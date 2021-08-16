Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

ROBERT BURNS
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power but also U.S.-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more.

The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest prize, Kabul, over the weekend.

A U.S. defense official on Monday confirmed the Taliban's sudden accumulation of U.S.-supplied Afghan equipment is enormous. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and so spoke on condition of anonymity. The reversal is an embarrassing consequence of misjudging the viability of Afghan government forces — by the U.S. military as well as intelligence agencies — which in some cases chose to surrender their vehicles and weapons rather than fight.

The U.S. failure to produce a sustainable Afghan army and police force, and the reasons for their collapse, will be studied for years by military analysts. The basic dimensions, however, are clear and are not unlike what happened in Iraq. The forces turned out to be hollow, equipped with superior arms but largely missing the crucial ingredient of combat motivation.

“Money can't buy will. You cannot purchase leadership,” John Kirby, chief spokesman for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, said Monday.

Doug Lute, a retired Army lieutenant general who help direct Afghan war strategy during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, said that what the Afghans received in tangible resources they lacked in the more important intangibles.

“The principle of war stands — moral factors dominate material factors,” he said. “Morale, discipline, leadership, unit cohesion are more decisive than numbers of forces and equipment. As outsiders in Afghanistan, we can provide materiel, but only Afghans can provide the intangible moral factors.”

By contrast, Afghanistan's Taliban insurgents, with smaller numbers, less sophisticated weaponry and no air power, proved a superior force. U.S. intelligence agencies largely underestimated the scope of that superiority, and even after President Joe Biden announced in April he was withdrawing all U.S. troops, the intelligence agencies did not foresee a Taliban final offensive that would succeed so spectacularly.

“If we wouldn’t have used hope as a course of action, ... we would have realized the rapid drawdown of U.S. forces sent a signal to the Afghan national forces that they were being abandoned,” said Chris Miller, who saw combat in Afghanistan in 2001 and was acting secretary of defense at the end of President Donald Trump’s term.

Stephen Biddle, a professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University and a former adviser to U.S. commanders in Afghanistan, said Biden's announcement set the final collapse in motion.

“The problem of the U.S. withdrawal is that it sent a nationwide signal that the jig is up — a sudden, nationwide signal that everyone read the same way,” Biddle said. Before April, the Afghan government troops were slowly but steadily losing the war, he said. When they learned that their American partners were going home, an impulse to give up without a fight “spread like wildfire.”

The failures, however, go back much further and run much deeper. The United States tried to develop a credible Afghan defense establishment on the fly, even as it was fighting the Taliban, attempting to widen the political foundations of the government in Kabul and seeking to establish democracy in a country rife with corruption and cronyism.

Year after year, U.S. military leaders downplayed the problems and insisted success was coming. Others saw the handwriting on the wall. In 2015 a professor at the Army War College's Strategic Studies Institute wrote about the military's failure to learn lessons from past wars; he subtitled his book, “Why the Afghan National Security Forces Will Not Hold.”

“Regarding the future of Afghanistan, in blunt terms, the United States has been down this road at the strategic level twice before, in Vietnam and Iraq, and there is no viable rationale for why the results will be any different in Afghanistan,” Mason wrote. He added, presciently: “Slow decay is inevitable, and state failure is a matter of time.”

Some elements of the Afghan army did fight hard, including commandos whose heroic efforts are yet to be fully documented. But as a whole the security forces created by the United States and its NATO allies amounted to a “house of cards” whose collapse was driven as much by failures of U.S. civilian leaders as their military partners, according to Anthony Cordesman, a longtime Afghanistan war analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Afghan force-building exercise was so completely dependent on American largesse that the Pentagon even paid the Afghan troops' salaries. Too often that money, and untold amounts of fuel, were siphoned off by corrupt officers and government overseers who cooked the books, creating “ghost soldiers” to keep the misspent dollars coming.

Of the approximately $145 billion the U.S. government spent trying to rebuild Afghanistan, about $83 billion went to developing and sustaining its army and police forces, according to the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a congressionally created watchdog that has tracked the war since 2008. The $145 billion is in addition to $837 billion the United States spent fighting the war, which began with an invasion in October 2001.

The $83 billion invested in Afghan forces over 20 years is nearly double last year's budget for the entire U.S. Marine Corps and is slightly more than what Washington budgeted last year for food stamp assistance for about 40 million Americans.

In his book, “The Afghanistan Papers,” journalist Craig Whitlock wrote that U.S. trainers tried to force Western ways on Afghan recruits and gave scant thought to whether U.S. taxpayers dollars were investing in a truly viable army.

“Given that the U.S. war strategy depended on the Afghan army's performance, however, the Pentagon paid surprisingly little attention to the question of whether Afghans were willing to die for their government,” he wrote.

AP writers Nomaan Merchant, Lorne Cook in Brussels and James LaPorta in Boca Raton, Florida, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is the Afghan National Army Performing So Miserably?

    Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua via Getty“What we’re seeing is the rapid loss of district centers,” declared Austin Miller, the last four-star general to preside over U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, at the tail end of June. It was a rare display of unfettered public candor by a senior American official responsible for prosecuting this country’s longest war. As I write this in the second week of August, the Taliban, the same politico-military organization the United States defeated handily over

  • Iran says U.S. "failure" in Afghanistan a chance for durable peace

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday the United States' "military failure" in Afghanistan offered an opportunity to establish lasting peace in the country. Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan capital nL1N2PL01V Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the U.S.-backed Afghan army as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Washington has accused Iran in the past of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against U.S. forces.

  • Tank Seen on Kabul Street Amid Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

    Taliban fighters seized weaponry and vehicles from the Afghan National Army as they made a rapid advance in Kabul on Sunday, August 15.Video taken by journalist Fazelminallah Qazizai on Kabul’s Char-Qala Road around 8 am on Monday morning shows a Soviet-built T-54/T-55 tank, a model that was used by the Afghan military. Credit: Fazelminallah Qazizai via Storyful

  • Kabul airport in chaos as Taliban take over capital

    Afghans crowded the runway at Kabul's airport on Monday as they tried to flee the country following a takeover by the Taliban.

  • China’s state TV may be trolling the US over Afghanistan with a movie

    A state TV's movie choice sparked speculation on whether the production's title serves as a subtle mockery of the US's evacuation from Afghanistan.

  • Albania to accept Afghan refugees who worked with Western forces

    Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on Facebook on Sunday his country would "serve as a transit country for a certain number of Afghan political immigrants" who have the U.S. as their final destination and face the threat of violence from the Taliban as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan. Why it matters: The announcement comes as the Taliban launched a lightning offensive to take over Afghanistan, with nearly every major city in the country falling under their control.Get market news worthy

  • Man stabbed and two reporters attacked during LA protest over vaccine mandates

    A protest held outside LA City Hall over coronavirus vaccine mandates this weekend turned into a fight that resulted in one man getting stabbed and two reporters being attacked.

  • Kabul's former 'Green Zone' abandoned as diplomats flee Afghan capital

    KABUL (Reuters) -Kabul's former diplomatic quarter fell silent on Monday as foreign missions were moved to the airport, leaving Taliban patrols in control of the fortified zone of concrete blast walls and checkpoints known as the Green Zone. With police and security contractors who once guarded the embassies in the Wazir Akbar Khan district now gone, some motorists were forced to get out of their cars and lift security barriers themselves before driving through. "It is strange to sit here and see empty streets, no more busy diplomatic convoys, big cars with guns mounted," said Gul Mohammed Hakim, one the city's ubiquitous naan (bread) makers who has a shop in the area.

  • Rely on America? The Lessons for Asia as Biden Deserts Afghanistan

    The Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan marks the creation of a new hotbed of jihadi terror in the heart of Asia and serves as yet another reminder of America’s capacity for mayhem with its ill-conceived interventions, argues Debasish Roy Chowdhury.

  • Afghanistan's female footballers make tearful calls for help

    In frantic phone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The football players in the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players, and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are now re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

  • After 20 years of destruction, the US has a moral obligation to let in 1 million Afghan refugees

    The US war in Afghanistan has displaced nearly 6 million people, and more are fleeing each day. The least Biden can do is resettle 1 million refugees.

  • Heavy criticism continues as the Taliban advances in Afghanistan

    After President Biden's U.S. troop withdrawal, the Taliban marched into Afghanistan and sieged its major cities leaving critics concerned over how they were able to advance so quickly. Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House.

  • Patrick Williams, Desmond Bane and the players who were handed the keys at summer league

    After a brief hiatus, there are a ton of reasons why the basketball world was glad to have Las Vegas Summer League back on the schedule.

  • Some QAnon believers are being driven to violence. Experts say mental health problems could be a factor.

    A QAnon believer from California admitted killing his children with a spearfishing gun this week because he believed they would "grow into monsters."

  • Colorado governor says more people should get COVID-19 vaccine booster

    Gov. Jared Polis is suggesting that large numbers of people should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot — even though federal regulators and Colorado public health officials say it's not needed.In public remarks earlier this month, the Democratic governor noted that some people are getting a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine by using fake names or addresses. He says he meant it as a tip. "That's a hint to people that they can do that," Polis told Axios Denver in an exclusive in

  • Birds in ‘doughnut’ formations appear on Missouri weather radar. What are they doing?

    Weather radar has captured rings formed by flocks of birds in Missouri — take a look.

  • The quick collapse in Afghanistan proves Biden was right to leave

    Trying to build a centralized nation-state in Afghanistan was always a fool's errand, a truth the American people figured out long ago

  • The Department of Defense could be housing 30,000 Afghan refugees in locations like Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas: report

    A report from a Fox News correspondent cited an unnamed source saying 30,000 Afghans under Special Immigrant Visas could be relocated to the US soon.

  • Afghan president fled with cars and a helicopter ‘full of cash’, claims Russia

    The fleeing officials could not load all the money in the cars and helicopter and left some behind lying on the tarmac

  • Jeep dealers taking orders for three 2022 Grand Cherokee trims

    Due to the most recent attempt at a New York International Auto Show being canceled, the all-new two-row 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee got robbed of its public debut. Mopar Insiders reports that the show will go on nevertheless, the outlet's dealer contacts saying Jeep has opened the gates to dealer orders for three trims of the 2022 sport ute. This trim is said to include the optional Entertainment Group that upgrades to a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment screen, available on the Grand Cherokee L for $995, and the Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof available on the Grand Cherokee L for $1,795.