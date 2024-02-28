Billowing smoke engulfs Texas as wildfires intensify

STORY: Fueled by dry and unusually warm weather, a massive wildfire has ravaged over 250,000 acres in the region, prompting widespread evacuations, road closures, and thick smoke engulfing the area.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, now the largest among multiple wildfires in northern Texas, has rapidly expanded since igniting on Monday (February 26) afternoon, exacerbated by red-flag conditions indicating extreme fire behavior.

As of Tuesday evening, the Smokehouse Creek Fire ranks as the fifth-largest wildfire in Texas history, surpassing the total area burned by all fires in the state last year. Evacuation orders are in effect for several communities, including Moore and Potter counties, and parts of Roberts County near the Oklahoma border.

The firefighting efforts face additional challenges with a forecasted cold front exacerbating the dry conditions.