This billionaire woman is South Carolina’s richest resident, new Forbes list says

Anita Zucker, who took over operation of the chemical manufacturing company her husband founded, remains South Carolina’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes magazine’s list of wealthiest people in each state.

Forbes estimated her net worth at $2.1 billion and ranked her 1,664th on its annual list of billionaires. According to Forbes, she is the only billionaire in South Carolina. The Forbes list does not name Darla Moore, another well-known South Carolina businesswoman whose net worth has also been reported in the billions.

Zucker is chief executive officer of InterTech Group, a family-owned business based in Charleston. InterTech has estimated revenues of roughly $3 billion, Forbes said.

InterTech makes fabrics and plastics for tarpaulins and insulation used in the minus-200-degree world of cryogenics, according to The New York Times.

The company includes an aerospace engineering firm and also owns commercial real estate.

Zucker started her career as an elementary school teacher and has continued to be involved in setting educational policies in South Carolina. She has advocated for cradle-to-career education designed to lift children from poverty.

“We need change. We need to be innovative,” she told PBS Carolina Business Review in May.

She has also given millions of dollars to schools, including $6 million to Trident Tech’s aerospace training center and $5 million to the University of South Carolina, Forbes said.

The school of education at The Citadel is named for her family. Zucker gave $4 million in 2014 to improve the teaching of education there.