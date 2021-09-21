Billionaires rocketing into space draw UN chief's red glare

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at United Nations headquarters in New York. ( Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SETH BORENSTEIN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Space, we have an equity problem.

When three billionaires rocketed into space this summer, they did more than escape Earth’s surly bonds, they helped spread “a malady of mistrust” plaguing an all-too hungry world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told other world leaders Tuesday.

In his opening speech to the General Assembly, a grim Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and poor with “billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth.”

In July, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew into space on private rockets that their companies built, gathering worldwide attention in their short trips that didn’t make it into orbit. Both bank on space tourism business from their fellow space fans with big wallets.

After returning to Earth, Branson, 71, sprayed G.H. Mumm champagne over his crew and then chugged it from the bottle.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman led the first all-private orbital mission that splashed down Saturday after three days in orbit. His flight was on a Dragon capsule and Space X rocket built by a fourth space-obsessed billionaire, Elon Musk. Unlike the other two missions, Isaacman’s ride raised more than $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital including $100 million from Isaacman and $50 million from Musk.

Guterres lumped billionaire space hops with the maladies of hopelessness, corruption, curtailing of personal freedoms and “when parents see a future for their children that looks even bleaker than the struggles of today.”

After Branson and Bezos spaceflights and revelations that Bezos, the richest man in the world, didn’t pay any federal income tax in 2007 and 2011, critics called for taxing billionaires with some wanting to tax them out of the 10-digit income level. So far those proposals, unlike the billionaires, haven’t gotten off the ground.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Stowaways That Made the First Space Station Stink

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyHumans are bags of fragile bones and organs that need to be kept in precisely the right conditions to flourish. But we push at the limits of those conditions all the time, daring to see how far we can go: the hottest, the coldest, the lowest, the highest we can bear, using our ingenuity to design ways to survive.Fungi doesn’t need to be so clever. Some fungi can survive in extreme temperatures and without oxygen.They can lie dormant and wait for

  • Fact check: Moon landing conspiracy theory misrepresents lunar footprint

    A conspiracy theory falsely claims differences in the astronauts' boots and footprints from the Apollo 11 mission prove the moon landing was fake.

  • SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew detail ‘awe-inspiring’ mission

    The all-civilian SpaceX crew of the Inspiration4 gushed about their "awe-inspiring" trip to orbit last week in an exclusive interview on the TODAY show.

  • The fall equinox is on Wednesday. A simple animation shows what equinoxes are and why they mark the change of season.

    The fall equinox happens on Wednesday. A planetary scientist shows what happens on the equinox that divides the seasons.

  • The best visuals from SpaceX's historic all-civilian mission to space

    Inspiration4, SpaceX's historic all-civilian mission, produced some visually stunning photos and videos.

  • SpaceX landing: Inspiration4 crew of 'non-astronauts' splashes down in Atlantic Ocean off Florida

    Go, Dragon! The crew of "non-astronauts" landed off the Florida coast Saturday night, concluding an historic orbital space mission.

  • Field Trip Fossil Find Reveals New Species of Giant Penguins

    Students on a 2006 field trip in New Zealand found fossilized bones in sandstone. Turns out they found a new species of ancient giant penguins. The post Field Trip Fossil Find Reveals New Species of Giant Penguins appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Inspiration4's successful splashdown is just the beginning of private spaceflight for SpaceX

    The Inspiration4 crew made a triumphant splashdown on Saturday evening off the east coast of Florida, marking the close of the first completely private, all-civilian space mission. SpaceX’s Go Searcher recovery ship hauled in the Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, a little less than an hour after splashdown. The crew was then ferried via helicopter to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where they received standard medical checks.

  • SpaceX: Inspiration4 amateur astronauts return to Earth after three days

    The four amateur astronauts landed safely in the Atlantic Ocean after three days orbiting Earth.

  • Elon Musk Pledges $50M to Inspiration4's Fundraiser for St. Jude, Exceeding $200M Goal: 'Count Me In'

    Elon Musk's pledged donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital helped surpass the fundraising goal that was set by the Inspiration4 spaceflight mission

  • NASA's chief scientist will retire in 2022

    NASA chief scientist Jim Green is retiring in 2022 after overseeing projects like the Curiosity rover and New Horizon.

  • Now You Can 3D Print Your Chicken Then Cook It With Lasers

    Scientists at Columbia University 3D printed a piece of chicken then cooked it with various types of lasers. But which lasers made for the best meal? The post Now You Can 3D Print Your Chicken Then Cook It With Lasers appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Cambodian students test prototype manned drone

    This student in Cambodia is flying through the air sitting in a school chair, strapped to eight propellers.It's a prototype drone designed to ferry humans and was developed by students at the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh.Dubbed the "NPIC Human Carrier Drone", the drone is in the early stages of development and testing.The protoype can carry just one person weighing 60kg, and fly as high as 4 metres for just 10 minutes.Students have taken three years and $20,000 to build the drone. They estimate they need at least two more years before it's completely ready and fully tested.21-year-old Lonh Vannsith was the pilot.He says he was inspired at first by a desire to beat his city's notorious traffic. "We had this idea that we wanted to solve some problems for our society by making a drone taxi, as well as inventing drones for firefighters to help put out fires. For example, for high-rise buildings that the average fire truck can't reach, this drone could transport the water or at least it could carry the water hose to very high floors on the building."The school plans to build a drone prototype, focused on fighting fires.That project may cost up to $40,000.They admit, the global health crisishas severely delayed testing and development of the original prototype.The university is trying to secure more investment for the project.

  • SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew returns to Earth

    After three days in space, the first all-civilian flight has returned to Earth.

  • Researchers study bats to track COVID-19 origins

    Samples from bats in northern Cambodia may tell us more about COVID-19.Researchers in Phnom Penh discovered a virus similar to the coronavirus in horseshoe bat samples collected a decade ago.Tests done on them last year revealed a close relative to the coronavirus.Thavry Hoem was part of an eight-member team that logged the region’s bat species, sex, age and other data last month."The reason that we selected this location as our study site because based on previous study they found that there is a special richness of bat diversity in this area, especially for the horseshoe bats… We hope that the result from this study can help the world to have a better understanding about the COVID-19."Host species like bats don’t typically display symptoms of the virus they carry, but it can be devastating if transmitted to humans or other animals.Deadly viruses originating from bats include Ebola and other coronaviruses, such as SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, but leading virologist, Dr. Veasna Duong, said humans were responsible for COVID-19, which has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide, due to interference and destruction of habitats.He said, "If we try to be near wildlife, the chances of getting the virus carried by wildlife are more than normal. The chances of the virus transforming to infect humans are also more.”The project at at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge (IPC) aims to look at how the wildlife trade could be playing a part transmitting deadly viruses.

  • Harvest moon will be bright and shining tonight

    The night sky will light up Monday night because of this year's harvest moon.

  • 7 Questions With Record-Setting Italian Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti

    On private space travel, the 'Overview Effect' and more

  • SpaceX crew back from space

    The SpaceX "Inspiration 4" crew, the first all-civilian crew to travel to space, is back on solid ground.

  • Mom plants $50 under toilet seat to see if men of the house actually lift it

    The mom's bathroom experiment yielded some impactful results.

  • EarthOptics helps farmers look deep into the soil for big data insights

    Farming sustainably and efficiently has gone from a big tractor problem to a big data problem over the last few decades, and startup EarthOptics believes the next frontier of precision agriculture lies deep in the soil. Using high-tech imaging techniques, the company claims to map the physical and chemical composition of fields faster, better, and more cheaply than traditional techniques, and has raised $10M to scale its solution. "Most of the ways we monitor soil haven't changed in 50 years," EarthOptics founder and CEO Lars Dyrud told TechCrunch.