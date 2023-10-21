Billions of dollars for the border included in President's funding plan for Israel and Ukraine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection averages 8,000 apprehensions a day along the border with Mexico. Not all the migrants surrender at the border. In Cochise County, high-speed chases involving human smugglers are commonplace. On its Facebook page, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office showed an SUV it stopped recently after a chase that reached speeds of 124 miles per hour. In the front seat were a 15-year-old and 14-year-old from Phoenix. They were arrested along with the migrants they were trying to smuggle across the county.

