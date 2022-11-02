Billions Chasing Contested ESG Funds Leave Insiders ‘Mystified’

Frances Schwartzkopff and Greg Ritchie
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As an ESG fund class facing mass downgrades attracts vast client flows, industry insiders confess they don’t understand why investors aren’t being more cautious.

The fund class in question is called Article 9—Europe’s top environmental, social and governance disclosure designation. The problem is that analysts, industry associations and lawyers advising fund managers acknowledge that a significant number of Article 9 funds don’t currently meet the EU’s strict sustainability requirements.

Dozens of funds have already lost their Article 9 tag, including offerings from Pacific Investment Management Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s NN Investment Partners. Yet despite the cloud hanging over Article 9, the fund class drew almost €13 billion ($13 billion) in client flows last quarter, bringing the total over the first nine months of this year to €29 billion, Morningstar Inc. data show.

“I am somewhat mystified at the continuing inflows,” said Hugo Gallagher, senior policy adviser at the European Sustainable Investment Forum, whose members represent about $20 trillion in assets under management. “I can only suspect that it’s due to many end-investors not being entirely cognizant of the ambiguities around Article 9.”

Flows into Article 9 products, which Morningstar said were boosted by passive strategies, buck the overall trend. A less stringent designation within the EU’s ESG investing rulebook—the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation—known as Article 8 saw €29 billion of outflows last quarter, bringing the total cash exodus over the first nine months to more than €120 billion.

There “could be hundreds” of Article 9 downgrades in the next six months, said Hortense Bioy, Morningstar’s global director of sustainability research, in an email last week.

Some investment managers are already announcing plans to remove Article 9 tags from funds. Axa Investment Managers, which oversees about €820 billion, said it has reclassified 21 funds to Article 8 from Article 9 in recent months and plans to downgrade another 24 in the near future.

“What I’d say to other asset managers and what we’re trying to do ourselves with our clients is around education,” Clémence Humeau, head of sustainability coordination and governance at Axa, said in an interview. “We’re trying to explain the long-term intention and the short-term challenges” of the EU rules, she said. It’s all about being “proactive and transparent in our communications with clients.”

SFDR was enforced in March 2021. The EU has since provided guidance to the fund industry that all Article 9 funds need to be filled with sustainable assets, with some allowances for hedging and liquidity. Industry practice had tilted toward a less strict interpretation of the rules.

Morningstar’s latest industry analysis shows that less than 5% of Article 9 funds “target sustainable-investment exposure between 90% and 100%.” That raises “questions about the feasibility of the new regulatory guidance,” the research firm wrote in an Oct. 27 report.

“In light of all these recent developments and in expectation of further downgrades, we can expect the number of Article 9 products to decline in the next six months from its current level of 1,080 funds,” Morningstar said.

The situation has led to criticism of SFDR, with regulators in the EU seeking urgent clarification from the EU Commission on a number of key pillars within the regulatory framework. Chief among these is the EU Commission’s perceived failure to provide an adequate definition of “sustainable investment,” according to the three European Supervisory Authorities.

The ESAs have sent a letter to the EU Commission asking the bloc’s executive arm to provide answers as soon as possible. The Commission said in October it has received the “queries” and “will reply in due time.”

Morningstar says it’s currently “unclear’’ whether the EU Commission intends to respond before the end of the year. Behind the scenes, market participants are interpreting signals from the EU Commission to mean it probably won’t provide answers before next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

That means the fund industry probably won’t have an adequate definition of basic ESG terms before a new SFDR disclosure deadline kicks in. The so-called regulatory technical standards, which include templates for reporting investments’ negative effects on the environment, and efforts to mitigate these, will be enforced from Jan. 1.

The European Securities and Markets Authority, which is among EU regulators to have asked the EU Commission for answers, plans to fill the void by offering some guidance to help asset managers navigate existing rules in the coming weeks and months.

For fund managers, a key concern now is that any clarifications from the EU Commission might depart significantly from market practice.

“The market has landed on interpretations of the rules because where something has been unclear people have just had to interpret it themselves,” said Ben Maconick, a managing associate at the law firm Linklaters.

“I’m less worried about there not being clarifications of things that I would want clarified than I am about further commission or ESA guidance that cuts across what people are currently doing,” he said. “People are particularly worried about the questions about what counts as a sustainable investment. It’s hugely important to fund categorization.”

