Andrew Ross Sorkin on the Biggest Stories in Business

Reuters Videos

STORY: Twitter released its first quarter results on Thursday (April 28) towards the end of a dramatic week for the company.The social media group said it added more users than Wall Street had predicted in the first quarter.That was despite revenue coming in slightly below estimates at $1.2 billion.The update comes just days after Twitter agreed a $44 billion sale to Tesla’s Elon Musk.It withdrew all previously provided goals and outlook given the pending buyout.If Musk does take over he’ll be in charge of a company that had 229 million daily active users in the first quarter.That is above what analysts had forecast, and up from 199 million a year before.Twitter has struggled to stop growth in its user base from slowing, but it has aimed to improve its targeting and measurement of ads.It also spent heavily on initiatives like video adverts.Musk has said he plans to ‘fix and improve Twitter’, without elaborating on exactly what that means.But he has spoken about a subscription-based business model and a crackdown on bot accounts.