that the tech giant created as part of the deal.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.