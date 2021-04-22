Billionaire Sir James Dyson moves residency back to the UK

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

High-profile businessman Sir James Dyson has moved his residency back to the UK from Singapore.

He now lives primarily in the UK according to filings for his companies, which include his family office.

Sir James had in 2019 faced criticism after he announced that he would relocate his firm's global head office to Singapore.

This week he was also involved in a controversy over texting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over tax issues.

A Dyson spokesman declined to comment on Sir James' residence and tax status but did say: "The structure of the group and the business rationale underpinning it are unaltered."

"Singapore is, and remains, the global headquarters of Dyson, our leadership team is based here and it is the centre of our sales, engineering and manufacturing operations," he said.

A prominent supporter of Brexit with an estimated fortune of more $20bn, Sir James was criticised after the announcement in 2019 that Dyson was moving its headquarters to Singapore from Malmesbury in Wiltshire.

At the time, the company said just two senior executives would be relocated and no jobs would be lost in the UK as a result of the move.

Sir James has this week been at the centre of a political row in Britain after it was revealed that he texted Boris Johnson in March last year to get assurance that his staff would not face a change in their tax situation if they came to the UK to help make ventilators in response to Covid-19.

The texts - seen by the BBC - show Mr Johnson saying he could "fix" tax issues relating to Dyson staff who came to the UK to work on the pandemic.

But the prime minister's official spokesman said Mr Johnson had abided by the ministerial code, governing conduct in office, and had "informed officials in a timely manner" after his contact with Sir James.

Labour has called for a "thorough investigation" into Mr Johnson's contacts with Sir James.

Recommended Stories

  • Already big Tulsa LB prospect Zaven Collins even bigger before draft

    He weighed in at 270 pounds at his medical check in Indy after weighing 259 at his pro day.

  • India Covid: Delhi high court criticises 'ridiculous' oxygen shortage

    The court says it is the responsibility of the government to beg borrow or steal to ensure oxygen.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Search for missing Indonesian submarine enters second day as neighbours offer help

    A search for an Indonesian submarine that went missing with 53 crew on board continued on Thursday after rescuers found an oil slick and neighbouring countries pledged to help. The 44-year-old submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was conducting a torpedo drill north of the island of Bali on Wednesday but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman said. An aerial search found an oil spill near the submarine's dive location and two navy vessels with sonar capability had been deployed to assist in the search, officials said.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • Iran provides Yemen's Houthis 'lethal' support, U.S. official says

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran's support for Yemen's Houthi movement is "quite significant and it's lethal," U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday, as he called a battle for Yemen's gas-rich Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers that Iran supports the Houthis in several ways including through training, providing lethal support and helping them "fine tune" their drone and missile programs.

  • Dave Bautista says he demanded to be the next Bane in a meeting with Warner Bros.

    The "Army of the Dead" star revealed that he made it clear to Warner Bros. and DC that he wants to play the legendary villain.

  • Police offer more details on Columbus shooting victim

    The Columbus Dispatch reported a crowd of protesters had gathered near a home on the city's southeast side where the shooting occurred, just minutes before the guilty verdict was announced against the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year.Police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect, interim police chief Michael Woods said.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."

  • 21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

    She was a native of Gansevoort, New York.

  • Biden offers tax credits for COVID-19 vaccination paid time off

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced tax credits for certain businesses that pay employees who take time off to get COVID-19 shots, a new effort to involve corporate America in his vaccination campaign. The tax credits will apply to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, he said. In a speech, Biden also said he expects the United States to reach his 100-day goal of getting 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots in arms by the end of the day, even as the nation faces an increase in infections.

  • Japan eyes state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading. With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government wanted to decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country. Suga said the capital Tokyo was mulling a request to the central government to issue the state of emergency, as Osaka and Hyogo prefectures already have done.

  • Head of neo-Nazi group arrested for pointing gun at Black motorists after his poorly attended rally fizzles out

    Just 15 people showed up for National Socialist Movement’s rally in suburban Phoenix park

  • Iran, Saudis hold talks in Baghdad, few expect quick results

    A first round of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran signaled a possible de-escalation following years of animosity that often spilled into neighboring countries and at least one still-raging war. The talks, hosted by Iraq earlier this month, were confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press by an Iraqi and a Western official in Baghdad. Saudi Arabia is recalibrating its regional position after losing an unflinching supporter in President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • Search for Indonesia submarine focuses on oil slick off Bali

    Indonesia's navy ships are intensely searching the waters where one of its submarines was last detected before it disappeared with 53 people on board, as neighboring countries are set to join the complex operation. Indonesia’s military said that five navy ships and a helicopter were taking part in the search while a hydro-oceanographic survey ship equipped with underwater detection capabilities is on its way to the site around the oil spills. Officials said they had not yet been linked to the missing submarine.

  • The Pentagon says more and more Russian troops are amassing near Ukraine, and it is not convinced this is just a training exercise

    The Pentagon says there are now more Russian troops on the border of Ukraine than there were in 2014.

  • Pakistan frees 669 men from radical group as it ends rallies

    Pakistani authorities freed nearly 669 supporters of an outlawed radical Islamist group, hours after it agreed to end a week of violent protests following talks with the government. Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan's leader, however, will remain behind bars with charges pending against him, the country's interior minister said Wednesday. Saad Rizvi was arrested April 12 after threatening protests if the government did not expel France's ambassador over the publication in France of controversial cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

  • SpaceX is launching 4 astronauts into space on Friday. Here's how the journey will go - from liftoff to splashdown.

    SpaceX astronaut flights to and from the International Space Station are becoming routine. But these missions are still high-stakes.

  • An Italian man accused of not showing up for work for the past 15 years now faces extortion charges

    Authorities say the man threatened his manager in 2005 to keep her from reporting his absenteeism. After she left, her successor reportedly never checked up on him.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • 77 inmates receive '6 times the recommended amount' of COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

    The Iowa Department of Corrections gave 77 inmates overdoses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the Des Moines Register reported.