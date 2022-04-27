Billions in surplus have lawmakers thinking business tax cut

Associated Press
·1 min read

State lawmakers are moving toward hundreds of billions of dollars in business tax cuts.

The state House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday for a cut in the corporate net income tax rate from 10% to 9%.

If the state’s revenues are sufficient, the rate would fall again to 8% by 2025.

The House vote to send the bill to the Senate was 195 to 8.

Pennsylvania state revenues are exceptionally strong this fiscal year.

The most recent Revenue Department figures show the year-to-date general fund collections are about $2.7 billion above projections through March.

That amounts to about 8%.

TRENDING NOW:

Recall alert: Nearly 121,000 pounds of ground beef sold nationwide recalled amid E. coli concerns $5 million judgment: Family wins court case against country club 1 person flown to hospital after crash along I-79 in Butler County VIDEO: Family living in Plum house that exploded moved in less than two months ago DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas voters to decide on 2 propositions that could impact property taxes

    While a North Texas state senator says lawmakers must come up with new legislation to help homeowners with climbing property taxes, some public policy groups say the state has extra revenue that can help.

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.

  • SBU reveals Russian invaders chatting about ‘hell’ in Chornobaivka

    The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.

  • Attacks Begin in New Country as Russia Warns Nuclear Threat Is ‘Real’

    Joe RaedleRussia’s foreign minister has warned Western powers not to underestimate the “real” risk of nuclear conflict if they continue to funnel weapons to Ukraine in what he says is an undeclared proxy war.Within hours of his remarks, explosions were heard inside the sovereign borders of Moldova. Ukrainian officials believe Russia is launching “false flag” operations in the pro-Russian rebel-controlled enclave of Transnistria in order to justify widening their imperial assault into a second na

  • Wall Street Journal Editor Has Had It With Republicans Who Back Donald Trump's Big Lie

    “Will someone speak that truth at least?” Gerard Baker asked in a scathing column calling out GOPers who privately just want Trump to "go quietly away."

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will cut off the gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, UN Chief to Ukraine

  • Michael Cohen Explodes After Trump's Latest Boast About His Intelligence

    Trump again bragged of passing an intelligence test. It was actually a test to detect cognitive impairment.

  • U.S. intel helped Ukraine protect air defenses, shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

    What U.S. officials call massive, unprecedented intelligence-sharing with a non-NATO partner has been crucial to Ukraine’s success so far against Russia.

  • Piers Morgan Finally Shows Unedited Clip Of Donald Trump Talk TV Storm-Off; Blames “Incompetent Aide” & A Trump “Simmering With Anger” But Reality Is Damp Squib

    Piers Morgan has blamed an “incompetent” aide and a Donald Trump “simmering with anger” for the incident in which the former POTUS stormed off the set of Talk TV’s Uncensored, but in reality the episode was a damp squib. With viewers hanging on for 90 minutes across the first two episodes of Uncensored to discover how the […]

  • Trump Admits He Oversaw Pay for Executive Who Got Fishy Perks

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/HandoutIn a lawsuit’s never-before-seen testimony, Donald Trump admitted to personally overseeing the compensation of an executive whose corporate perks have been under scrutiny by the Manhattan district attorney, potentially strengthening the case against the former president and his company for tax fraud.Trump’s sworn testimony was filed in New York state court on Tuesday, as part of a lawsuit against the Trump Organization over th

  • Deutsche Bank Sees 5%-6% Fed Target Rate and Deep U.S. Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is likely to need to engage in the most aggressive monetary tightening since the 1980s to tamp down an inflation rate at a four-decade high, which will lead to a deep U.S. recession next year, Deutsche Bank AG economists warned.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nu

  • Here's what Disney's Reedy Creek told investors the day before the state passed a law to dissolve the district

    Reedy Creek Improvement District bond investors were sent a message to help calm their concerns just 24 hours before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the axe to Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) special district that was created more than 50 years ago. In addition, the district said the state will not "impair the rights or remedies of the holders" or its exemption from taxation until the bonds are fully met, according to documents filed April 21 with the Electronic Municipal Market Access database overseen by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Congress-charged organization for a fair and efficient municipal securities market. "In light of the state of Florida’s pledge to the district’s bondholders, Reedy Creek expects to explore its options while continuing its present operations, including levying and collecting its ad valorem taxes and collecting its utility revenues, paying debt service on its ad valorem tax bonds and utility revenue bonds, complying with its bond covenants and operating and maintaining its properties," document said.

  • Donald Trump's longtime appraisers, Cushman & Wakefield, ordered to obey NY AG Letitia James' subpoenas

    In a second victory for NY AG Letitia James, the appraisal giant was ordered to comply with her Trump-probe subpoenas by the same judge who just held Trump in contempt.

  • Putin tells Erdogan that hostilities have ended in Mariupol

    Olena Roshchina - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 15:48 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Mariupol city in southern Ukraine has already been seized by the Russian army and hostilities have ended there.

  • Fake New York Times report about 'record-breaking rally' in India's Gujarat misleads online

    Facebook and Twitter posts shared hundreds of times in India have criticised the New York Times for purportedly publishing a report that says a record 250 million people attended a rally for the political opposition Aam Aadmi Party in the western state of Gujarat in April. However, the screenshot featured in the posts shows a fabricated New York Times report. A representative for Aam Aadmi Party told AFP its Gujarat rally was attended by "around 35,000 to 40,000 people" -- not 250 million as the

  • Putin breaks out the Kremlin's ridiculously long table to meet with the head of the UN

    The infamous 13-foot-long white table has been used during Putin's meetings with other high-profile leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron.

  • Putin refuses to give Ukraine security guarantees before decisions on Crimea and Donbas

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 20:45 President Vladimir Putin of Russia said that Russia cannot sign Ukraine’s security guarantees before the territorial issues around Crimea and Donbas are addressed.

  • Elon, you have no idea what the hell you're talking about

    Elon Musk is embarrassing himself on the global stage again by proudly bruiting a grade-school level of familiarity with the immensely complex concepts of free speech, censorship, rights and privileges of individuals and government authorities. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. For one thing, he might want to look at the most elementary descriptions of what constitutes free speech and censorship.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Shoots Guns With GOP Senate Candidate Accused Of Abuse: 'Liberals Beware'

    Critics said they reported the video featuring Donald Trump's son and Eric Greitens for its threatening content.