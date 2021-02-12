Billionaire Richard Chilton’s Top 10 Stock Picks

Siraj Sarwar

In this article, we discuss Billionaire Richard Chilton's Top 10 Stock Picks. You can skip our discussion about Chilton's investment philosophy, his hedge fund's gains and history and go directly to Billionaire Richard Chilton's Top 5 Stock Picks.

Richard L. Chilton, Jr. established Chilton Investment Company in 1992 with the strategy of generating attractive returns by investing in low volatility stocks. Chilton’s hedge fund prefers holding stocks for a long term to enjoy dividends and steady growth. The fund's top ten stock holdings account for more than half of its overall 13F portfolio value.

However, it doesn’t mean the firm falls in love with stocks blindly. A veteran of Merrill Lynch, Alliance Capital, and Allen & Company, Chilton seeks to adjust portfolios according to the market trends.

For instance, the hedge fund initiated a position in 13 stocks and added to its 70 existing positions during the September quarter while it exited position from 11 stocks and reduced its stake in 42 stocks.

CHILTON INVESTMENT COMPANY
CHILTON INVESTMENT COMPANY

Richard Chilton of Chilton Investment Company

Billionaire Richard L. Chilton’s strategy of holding a position for a long time worked over the last three decades. His hedge fund's compound annual return remains in the teen-digit territory since inception. Its Flagship Strategy fund returned an 18.57% in 2013, 13.99% in 2015 and 12.18% in 2018. The hedge fund saw only a few down years in its history, with the most recent loss of 13.66% in 2016.

Chilton Investment Company’s strategy of diversifying its investments across several sectors has been paying off. The materials sector accounted for 18% of the overall portfolio at the end of the September quarter while the billionaire investor also looks bullish on the consumer discretionary stocks. He also seeks to take advantage of robust growth in the information technology sector. Finance and industrial sectors accounted for 13% and 10% of the overall portfolio at the end of the September quarter.

Chilton has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics from Alfred University. He grew up in New Jersey.

While Richard Chilton's reputation remains intact, the same can’t be said of the hedge fund industry as a whole, as its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 78 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that significantly underperformed the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 16. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. Between March 2017 and February 5th 2021 our monthly newsletter's stock picks returned 187.5%, vs. 75.8% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 111 percentage points. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Let’s start examining billionaire Richard Chilton's top 10 stock picks to determine whether Chilton Investment Company has extended its winning track record in 2020 and how its stock positions would perform in 2021. We used Chilton Investment's 13F data disclosed for the third quarter of 2020.

10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD)

Chilton Investment Company has been holding a position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) since 2016 and it appears that the hedge fund has gained from its investment. This is because shares of MTD rallied more than 290% in the past five years and 60% in the last twelve months. It is the tenth-largest stock holding of Chilton’s hedge fund, accounting for 3.46% of the overall 13F portfolio.

Baron Asset Fund, which returned 8.43% for the third quarter, said in their investor letter that Mettler-Toledo International is a smart long-term buy. Here is what Baron Asset Fund stated:

“Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. is the world’s largest provider of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. Shares contributed to performance after reporting second-quarter results with sales and earnings, as well as reinstated 2020 guidance, ahead of investor expectations. We continue to believe Mettler is an exceptionally well-managed business with multiple levers available, including demonstrated pricing power, to compound earnings at attractive rates.”

9. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG)

The hedge fund has also benefited from its big stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG). Shares of environmental and facilities services provider rallied 110% in the past five years despite underperformance in the last twelve months. However, Chilton Investment saw the underperformance as a buying opportunity. The firm has raised its stake by 9% in the September quarter to 3.67% of the overall portfolio.

In addition to share price performance, Chilton Investment has also been bagging big dividends from Republic Services. The company has raised its dividends in the last seventeen successive years. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, yielding around 1.85%.

8. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS)

The hedge fund initiated a position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) in 2018. Cintas' share price grew 18% in the last twelve months while shares are up 288% in the past five years.

Diamond Hill Capital said in an investor’s letter that Cintas is likely to see a negative impact of the pandemic. Here is what Diamond Hill Capital stated:

“Cintas Corp. provides U.S. businesses with uniform rental services and restroom cleaning, first aid, safety, and fire protection goods and services. We re-initiated a short position in Cintas as we believe the stock price does not reflect the likelihood its results will be hard hit by increases in unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

7. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is the long-running stock holding of Chilton Investment Company. The firm first initiated a position in COST in 2010 and it currently accounts for 4.48% of the overall portfolio. Costco's stock price surged 16% in the last twelve months, extending the ten years gains to 400%.

Saturna Capital Corporation highlighted a few stocks in their investor letter, and Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is one of them. Here is what Saturna Capital Corporation stated:

“For those not signed up for Amazon Prime, there’s still Costco, another firm in an enviable position when consumers are stocking for hard times.”

6. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP)

Billionaire Chilton’s strategy of holding a position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) worked for the hedge fund in 2020. The hedge fund first initiated a stake in Union Pacific in 2011 and it accounted for 4.64% of the overall portfolio at the end of the September quarter. Union Pacific stock price rose 20% in the last twelve months, extending the five years gains to 187%.

Its December quarter revenue of $5.14 billion fell 1.3% year over year but topped the consensus estimate by $40 million.

Click to continue reading and see Billionaire Richard Chilton's Top 5 Stock Picks.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Billionaire Richard Chilton's Top 10 Stock Picks is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi wants to award Capitol Police officers Congressional Gold Medal: 'They are martyrs for democracy'

    A day after chilling new video footage of the Jan. 6 attack was presented at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to give Congress's highest civilian honor to officers who protected lawmakers.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • At least 3 dead in 100-car pileup in Texas

    Video shows cars and trucks smashed. Several people were reportedly trapped in their vehicles. Freezing rain and sleet fell overnight and, according to local news, police say the pileup was caused by the weather.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdom's state television reported. The attack threatened to escalate Yemen's grinding war. No one was hurt in the assault, but the damaged passenger plane at Abha airport served as a powerful reminder of the danger that Houthi rebels pose to Saudi Arabia, which nearly six years ago launched a bombing campaign that has devastated the Arab world's poorest country.

  • Philippines to get China-donated vaccines this month for troops, medical staff

    The Philippines is set to receive 600,000 doses this month of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine donated by China, a portion of which will be used to inoculate military personnel, a senior government official said on Thursday. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a regular news conference the Feb. 23 arrival of the vaccines is certain, but they would not be administered without the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Bill Barr stopped George Floyd’s killer from pleading guilty, report says

    Protests gripped the country for days after the killing as protesters called for accountability

  • Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine is a shot in the arm for the Kremlin

    It has been a long time since the Kremlin could claim a true soft-power victory: but in the development of its coronavirus vaccine, it appears to have finally found one. The Sputnik V, which was last week revealed to be 92 per cent effective by the latest trial data, was named after the satellite that Moscow sent into orbit in a world-first in 1957. The vaccine’s rushed registration last August was met with deep scepticism. But now the cheap, easy-to-transport jab is drawing envious glances from around the world, winning new friends in poorer countries and breaking ice with geopolitical rivals. Even after Moscow began a rollout to its citizens last year, there was widespread doubt about the value of the Sputnik V. Full trial data had not been released, many Russians noted, while the Kremlin’s announcement that it was slightly more effective than the Moderna and Pfizer jabs was taken in the West as mere propaganda. That changed with the release of Sputnik V’s late-stage trial data, showing in a publication in the highly respected Lancet that the vaccine did indeed rival the efforts of Western science.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Calif. couple charged with murder after allegedly burning, beating newborn son

    A California couple has been arrested and charged with inflicting horrible physical abuse on their newborn son, resulting in the infant’s death. RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are accused of beating and abusing the 5-week-old boy. The baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, covered in bruises and burn marks, and had several broken bones.

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg was not unkind to attack Sadiq Khan's 'loony left-wing wheezes', says Number 10

    Downing Street has defended Jacob Rees-Mogg after he accused Sadiq Khan of unleashing a panel of "loony left-wing wheezes" to review the future of the capital’s statues. After calling on MPs from across the political spectrum to be more “civil and kind” towards one another, Number 10 on Thursday insisted that the Commons leader’s comments had not been “unkind” and were merely “colourful language”. It came after Mr Rees-Mogg on Thursday rebuked the Mayor of London over the creation of a new taskforce for reviewing the city’s monument and street names, many of which it claims belong to a “bygone era.” Conservative MPs and historians have criticised Mr Khan over the political makeup of the panel, which includes campaigners for “decolonised art”, diversity consultants, activists, and an academic who has argued the UK is the “common denominator in atrocities across the world”. Riz Ahmed, Star Wars actor and vocal critic of Boris Johnson, has also been added to the group, which Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has denounced as "unelected activists". Read more: Sadiq Khan's Left-wing war on history will sow division, not heal it

  • Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's website on Friday. Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that the European Union was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their willingness to move ahead.

  • Iran's Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border

    Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Thursday began a ground forces drill near the Iraqi border, state TV reported. In recent months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure President Joe Biden over the nuclear accord, which he has said America could reenter. A week before that, Iran’s navy fired cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, under surveillance of what appeared to be a U.S. nuclear submarine.