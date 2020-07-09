The Buffalo BIlls hired Jason Sinnarajah as their new Senior Vice President of Business Administration.

The hiring of Sinnarajah was paired with the hire of Mike McFarlane to serve as Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration to oversee the Buffalo Sabres, which is also owned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

“Terry and I would like to welcome Jason and Mike to our Senior Leadership Team,” Kim Pegula said in a release from the team. “Both have ties to Buffalo and are committed to Western New York. While the pandemic slowed their hire, we now look forward to their contribution in building a winning organization.”

Sinnarajah comes to the Bills from Toronto and has previously worked for Google, UBS and General Mills.

Per the release, Sinnarajah joins the Bills after serving as the Senior V.P. of Strategy and Growth at Ziff Davis, where he led M&A sourcing, corporate strategy and business development. He was previously V.P. of Global Strategy and Business Development at the Weather Company.

Bills add Jason Sinnarajah as VP of Business Administration originally appeared on Pro Football Talk