Billions in renter stimulus aid is still available, even as some places run out of relief

Noel Fletcher
·4 min read
Billions in renter stimulus aid is still available, even as some places run out of relief
Billions in renter stimulus aid is still available, even as some places run out of relief

Roughly 9.5 million U.S. households are behind on their rent, according to the latest census data— yet nearly half the money from a COVID rent relief program first approved by Congress over a year ago remains unspent.

Still, the pace of the distribution has been picking up. The U.S. Treasury says November was the biggest month yet for the “renter stimulus checks," with about 665,000 renters and landlords receiving $2.9 billion in payments, and some states are running out of the aid, according to a report.

The government says the money has helped evictions stay below the levels seen before the pandemic.

Up to tens of billions still available

Picture of serious concentrated young brunette housewife paying bills for rent, gas and electricity, feeling frustrated.
shurkin_son / Shutterstock

The last two COVID stimulus packages passed by Congress — in December 2020 and March 2021 — set aside a total of $46.6 billion to help renters pay overdue rent and utility costs.

So far, between $25 billion and $30 billion of the aid has been paid out, the Treasury revealed on Friday. That means as much as $21.5 billion, or over 46%, of the funds are still available.

The cash is being provided by Washington, but it's being distributed through hundreds of agencies and organizations at the state and local levels. And many of them were slow to get moving, leading to holdups last year in many parts of the U.S.

With aid spread across many different housing authorities, each with their own resource and capacity constraints, renters in different places did not receive the same levels of service or responsiveness.

Now that the program is working better, officials say it has contributed to relatively low eviction numbers in the months since a national eviction moratorium ended in August.

Some states run out of rental assistance

The stimulus aid available to renters can be sizable. In Illinois, eligible tenants and landlords have been able to apply for one-time grants of up to $25,000 to pay off a maximum 15 months of rent missed between June 2020 and August 2021.

The program in Texas has covered unpaid rent and utilities going as far back as March 13, 2020, and paid for up to two months of future rent and utilities. The relief for Texas renters capped out at $4,600 per month.

But the Lone Star State and a few others have already exhausted all of the federal money they were allocated through the program, according to The New York Times. That's contributing to the anxiety among renters.

More than a quarter of U.S. renters say they're not at all confident or only slightly confident that they'll be able to make their next rent payment, according to data from a census survey taken during the first half of December.

To provide more help for renters, the Treasury says it's encouraging states and communities to tap into billions in other stimulus funds that state and local government hasn't used up yet.

Alternative ways to find relief

Stressed-out young family
Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock

If you need help paying rent but either you don't qualify for the government relief or your state is already tapped out, you may have to get creative to give yourself some financial breathing room.

Many people have leaned too heavily on credit cards during the pandemic and are now stuck with high monthly bills. If that's you, you might consider rolling those balances into a single, lower-interest debt consolidation loan. You’ll pay less in interest and may wipe out your debt sooner.

You can save when you shop online by using a free browser extension that will automatically scan thousands of retailers for lower prices — and help you avoid overpaying.

Employers are struggling to fill job openings right now, so you might find a new, better-paying job to provide more rent money. Some companies are even offering educational opportunities so you can improve your skills, potentially opening up more career choices for you.

And even if you're strapped for cash, it can be surprisingly easy to wring some income out of the stock market. A popular app lets you invest in a diversified portfolio using just your "spare change" from everyday purchases.

More from MoneyWise

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • United CEO: 4% of U.S. workforce test positive for COVID; no deaths among the vaccinated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday that about 4% of its U.S. employees, or about 3,000 workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 but vaccinated employees had neither died nor recently been hospitalized with the disease. United's disclosure comes amid soaring cases https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb and continuing debate about U.S. vaccine mandates https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-wants-us-agencies-mandate-covid-19-testing-unvaccinated-employees-by-feb-2022-01-11. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-considers-whether-halt-biden-vaccine-mandates-2022-01-07 to challenges to President Joe Biden's vaccine or testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

  • After maps ruling, it’s up to the state Supreme Court to defend democracy in NC

    Court of last resort will have to defend fair election in NC

  • Why Cam Newton is glad he returned to the Panthers and what he said about his future

    Cam Newton will be a free agent this offseason.

  • Candidacy challenge process for NC Rep. Cawthorn delayed

    A formal challenge of North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's qualifications to run for Congress, over his involvement in the rally last January that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, will be delayed while separate redistricting litigation continues, state judges ruled Tuesday. Without the formal stay, the elections board would have met Wednesday to create a special panel of county board members to hear the Cawthorn challenge filed on Monday by 11 voters within the 13th Congressional District that was recently drawn. This and other candidate challenges may otherwise need to be duplicated should the redistricting appeals process ultimately lead to the formation of new district maps, the judges wrote.

  • Governors' split on business vaccine mandates highlights changing GOP base

    "It is no longer the case that government regulation or intervention is dead on arrival within the Republican Party."

  • Many Tax Refunds Will Be Delayed, Treasury Says: How to Get Yours Sooner

    On Monday, Jan. 10, the Treasury Department announced that the IRS is facing significant challenges this year due to budget concerns and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are warning that many taxpayers could see significant delays in receiving … Continue reading → The post Many Tax Refunds Will Be Delayed, Treasury Says: How to Get Yours Sooner appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Missouri woman seen with Pelosi nameplate pleads guilty in Capitol riot

    A Missouri woman who was seen holding a broken sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S.

  • Fed Will Pivot Toward Balance Sheet to Protect the Yield Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- The most important comments Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made during Tuesday’s testimony before the Senate’s banking committee revolved around his view of the central bank as still adding stimulus to the economy. Powell said point blank that the Fed needs to quickly draw this accommodation to a close. But how? Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Do

  • Jerome Powell explains why Federal Reserve was caught off guard by current inflation

    Jerome Powell explains why Federal Reserve was caught off guard by current inflation

  • The Effect of Stimulus and Increased Unemployment Payments on the Economy in 2022

    This year, most Americans will receive little or no extra help from the government for the first time since 2019. As the country confronts its first year without stimulus since the start of the...

  • The Biden-Trump stimulus shows how badly Obama's 2009 plan failed

    How Barack Obama and congressional Democrats doomed America to 10 years of needless stagnation

  • California governor proposes tax cuts, expanded health care

    With state revenues at an all-time high, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would cut taxes while also promising to pay the health care expenses of all of the state's low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. It will cost state taxpayers about $2.2 billion per year to cover the cost of health care for the state's low-income immigrants. Meanwhile, Newsom's tax cuts would reduce revenue by more than $6.5 billion.

  • 'Essential and Excluded': NY undocumented workers want unemployment, $3B for Excluded Worker Fund

    New York undocumented workers are pushing for permanent unemployment insurance and a $3 billion bump for the Excluded Worker Fund.

  • Flush With Cash, California Has Problems That Are No Quick Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- With cash rolling in from a projected $45.7 billion budget surplus, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a spending plan designed to address a paradox of the most-populous U.S. state: It’s thriving financially, yet beset with systemic challenges that threaten its long-term growth.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Mo

  • Raising interest rates would do nothing to control inflation

    With consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve is signaling that it will soon begin raising interest rates. It may be heresy to those who think the Fed is all-powerful, but the honest answer is that raising interest rates wouldn’t put out the fire. Short of throwing millions of people out of work in a recession, higher rates wouldn’t bring supply and demand back into balance, a necessary condition for price stability.

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers

  • Federal Reserve's Powell: High inflation 'exacts a toll'

    High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a Tuesday congressional hearing, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject. “We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation,” Powell said in prepared testimony that was made public Monday. The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Powell's nomination to a second four-year term Tuesday.

  • This year’s income tax filing season starts Jan. 24, and the IRS says it’s going to be a ‘frustrating’ one

    Mark your calendars because January 24 is the date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing 2021 income tax returns. The 2022 tax season will run from Monday, Jan. 24 to Monday, April 18, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Monday — but brace yourself for potentially sluggish service as the underfunded, understaffed and backlogged IRS juggles another filing season, Treasury officials said. The bill would include adding $80 billion over a decade to the IRS budget for more staff and better technology to catch tax cheaters, as well as funding to improve customer service.

  • Some Republicans skeptical of Missouri Gov. Parson’s pay raise plan for state workers

    One lawmaker complained of an across-the-board pay raise, calling it giving “the starving dog and the fat dog both 5.5% more food.”

  • Idaho Gov. Little slams Biden, proposes more tax cuts in State of the State address

    Idaho Gov. Brad Little looks to boost education funding in record numbers while cutting income taxes for a second consecutive year.