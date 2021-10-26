Billionaires Blast Wealth Tax: ‘One-Way Ticket to Venezuela’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Kirsch
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REUTERS
REUTERS

It has been a summer of scrutiny for the ultra-rich—and now the billionaires are fighting amongst themselves.

The culprit: a so-called “Billionaire Income Tax” that Democrats in Congress are reportedly mulling to help finance Biden’s agenda. The proposal would only target several hundred of the wealthiest Americans by taxing the rising values of certain assets, like stocks, even before they are sold.

“I doubt it’s legal, and it’s stupid,” the billionaire investor Leon Cooperman complained to The Daily Beast. “What made America great was the people who started with nothing like me making a lot of money and giving it back. A relentless attack on wealthy people makes no sense.”

Another billionaire, the grocery chain magnate John Catsimatidis, shared his comrade’s ire. “These people are just nuts. They're trying to change our way of life, and it’s not going to happen,” he said. “If they don't like the United States the way it is, I'm buying them a one-way ticket to Venezuela.”

Private Jet Attendants Tell All About Flying the Super-Rich

Other billionaires were less aggrieved, including the real estate developer John Sobrato and restaurant entrepreneur Jimmy John Liatuaud, founder of his namesake sandwich chain.

“I know a lot of people that… have accumulated massive, massive wealth, and then they take loans against that to live on. And that's tax free. And I think it’s bullshit,” Liautaud said.

“[With] Warren Buffett or Bill Gates, every year this shit’s compounding,” he added, referring to stock investments that are typically not taxed until they are sold. “I paid more tax than Warren Buffett. And I'm worth 2 billion fucking dollars.”

The debate follows a series of explosive media reports on the low tax rates enjoyed by the ultra-rich.

In June, ProPublica published an investigation which found that a number of billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Carl Icahn, and Goerge Soros, paid no federal income taxes in certain years.

The report also used an invented term, “true tax rate,” to depict the percentage of a billionaire’s wealth they had paid in taxes during the four years ending in 2018. Warren Buffett’s “true” rate, for instance, stood at just 0.1 percent, while Musk’s stood at a comparatively high 3.27 percent.

Any person who holds appreciating assets—billionaire or not— would likely have a lower “true” tax rate than the percentage of income they pay in federal and state taxes. But the numbers were nonetheless striking.

In September, The White House added to the uproar with a report asserting that the wealthiest 400 billionaires in the U.S. paid an average of 8.2 percent of their income in federal taxes between 2010 and 2018, though it also lumped in assets that aren’t traditionally taxable.

“Biden is fanning the flames of resentment,” fumed Cooperman, who argued that the administration’s methodology was distortive.

He also assailed the viability of a “Billionaire Income Tax,” which could theoretically force wealthy stockholders to sell shares in order to meet tax obligations. “Is Bill Gates gonna have to sell his Microsoft Holdings, is Jeff Bezos gonna have to sell his Amazon holdings?” Cooperman said.

He also pointed out the challenge of taxing individuals on the value of a high-priced stock, since its value could later drop. The 78-year-old investor said he favors other revenue generating measures, like eliminating the “carried-interest” tax loophole for private equity tycoons, and regulating 1031 exchanges, which allow investors to roll over gains indefinitely.

Cooperman said that he pays an effective tax rate of roughly 34 percent and would support a minimum tax on the ultra-rich as high as 50 percent.

It’s unclear if Democrats will be able to find the votes to move forward with a “Billionaire Income Tax.”.

Catsimatidis is skeptical. “Everybody knows it’s never going to happen. I think they’re just trying to make everybody feel like, ‘We're going to go after those people.’”

But it’s not just left-wing activists who are assailing the 0.1 percent. Liautaud took aim at billionaires with publicly traded companies, who are able to take out cheap loans backed by their stock, thereby preventing them from ever needing to sell a significant portion of their shares.

He offered the example of a hypothetical billionaire who wanted to buy a $1 billion yacht. One option would be to sell roughly $1.5 billion in shares, which would incur a massive tax obligation. The other option, Liautaud said, is “he takes a loan against [his shares], buys his yacht, pays no tax whatsoever, and spends one or 2 percent on interest... instead of paying a $400 or $500 million tax bill.”

Liautaud, who donated to Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, outlined what he described as a middle-of-the-road approach. “I don't want to disincentivize the guys that are creating this wealth for you and I,” he said. “But we shouldn't wait 70 years for Warren Buffett to pay.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting at Boise mall leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

    Shooting at Boise mall leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

  • The World’s Most Consumed Edible Oil Is Facing a Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil production in Malaysia is on course for its weakest showing in five years as planters grapple with the worst-ever labor shortage in the second-biggest grower, and the low yields are likely to last through March.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe

  • Democrats mull tax on assets of US billionaires

    US President Joe Biden's Democratic allies are considering imposing a tax on the wealthiest Americans, a longstanding goal of the political left that could finally be enacted to pay for a massive social spending plan.

  • Tax on Billionaires’ Unrealized Gains Will Likely Be in Budget Package, Democrats Say

    The proposal, which would likely affect fewer than 1,000 of the wealthiest U.S. taxpayers, would help pay for President Biden’s social policy and climate legislation.

  • Virginia's governor's race remains close

    The race could be a referendum on President Biden's agenda and popularity.

  • Amkor Technology, inc (AMKR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me today are Giel Rutten, our Chief Executive Officer; and Megan Faust, our Chief Financial Officer. Strong execution, high factory utilization and controlled spending resulted in record quarterly EPS of $0.74.

  • 25 Secrets Elon Musk and Every Other Rich Person Knows

    If it seems like the rich know something about money that the rest of us don't, it's probably because they do. There must be some reason the richest 1% of people now hold more than 40% of the world's...

  • Did loss to Illinois make James Franklin more likely to leave for USC or LSU?

    History suggests James Franklin is now more likely to leave Penn State for USC or LSU, according to Trojans Wire

  • With corporate tax off table, U.S. Democrats turn to billionaires to fund spending bill

    U.S. Democrats are expected to unveil a tax plan on Monday that would seek to raise hundreds of billions of dollars from the country's roughly 700 billionaires to help pay for expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change. Democrats were forced to shift to the unorthodox plan in the face of opposition from one of their own senators, Kyrsten Sinema, to raising the corporate tax rate and the top personal income tax rate to pay for the hefty spending plan, which is a pillar of Democratic President Joe Biden's domestic agenda. The progressive wing of the party had wanted a much bigger plan, but opposition from Sinema and fellow Democratic Senator Joe Manchin required the White House to make concessions and cut the overall cost.

  • White House rejects more Trump claims of executive privilege

    "President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified," White House counsel Dana Remus wrote in a letter.

  • Taxi Drivers Calling for Debt Relief Handcuffed by Police Outside City Hall

    Protesters and taxi drivers who blocked a street outside New York City Hall on Monday, October 25, were handcuffed by police, footage shows.According to local reports, taxi drivers facing economic ruin due to the pandemic and the debt acquired to buy medallions – the permits that allow drivers to own taxis – at inflated costs have been protesting outside City Hall for weeks.The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said on October 19 that some drivers and their supporters had gone on hunger strike to campaign for “real medallion debt relief”, something they say the city’s government has failed to deliver.This footage by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance shows protesters being handcuffed by police and led into a police van. According to reports, local politicians at the protest were also detained. Credit: NY Taxi Workers Alliance via Storyful

  • Get past these 3 big hurdles to refinancing your mortgage and you’ll save money

    It has never been easier to refinance a home mortgage, yet 74% of homeowners haven’t refinanced since the coronavirus pandemic began. Mortgage refinancing rates have been historically low since the beginning of the pandemic. Refinancing a mortgage is a sure way for homeowners to reduce monthly payments and ultimately save more money.

  • Climate change policies would be universal if Democrats used the right words, activists say

    Democrats appear set to jettison the cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda, but conservatives may have some answers about how to revive it.

  • Families preparing to evacuate for debris flow threat

    Following a summer of wildfire evacuations, some California families are preparing to leave over concerns about debris flows in burn scars due to heavy rain.

  • Huge South Florida job fair with thousands of spots open, as 80 companies look to hire

    South Florida employers are slated to hire for some 6,000 positions at a job fair Thursday at FLA Live Arena, formerly the BB&T Center, in Sunrise.

  • “Billionaire tax” could flunk math test from grading committee

    The "billionaire tax" and other revenues Democrats want to pay for President Biden's $2 trillion social safety net expansion are about to face a math test from a notoriously hard grader: the Joint Committee on Taxation.Why it matters: The budget reconciliation instructions require the Senate Finance Committee to offset all the spending it authorizes with the same amount of revenue. Hot air from House and Senate leaders about pay-fors will be replaced by the joint committee's cold arithmetic — an

  • New York City police union files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate

    New York City's police union filed a lawsuit on Monday against a vaccine mandate for municipal workers ordered last week by Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said on Twitter that it had filed a suit in the state Supreme Court. It asked the court for a temporary restraining order to halt the mandate while the suit remains pending.

  • SB champs continue to thrive despite mounting injuries

    The reigning Super Bowl champions (6-1) are off to their best start in franchise history, with Tom Brady showing no signs of slowing down at age 44 and an injury-depleted defense that’s thriving, too, despite being without several key players. Without injuries in the secondary to cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis and Richard Sherman, unheralded backups such Dee Delaney and Pierre Desir would not be playing much — if at all — on a talented defense that was a big part of Tampa Bay’s championship run last season. Delaney and Desir both had interceptions during Sunday’s 38-3 rout of the Chicago Bears, leaving coach Bruce Arians marveling about the job Bucs general manager Jason Licht and vice president of player personnel John Spytek have done constructing a deep roster.

  • 2022 NFL draft: Liberty's Malik Willis tries to crash top of QB power rankings

    Willis' unique skill set won't make him a hit with every team. But there's no denying he's different.

  • Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the legendary value investor Bill Miller’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Bill Miller is an American value investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund […]