Billions in renter stimulus checks go begging as evictions loom, new data says

As the pandemic continues to squeeze U.S. consumers, millions of people are still behind on rent. At the same time, billions upon billions of dollars in emergency rental assistance — "renter stimulus checks," part of federal COVID relief — is still available, according to new U.S. Treasury data.

A shockingly small percentage of the aid has found its way to vulnerable renters, officials say. That's money that could help renters get caught up, take care of their bills and pay down debt.

If renters really are in a state of emergency, why is the money taking so long to get to the people who need it?

Tens of billions in rent relief is bogged down

The two most recent COVID stimulus packages passed by Congress set aside a total of $46.6 billion to help renters pay overdue rent and utility costs. But only about $5.1 billion has been distributed so far — a mere 11% of the money, the Treasury revealed on Wednesday.

While the funds are being provided by Washington, they’re being distributed through hundreds of programs at the state and local levels. And many of those "need to do more to urgently accelerate efforts to prevent harmful evictions of vulnerable families," the Treasury says.

With aid spread across many different housing authorities, each with its own resource and capacity constraints, renters in different places are not receiving the same levels of service or responsiveness.

"Treasury continues to use every lever at its disposal to urge states to distribute assistance to renters and landlords swiftly," the department says in a news release.

Officials warn that programs that can't get their act together by the end of September will have their rental assistance funding taken away and given to other programs that are doing a better job of getting the money out.

If you or someone you know has tried to apply for emergency rental assistance and became frustrated by a drawn-out or confusing process, you might want to check back soon with the local housing authority to see if things have improved.

The holdups add to the challenges facing renters

The stimulus aid available to renters can be sizable. In Illinois, eligible tenants and landlords can apply for one-time grants of up to $25,000 to pay off a maximum 15 months of rent missed between June 2020 and August 2021.

The program in Texas is covering unpaid rent and utilities going as far back as March 13, 2020, and can pay for up to two months of future rent and utilities. The relief for Texas renters caps out at $4,600 per month.

But as snags hold up rental assistance in many parts of the country, things are looking bleaker for people who rent.

A national eviction moratorium was extended in early August, but the new end date is just weeks away, on Oct. 3. And landlords and other opponents of the ban are hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will strike it down early.

Anyone evicted from their properties in the coming months could have much more difficulty finding an affordable place to go, because rents are soaring.

Rents for detached homes in the U.S. were 10.5% higher in June than a year earlier, according to data from CoreLogic. Rents for attached properties, including high-rise and garden apartments, grew by a more modest, but still budget-stretching, 4.6%.

Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock

