Billionaire's mega yacht, once for sale for $40 million, anchored off Sanibel Island

A New York billionaire's super yacht, the Silver Shalis, once for sale for $40 million, was anchored off Sanibel Island.

A New York real estate billionaire's sleek mega yacht, the Silver Shalis, was spotted cruising Fort Myers Beach and anchored off Sanibel Island over the holiday weekend.

Built in 2010 by Delta Marine from a ship design by Langan Associates and interior by design house Jonathan Quinn Barnett, the 175-foot, 846-ton craft is owned by real estate tycoon Larry Silverstein.

The vessel, which can sleep 12 guests in six cabins and has a crew of 14 housed in seven cabins, has an annual running cost between between $2 and $4 million.

The luxury mega yacht, currently sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, had been up for sale by Silverstein in 2020. The price tag? A whopping $40 million.

A New York billionaire's super yacht, the Silver Shalis, was seen cruising near the Matanzas Pass Bridge in Fort Myers Beach on Sunday.

A yacht tracking website placed the Silver Shalis just off the Sanibel Causeway near the Sanibel Lighthouse on the east end of the island on Monday and early Tuesday. The vessel has been cruising the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, visiting Fort Lauderdale at one port of call.

Sometimes, when not pressed into service, boats such as the Silver Shaulis are rented out for charters. Such excursions cost anywhere from $200,000 to $400,000, or more, a week, according to yachtcharterfleet.com.

Silverstein, 90, CEO of Silverstein Properties in New York, has a net worth of $3 billion, also according to superyachtfan.com.

A lot has been written about Silverstein.

A 2017 article in the Baltimore Business Journal said his company bought the World Trade Center weeks before the 9/11 terrorist attacks destroyed the twin towers. The company rebuilt the complex that includes the Freedom Tower.

The company's most recent acquisition was a lower Manhattan apartment tower. Silverstein Properties purchased 116 John St., a converted office tower in the Financial District, for $248 million, according to a company statement.

And on Jan. 10, Silverstein Capital Partners – Silverstein Properties’ real estate lending platform – closed on a $2 billion fund committed by its two existing and three new global institutional investors.

Among many features on the Silver Shalis is an extensively outfitted gym on the sun deck with panoramic views of the outside and a lap pool.

About The Silver Shalis

Powered by twin diesel engines, she comfortably cruises at 12 knots, reaches a maximum speed of 14 knots.

Silver Shalis is built with a aluminum hull and composite superstructure, with teak decks.

Capable of transoceanic crossings, with a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.

Lightweight aluminum hull and composite superstructure seamlessly joined in a striking exterior design.

Built to Lloyds Register Class, one of her head-turning features is a sleek hull of exquisite cerulean blue, the result of a multistep painting process and cast against an off-white superstructure with shimmering metallic silver details.

Inside décor complements the art collection on display throughout her many living and entertainment spaces. ]

On the interior, her decks are served by a silent, glass-enclosed cylindrical elevator with an oil-rubbed bronze metal finish.

A central staircase wraps around the elevator, featuring curved marble wall panels—a remarkable accomplishment, as all panels run vertically in a sequential vein-matched arrangement throughout the length of the stair tower.

The upper deck features an indoor/outdoor dining option for ten via a distinctive curved glass door that opens a full 180 degrees.

