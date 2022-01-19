Billionaire Platt-Backed Biotech Startup Raises $54 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Engitix Ltd., a U.K.-based biopharmaceutical company whose backers include billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Platt, has raised $54 million in private financing to boost growth.

The series A funding round was co-led by existing backer Netherton Investments, a fund allocating on behalf of Platt, and new investor Dompe Farmaceutici SpA, according to a statement obtained by Bloomberg News.

Led by Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Mazza, Engitix plans to use the money to further develop its internal drug discovery pipeline and expand its team, facilities and operations, it said.

Closely held Engitix and Italy-based Dompe have agreed to collaborate on new treatments for fibrosis and liver-associated solid tumors. Engitix will also seek to set up partnerships with other pharma and biotech firms.

It already has an exclusive licensing agreement with Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis valued at more than $500 million, and previously partnered with U.S.-based Morphic Therapeutic on inflammatory bowel disease.

“Having invested from the start, Engitix’s progress and achievements within less than two years from its seed financing have been impressive,” Platt said in the statement. “The collaboration with Dompé propels it to the next stage.”

Platt is CEO of BlueCrest Capital Management and has an estimated net worth of nearly $13 billion after his fortune swelled last year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has joined the Engitix board along with Gianluca Rossetti, Dompe’s corporate business development director, according to the statement.

