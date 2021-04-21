Billions in federal aid a ‘monkey wrench’ in Legislature’s education budget process

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ana Ceballos
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A dispute over how to use $12 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds earmarked for education has led to an impasse in budget negotiations as Florida lawmakers work to piece together a near-$100 billion fiscal plan for 2021-22.

House leaders have appropriated some of the funds in their initial education budget offers and House Speaker Chris Sprowls said in an interview Tuesday that the Legislature’s role should be to give the Florida Department of Education spending authority over $7 billion in federal funds to give directly to K-12 school districts.

Senate leaders, meanwhile, have said little about how they want to use any of the money as they say they are still figuring out how they can and cannot use the federal funds on education.

The spending disconnect between the House and Senate has stalled education budget negotiations and left many key education spending issues in flux, including final decisions on teacher pay increases, one-time $1,000 bonuses for educators and principals, and the Legislature’s efforts to expand the state’s school choice programs (although a deal on vouchers is nearing the finish line).

“It kind of threw a monkey wrench into the whole process,” Sen. Doug Broxson, the Senate’s top education budget negotiator, told reporters on Monday night after he said the House and Senate discussions over the entire K-12 budget had reached an impasse.

By Wednesday morning, nothing had changed. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kelli Stargel told reporters the chambers are still hashing out details over the federal funds, which are part of Congress’ American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that included $122 billion for education and was signed last month by President Joe Biden.

“It’s taking a little bit of time, but I will assure you that we’re not just going to do it,” Stargel told reporters on Wednesday. “You’re going to see us go through the process.”

House and Senate leaders have a little less than a week to hash out their budget differences, not just on education but on all budget silos, if they want to wrap up the 60-day legislative session on time April 30.

In addition to the $12 billion in federal funds earmarked for education, state lawmakers are also trying to make a decision on $10 billion that the state is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan to address other effects of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, both chambers have only agreed on what to do with $2 billion.

Flush with one-time federal cash

The infusion of federal funds has not only added another complicating layer to budget negotiations, it has also left open-ended questions on how the Republican-dominated Legislature will determine how to best use one-time payments.

Florida’s schools and students are still reeling from the pandemic, a year after state officials first called for campus closures and canceled spring testing. Many struggles continue.

In Miami-Dade County Public Schools, for instance, a majority of Black students are failing state tests in English Language Arts, math and science, despite graduation rates topping 85%.

The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday issued further guidance on how states should use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan that are earmarked to safely reopen schools. Florida is expected to get about $7 billion from that fund, according to figures provided by the Senate.

“These American Rescue Plan funds are essentially to provide more in-person learning options for students quickly, sustaining schools’ safe operations, supporting our students’ social emotional, mental health, and academic needs, and boldly addressing inequities that were exacerbated by the pandemic,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Cardona said that it is “critical that states and districts bring to the table the voices of those who can best speak to how we can meet these goals, including students, parents, educators and stakeholders.”

In an interview, Sprowls said the House is looking at giving the state Department of Education spending authority over the funds. He said the department, which is part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, would determine how to spend the money with districts.

“Then they will construct the plan on how that is spent and then they send it back to us and say, ‘Hey this is how we are going to spend the money in the districts. This is what it will be spent on,’ “ Sprowls said.

DOE spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said that if the Legislature decides to give the state agency spending authority, the agency would plan to work collaboratively with districts to meet their needs.

Some Republican lawmakers have said the one-time federal aid should be used for remedial programs and reading scholarships to help students who have experienced learning losses during the pandemic, while others have railed against the latest round of federal relief for schools, saying it is not needed.

“It is an absolute travesty that the federal government has put our children in debt to give us education funding that we simply do not need, but we are going to be as responsible as we can with it,” Rep. Randy Fine, the House’s top education budget negotiator, told reporters on Sunday after the Legislature’s first round of budget negotiations.

Fine noted that in Florida, schools are already open and that a third round with billions in aid is not needed.

Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., a Hialeah Republican who has long been involved in education policy in the Legislature, said it would be a good idea for the Legislature to put more money into remedial programs, reading scholarships and extended-year summer programs. He said that would help kids who are experiencing the so-called COVID-19 slide.

“It may not solve the issue, but I think it helps up remediate these students to get them out of a COVID slide and get them back on track,” Diaz said. “I think that’s a good use of that money to try to attack that directly whether it is reading, math, or a combination of both.”

Education wish lists and negotiations

Senate Democrats on Wednesday released a spending wish list showing what they would do if they were in control of the Legislature. The plan included $1,500 in grants to teachers, school support staff and private-sector “essential infrastructure employees” who earn less than $30 per hour.

DeSantis has also proposed $1,000 bonuses for 3,600 public school principals and nearly 180,000 full-time classroom teachers. The House and Senate have not agreed on the governor’s bonus request.

“There’s still a lot of discussion that is occurring,” Stargel said Wednesday. “It is a priority to make sure that we recognize our teachers.”

DeSantis also has requested $550 million, a $50 million increase from the current year’s budget, to continue raising teachers’ annual salaries to at least $47,500. The House has matched the governor’s request, but the Senate has so far offered just $500 million.

Negotiations are still ongoing on the Legislature’s effort to expand school choice programs — also referred to as school vouchers — something Republicans in both the House and Senate want to do. While they agree on most of the policy, they have not agreed on the funding.

The House budget offer accounted for $464.3 million for school choice under a budget line called “student reserve allocation.” At first that money was meant for schools to draw from should students who left the public school system during the pandemic return throughout the next school year.

But now, the missing student allocation has been set aside for school choice.

The Senate has not agreed to that. But Diaz, the Senate sponsor of the voucher bill, told the Herald/Times on Wednesday that he has reached a deal with the House on both policy and funding.

He said he is going to take up the House version of the bill on Thursday, which, just like the Senate’s version, will significantly expand eligibility for the state’s school-voucher programs. Now that they agree on the policy, the funding dispute is also resolved, Diaz said.

“It is a resolved issue on the budget,” he said, noting he believes $200 million from the “student reserve allocation” will now go toward school choice and the rest for students who return to the school system.

Recommended Stories

  • Brunello Cucinelli on His Fave Designers — and Normality

    Brunello Cucinelli, in discussing his brand's strong first quarter, talked about his favorite designers and his optimism for the future.

  • MU, why haven’t you learned? Students want answers and you owe them that

    Chancellor Mun Choi blocking students on Twitter is a surefire way to fuel the rumor mill.

  • Trail Blazers release statement, players react following Derek Chauvin conviction

    "We still have work to do."

  • Chrissy Teigen Defends Kim Kardashian's Decision to Divorce Kanye West

    Chrissy Teigen is sharing her thoughts on longtime pal Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West, including how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is doing at the moment.

  • Foxconn mostly abandons $10 billion Wisconsin project touted by Trump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn is drastically scaling back a planned $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, confirming its retreat from a project that former U.S. President Donald Trump once called "the eighth wonder of the world." Under a deal with the state of Wisconsin announced on Tuesday, Foxconn will reduce its planned investment to $672 million from $10 billion and cut the number of new jobs to 1,454 from 13,000. The Foxconn-Wisconsin deal was first announced to great fanfare at the White House in July 2017, with Trump boasting of it as an example of how his "America first" agenda could revive U.S. tech manufacturing.

  • To Combat Woke Classrooms, Go to the Source: University Education Programs

    In the past few months, there have been countless stories of K–12 schools succumbing to and endorsing the excesses of progressive ideology — teachers required to make public anti-racism statements, the canceling of AP tests if black students do not score as well as whites, class materials that celebrate communism, and “ethnomathematics” which de-emphasizes the need to find the “right answer.” Thankfully, most teachers that I know don’t align with such extremes. My own colleagues whisper their concerns and discuss their disapproval after such meetings. A poll from Education Week found that most teachers identify as moderate. These stories do expose a problem, but it’s not the political progressivism of most teachers. It’s akin to shining a light on and fixing individual cases of water damage while ignoring the flooding all around. We must address the broken faucet; in this case, the universities that are pumping out progressive educational theory. I’m a conservative, but I began my career as an advocate of progressive pedagogy simply because I didn’t know anything else existed. While most teachers don’t openly align with political progressivism, they still look to the university for pedagogical guidance and curricular materials. So long as the university develops our teachers, influences our practices, and crafts educational materials, the faucet will run unchecked. To combat the progressivism in public schools, conservatives need to aim their focus at the university, not public schools or their teachers. Progressive education falls into two broad iterations. The first is relatively benign — albeit questionably effective. In the minds of educational theorists such as Dewey and Rousseau, schools are not meant to transmit the best of any culture or shape the character of their students, but merely to observe and suggest. In place of teacher-directed classrooms and classical curricula, students choose their own literature and follow their own interests. Many conservatives and libertarians are quite comfortable with such child-centric philosophies of learning. The second iteration features structuralists, Marxists, and feminists such as Michel Foucault, Paolo Freire, and bell hooks, who advanced an approach to instruction called “Critical Pedagogy,” one which goes beyond Rousseauean ideas of self-directed learning to instead deconstruct the very idea of being “educated.” Progressive pedagogy in the Rousseauean tradition is mediocre in its results but politically neutral; critical pedagogy is propaganda attempting to pass as instruction. At its most egregious, schools of education push ideas such as “activist pedagogy,” which, as the name implies, would see students who will grow up to be activists deconstructing the society in which they live. In the ’90s, far before Critical Race Theory entered the common lexicon, Gloria Ladson-Billings advanced the need for “Critical Race Theory” in schools. Even Billings still maintained a belief in academic excellence, though, which authors like Ibram X. Kendi now renounce to instead suggest we test students on the mere knowledge of their own environments. In my own graduate program, our textbook suggested teachers should, if required to teach classic literature, do so through a Marxist, feminist, post-colonial, or critical-race “lens.” Such ideas are not on the fringes of educational theory, either. Critical pedagogy wasn’t a class or element of my teacher training; it was the foundation. Such ideas were not relegated to individual courses but influenced even our seemingly unrelated classes in policy and instruction. Foucault, bell hooks, and Freire were canon. Frederick M. Hess, the director of education-policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, found that this approach is common across university departments. This reality has repercussions. Our administrators, instructional materials, policy wonks, politicians, union leaders, and current trends in education all come from the university. So long as the faucet remains running, our schools will flood with such ideas, regardless of the political identification of the teachers. The consequences of this ideological approach to education are far more pernicious than just a few propagandistic lesson plans. Ideas have consequences, and these ideas manifest in vapid instruction. Reviewing one popular curriculum to come from these ideas, Professor Timothy Shanahan wrote that these methods are “unlikely to lead to literacy success for all of America’s public school children.” Fundamentally, our schools need to reckon with such ideology and embrace effective pedagogy in the classroom. I began my career as a proponent of critical pedagogy, allowed my students to select their own books, provided independent reading time, and always opted for a conversation over a consequence. Seeing meager results, I sought out other methods. I began to take my students through Romeo and Juliet and established clear behavioral expectations to which I held my students. Critical theories of education would predict anarchy in my classroom. Quite the contrary happened. One student came up to me and told me, “No book before this has really understood me, has given me so much guidance for my own life.” Another wrote me a letter thanking me for showing her that books have so much to teach. My most difficult student behaviorally, to whom I gave many detentions, thanked me years later and asked me to be his mentor; he said he knew I cared about him because I didn’t cast a blind eye to his misbehavior. Thankfully, this endeavor needn’t only be one of individual persuasion. There are policies that can decentralize the university’s influence and pressure the adoption of effective pedagogy. To begin, teacher licensure needn’t remain solely the domain of the university. As professor of education Gary Houchens succinctly contends, if educational training “can be delivered with equal quality in a different environment — say in a district-based professional development program — the market should certainly be open to them.” Already, individual district programs and organizations such as ResearchEd and Teach for America all offer robust alternatives that could collectively unbalance the university monopoly. Perhaps a former business owner with a few classes in pedagogy would make a useful addition to any school building, even without a degree. Second, and perhaps more importantly, in the past 20 years, countless charter schools such as Michaela School and even entire systems such as Uncommon Schools boast incredible academic success despite working with predominantly poor and minority students. To do so, they reject progressive theories of education and instead rely upon classic literature, clear behavioral expectations, and direct instruction. As these schools continue to expand in number, they become the best argument against the theories of the university. Regardless of what a few ethnographies say, if these charters get the results, why listen to the academic foibles of some discontented scholars? Katharine Birbalsingh and Doug Lemov, the leading minds behind Michaela and Uncommon respectively, have put traditional theories of education into practice and shown that they can succeed. What’s more, they have published best-selling books to spread effective pedagogy. Finally, ideology and self-interest are calcifying fundamentals of human nature. Op-eds such as this and the examples that Lemov and Birbalsingh set forth can persuade a few people, but the holistic adoption of best practices will remain years away until the bottom line of a school is threatened. Words can be persuasive, but money effects change. If a school cannot achieve even mediocrity but still receives funding, there is little pressure to improve. Conversely, school choice is a policy that ties funding to student attendance instead of property taxes; if a student moves, the funding follows. Under such a system, if a parent saw progressive politics trying to pass as instruction or a school’s pedagogy left their students illiterate, parents could take their child and their money elsewhere. Some parents could still select a building that pushed woke ideology, but I wonder if enough people would opt into that choice for any institution to remain viable. In short, most teachers at least claim to be moderate. The institutions that train them are not. If we only focus our attention on a few outlandish lesson plans or individual districts, we’ll spend our time scooping out floodwater while the faucet remains running.

  • Kevin Durant names Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady to all-time NBA team

    Having spent more than a decade in the NBA, Durant also identified former Rockets star James Harden as one of his top five teammates.

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Derek Chauvin news – live: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Four crew dead, 9 missing after cargo ship runs aground in Philippines

    Four crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the southern Philippines have died, while seven have been rescued and a search is continuing for nine others, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday. The crew of LCT Cebu Great Ocean abandoned the vessel, which was carrying nickel ore and 2,000 litres of diesel, before it ran aground in Surigao del Norte province on Monday, the coast guard said. The bodies of the four crew members were found after being washed onto the shore, while the seven were rescued in various parts of the southern province after reaching land, Gelly Rosales, a coast guard official, told Reuters.

  • Age-progression photo shows missing App State student five years after disappearance

    Martin Roberts was last seen on the Appalachian State University campus in Boone on April 21, 2016.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Biden news: Bernie Sanders unveils free college plan as Merrick Garland launches police review

    Rolling updates on the day’s news from Washington and beyond

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • NC expects to lift most COVID restrictions by June 1, except mask mandate, Cooper says

    BREAKING: North Carolina will ease almost all COVID restrictions, but face coverings will still be required.

  • Jim Steinman: Bat Out Of Hell and Total Eclipse Of The Heart composer dies

    The writer and producer, who worked with Meat Loaf, Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler, was 73.