Billions lost: Middle Tennessee case highlights growing trend of elder cyber crime

Be wary of who's calling.

That's the message one Middle Tennessee police department is trying to send after an 82-year-old man was recently scammed out of $60,000 as part of the rising trend of elder cyber crime spreading across the U.S.

The FBI's Elder Fraud Report listed $3.1 billion in cyber crime losses last year for victims over 60. The age bracket reported the highest total losses in 2022, representing an 84% increase in losses over the prior year, with the average victim losing $35,101.

The over 60 age group's losses were almost double those of the next highest bracket, ages 50-59, which reported $1.8 billion in losses.

In Tennessee, 1,462 victims over 60 reported $36,568,079 in losses, the report said, noting that the five most common types of elder cyber crime involve tech support, non-payment or non-delivery, personal data breach, confidence/romance and credit card or check fraud.

Cyber crime hits close to home

Police did not name the 82-year-old man who was scammed out of his savings in Hendersonville, but they did describe what happened to him in detail.

“Our victim received a text message saying, ‘there was an overcharge on your Amazon account’, and then when he responded to it, (the scammers) then told him that they were actually with the Federal Trade Commission and that there were fraudulent transactions on (the) account,” Hendersonville Police Department Sergeant Nicholas Edwards said.

The scammers then instructed the victim to withdraw money from his account in cash before his assets were seized to avoid prosecution, Edwards said.

Another suspect picked up the cash from the victim’s home, according to a news release issued by the department after the incident.

Edwards said the interaction between victim and suspect isn’t typical with cyber crime.

“A majority of the scams end up originating overseas where there’s not much we can do as a local police department,” Edwards said. The current case likely originated overseas as well, he said, but it was unique because there was a local player involved.

“We got very lucky that the victim was able to write down part of the suspect's license plate number,” Edwards said. The city's license plate readers were able to capture the full plate, ultimately leading authorities to identify 47-year-old Piyushkumar Patel, of Nashville, as their suspect, the department's news release said.

Patel was found at home, and police recovered $59,100 in cash, the release said.

Patel allegedly used $900 to purchase a laptop, Edwards said, though it has not been confirmed.

The suspect was arrested, charged with theft of property over $60,000 and financial exploitation of the elderly and taken to the Sumner County Jail, where he was being held on $50,000 bond as of press time for this story.

Billions lost to cyber crime

In the wake of this incident, officials are urging the public to be more cautious of suspicious requests and to report any incidents to law enforcement quickly.

Scenarios in which people are scammed can vary widely, Edwards said, though issues with Amazon orders are commonly reported.

“(Victims) respond to a text or an email where there is some sort of issue with your Amazon order, and the people will then tell you in order to give you your refund, they first have to log into your device,” he said, noting that this is when scammers will have victims download software allowing them remote access to a device.

“Then, in the process of giving you your refund, there will be a mistake and they will have refunded you too much… they’ll say the way to pay them back is to go get gift cards… (victims will) buy the gift cards, give them the numbers and then they get scammed that way.”

One way people can remain up to date on the latest cyber crime statistics is to visit the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

It serves as a central hub for reporting cyber crime incidents and providing information and details about the latest threats and scams. Data on common scams and total losses is also reported, and the total losses have grown over the last five years, with $2.7 billion reported in 2018, $3.5 billion in 2019, $4.2 billion in 2020, $6.9 billion in 2021 and $10.3 billion in 2022.

Specifically, with elder cyber crime, victims were most commonly found in California, Florida and Texas last year, with a combined total of more than 25,000 victims reporting nearly $1.2 billion in losses in those states alone, according to reporting from the FBI.

And while an average victim loses a little more than $30,000 per case, 5,456 victims lost more than $100,000 last year, the FBI said.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

