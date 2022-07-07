Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s 10 Must-Buy Tech Stocks

Tim Frederick
·10 min read

In this article we present the list of Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s 10 Must-Buy Tech Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see the Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s 5 Must-Buy Tech Stocks.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) are a few of Stephen Mandel’s must-buy tech stocks for 2022.

Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital is a Connecticut-based hedge fund that was founded in 1997 by the 66-year-old Tiger Cub, who no longer actively manages the firm’s investments but remains its managing director. The fund, which applies fundamental analysis and a bottom-up approach to its investment decisions, has been incredibly successful since inception.

Mandel started his career at global consulting firm Mars & Co. in 1982, where he served as a senior consultant. He moved on to Goldman Sachs in 1984 to take up the mantle of retail analyst before landing at Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management in 1990, where he was a consumer analyst and senior managing director.

Mandel started his own firm in 1997 with seed money from Robertson and quickly turned Lone Pine into a force in the hedge fund world, generating annualized returns of 19.5% through 2020 and growing to manage $36 billion in assets. That performance has spurred Mandel to a net worth of $3.9 billion according to Forbes, which rose by $1.1 billion in a one-year span between October 2020 and October 2021.

Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s 5 Must-Buy Tech Stocks
Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s 5 Must-Buy Tech Stocks

Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital

The fund has hit a rough patch in recent quarters however as some of its high-growth tech stock picks have been battered by a market that has rapidly pivoted away from speculative stocks and into safer investments. Lone Pine lost 9% last year and was down by 22% in the first quarter of 2022.

Despite the rough Q1, Mandel and his team didn’t significantly alter Lone Pine’s 13F portfolio during Q1. The fund sold out of eight positions and added nine new stocks to its portfolio during the quarter, while its sector allocation remained relatively stable, with tech and consumer discretionary stocks each accounting for close to a third of the fund’s equity exposure.

In this article we’ll take a look at Stephen Mandel’s 10 must-buy tech stocks following a challenging quarter for his fund and tech investors in general.

Our Methodology

The following data is gathered from Lone Pine Capital‘s latest 13F filing with the SEC. We follow hedge funds like Lone Pine Capital because Insider Monkey’s research has uncovered that their consensus stock picks can deliver outstanding returns.

All hedge fund data is based on the exclusive group of 900+ funds tracked by Insider Monkey that filed 13Fs for the Q1 2022 reporting period.

Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s 10 Must-Buy Tech Stocks

10. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

 

Value of Lone Pine Capital‘s 13F Position: $310 million

Number of Hedge Fund Shareholders: 58

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) aren’t the only tech stocks Stephen Mandel loves, as he was particularly keen on Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital bought 1.37 million BILL shares in Q1 to build a new stake in the software company, which provides various expense management and billing tools to its clients.

His Q1 struggles haven’t changed Mandel’s appetite for somewhat risky growth stocks, as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) fits that bill (ahem). The company isn’t expected to generate positive EPS this year or next, and is coming off a fiscal Q3 in which inflation drove its non-GAAP loss from operations to $5.67 million, a 167% increase from a year earlier. On the other hand, Bill.com has more than enough cash on its balance sheet to withstand many more quarters like that.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is well positioned to capitalize on the back-to-office trend, which should drive customer acquisition and is also enjoying growing adoption among financial institutions. The company’s revenue is expected to soar by 162% this fiscal year and given its high gross margins, it shouldn’t be long before the company reaches profitability.

9. Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

 

Value of Lone Pine Capital‘s 13F Position: $405 million

Number of Hedge Fund Shareholders: 84

Stephen Mandel slashed his fund’s Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) position by 95% during Q4, only to come roaring back into the stock in Q1, turbocharging his stake by 976% to 2.98 million shares. Nonetheless, Block got caught up in the Q1 Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022, as there was a 13% quarter-over-quarter drop in the number of funds long SQ.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is another tech growth stock that’s been battered this year, losing 60% of its value. Fintechs like Block have been particularly hard hit this year given the mounting concerns about a recession. Block’s Q1 results were also a mixed bag. Net revenue sank by 21.6% year-over-year to $3.96 billion due to bitcoin revenue being cut in half to $1.73 billion. Adjusted earnings per share also tumbled 56% year-over-year and missed estimates.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s gross profit did rise by 34% to $1.29 billion in Q1, with both Square and Cash App showing healthy gross profit gains year-over-year. Truist Securities analyst Andrew Jeffrey recently lowered his price target on Block to $105, down by $40, but maintained a ‘Buy’ recommendation on it. The analyst believes payment processors will face near-term margin pressure, but believes Block will emerge as “the most important software integrated processor and leading neobank”.

8. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

 

Value of Lone Pine Capital‘s 13F Position: $412 million

Number of Hedge Fund Shareholders: 65

Lone Pine Capital bought just over 1.4 million shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, building a new stake in the IT software developer. Fellow Tiger Cub Daniel Sundheim of D1 Capital Partners also built a sizable new position in the company during the quarter. After gaining 63% in 2021, TEAM shares slumped by 16% in Q1, creating a more intriguing entry point into the stock for money managers.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has delivered strong financial results even in the midst of its stock slumping heavily this year. Revenue grew by 30% in the company’s fiscal third quarter to $740 million, while the company’s $0.50 in EPS topped estimates by $0.12. Atlassian also grew its customer base by 25% during the quarter.

While multiple Tiger Cubs were buying Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in Q1, the ClearBridge Investments International Growth ADR Strategy was trimming its stake in the company, explaining why in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

“The structural bucket has the shortest investment horizon across the spectrum of growth companies we target in the Strategy. We closely monitor the macro impacts and turnaround progress of these companies and will be disciplined sellers when the thesis for a holding plays out. We also trimmed back workflow software maker Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) after a strong runup in its shares in 2021. Most of our reductions in emerging growth have involved IT or related companies where innovation is a key to their business model. That said, we remain positive on the IT sector and have largely maintained holdings in our highest-conviction ideas.”

7. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

 

Value of Lone Pine Capital‘s 13F Position: $449 million

Number of Hedge Fund Shareholders: 82

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares have been a hot commodity among hedge funds in recent quarters, as their ownership of the software company has risen for four straight quarters, jumping by 71% during that period. In contrast, Mandel has been trimming his stake in the company over each of the past five quarters, including by 10% in Q1, leaving Lone Pine Capital with 2.97 million DDOG shares.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares are down by 34% this year despite the company posting impressive Q1 results that revealed revenue that surged by 83% year-over-year to $363 million. The company expects revenue to hit $378 million in Q2, which would represent a 62% increase from the prior year. With an addressable market the company estimates as topping $50 billion by 2025, the cloud monitoring company still has a long potential growth runway ahead of it. Datadog also turned a GAAP profit in Q1 of $9.73 million after losing $13 million a year earlier.

The Baron Global Advantage Fund is bullish on Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s continued product innovation and the growing uptake of those products among its customers, sharing this about the company in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

“Another example is Datadog, the leading infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management software platform. Datadog’s stock declined 15% during the quarter, despite reporting sparkling operational results, with revenues accelerating to a growth rate of 84% year-over-year with 33% free cash flow margins, while guiding for 2022 significantly above expectations. Datadog added 4,600 new customers in the quarter, while existing customers continued to increase their spending on Datadog products at a rapid pace with the number of customers using four or more products increasing to 33% from 22% last year. While Datadog’s stock was down, its intrinsic value has undoubtedly increased. This is enabled by rapid innovation (Datadog released 13 new products in 2021) into a market that is benefiting from the secular growth in cloud, digital transformation, and the explosion in complexity as the number of vendors, diversity of technologies and related infrastructure continued to expand.”

6. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

 

Value of Lone Pine Capital‘s 13F Position: $664 million

Number of Hedge Fund Shareholders: 54

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was Stephen Mandel’s top tech stock pick just two quarters ago and the billionaire money manager even raised his stake in the social media company by another 48% on top of that in Q4. He slashed his stake in the company by 45% in Q1 however, leaving him with 18.5 million shares. Hedge fund ownership of SNAP has plummeted by 32% over the past two quarters, with most of those funds abandoning the stock in Q4.

There’s a lot to digest surrounding Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) at the moment. The stock has slumped by 69% this year in part due to the release of disappointing guidance that was later slashed even further. The social media platform is still growing users, but that growth is slowing, and the app was recently overtaken by TikTok as the most popular among teens.

On the plus side, there is mounting pressure on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to ban TikTok from their app stores, with the FCC commissioner sending them a letter at the end of June in which he called TikTok a “sophisticated surveillance tool” and “serious national security threat”. A ban of TikTok would surely result in a surge of users heading over to Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), which also has a similar short-form video platform.

 

We’ll check out Stephen Mandel’s top 5 must-buy tech stocks in the second part of this article, linked to below, which includes Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

Click to continue reading and see the Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s 5 Must-Buy Tech Stocks.

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s 10 Must-Buy Tech Stocks is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Walgreens Stocks Have Trailed the Market This Year

    Names like Target (NYSE: TGT), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) may be in the same sector, but they have very different types of businesses. The S&P 500 dropped nearly 21% over that time, but Target nearly doubled that, dropping 39%. Home Depot and Walgreens also lost to the index, down 33.9% and 27.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Down 16.1% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Nutrien (NTR) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

    Nutrien (NTR) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

  • UniCredit CEO says "progressive disengagement" from Russia needed - paper

    MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit is working on a "progressive disengagement" from Russia, which is performing well from a financial standpoint, the Italian bank's chief executive told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore. "Russia is performing financially and this cannot be overlooked," he said. "On the other hand there are political considerations that must be taken into account: a progressive disengagement is needed ... to safeguard our clients and our staff."

  • Is Nutrien (NTR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Microsoft Has New Weapons in The Talent War Between Big Tech

    Tech giants such as Microsoft are in a bidding war for talent as pressure from employees have resulted in non-competes being overturned, greater pay transparency and more enforcement on sexual harassment and discrimination claims. Microsoft ( ), which is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, began a series of changes in their policies in June, including some that were a direct response to state labor laws changing and enforcing more responsibility from the companies to comply. Non-compete laws have long been a thorn for employees who have sought to move to other tech companies or start their own companies but were forced to resign and typically not work for six months to a year.

  • Harnessing the Power of Parked EVs

    E-Flex and Cisco help electric vehicles drive to Net Zero

  • Microsoft Cloud Veteran Official Quits After Reports Of Verbal Abuse To Staff

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud VP Tom Keane's LinkedIn post disclosed his departure from the tech giant after 21 years. Keane's LinkedIn post read, "taking the next step in my career to build on the world's computer." The departure follows a report accusing Keane of verbally abusing staff, Bloomberg reports. Keane reportedly made an employee cry in a public meeting earning the nickname "King Tom" behind his back. Keane spent nine years overseeing infrastructure for Microsoft's Azure cloud,

  • Democrats’ Latest Drug-Pricing Bill Has a Chance. What It Means for Pharma Stocks.

    A proposal aired more than 30 years ago to let the government negotiate over prices with pharmaceutical companies seems closer than ever to becoming law.

  • Aging politicians 'don't understand technology': Andrew Yang

    Forward Party founder, Andrew Yang joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss big tech regulation in Washington and why he says 'our government is asleep at the switch'.

  • SoftBank’s Rajeev Misra to Step Back to Launch New Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Rajeev Misra is stepping back from his main roles at SoftBank Group Corp., marking the exit of one of the key architects of the Japanese conglomerate’s sometimes chaotic evolution into the world’s largest technology investor. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $4

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    Investing in reliable dividend stocks is arguably a great way to withstand market downturns. As a dividend growth investor, I can attest to the fact that growing income through a market downturn or recession helps me to sleep well at night. Not all dividend stocks are created equal.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Investors have shunned growth stocks in 2022, creating bargains for long-term investors willing to weather the near-term volatility.

  • A Stock Trader's Guide to Navigating the Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting complicated for investors in semiconductor stocks, with last year’s big chip shortage morphing into an inventory glut for some companies, and others getting caught up in geopolitics.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War Finan

  • U.S. stocks climb as Wall Street eyes 4th day of gains

    U.S. stocks traded higher on Thursday, on track for what could be a fourth day of gains for the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 index. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 70 points, or 0.23%, to 31038, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 14 points, or 0.36%, to 3845, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) gained 40 points, or 0.35%, to 11362.

  • Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen love. If you want to see more favorite stocks of the prominent hedge fund managers, click Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, and Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management are perhaps […]

  • Alibaba Stock Surges As Crackdown Fears Ease, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba stock has been a laggard for months, but BABA stock is making a case for a bottom as Chinese regulatory concerns fade.

  • YouTube Says Its TikTok Rival Is a Hit With Musicians

    (Bloomberg) -- Pop singer JVKE has been posting short clips of himself dancing and clowning around on YouTube’s Shorts video platform for more than a year.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowi

  • GameStop Shares Surge 10% After Four-for-One Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares jumped 10% in the opening minutes of Thursday’s session after announcing a four-for-one stock split in the form of a dividend, becoming one of the latest companies to do so as the practice has gained in popularity.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian

  • Tech Giants Brace for Legal Mess of Abortion Data Subpoenas

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giants including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google, facing questions about whether they’d hand over users’ personal data to authorities pursuing evidence on abortion seekers, are bracing for the multi-state legal quagmire that will govern privacy in a post-Roe world.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the

  • 3 investing themes for the ‘noisy’ second-quarter earnings season: Strategist

    BlackRock Global Allocation Head of Thematic Strategy Kate Moore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss monetary policy, inflation, geopolitical tensions, commodities, digital transformation, the expectations for second-quarter earnings season, and the outlook for economic growth.