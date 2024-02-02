Bills would allow Utah clergy to report abuse cases heard in confession

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — State lawmakers are calling to alter or change Utah’s existing clergy law, as multiple bills making their way through the legislature would allow clergy to report abuse — even if made in confession.

Currently in the Beehive State, religious leaders are not allowed to report a church member’s confession to law enforcement without the consent of the person confessing.

But House Bill 432, sponsored by Rep. Anthony Loubet, R-Kearns, would change that. The bill would allow clergy to “report ongoing abuse or neglect even if the perpetrator made a confession to the clergy member.”



Lawmakers have long called for the law to change.



“Is it really something we should keep confidential when we know a child’s been sexually abused by an adult?” said Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City. “That’s a question I pose for the public.”

HB 432 would mean clergy no longer need to worry about lawsuits coming from the person confessing.



Even so, the clergy will not become mandatory reporters.

State Rep. Brian King (D-Salt Lake City) is sponsoring a similar bill, HB 131. It clarifies that clergy members “may report suspected child abuse or neglect in certain circumstances,” even though they are not mandated to.

This would allow clergy to keep practicing their faith, as for instance, the Canon Law of the Catholic Church forbids priests from divulging information received in confession. The penalty for breaking the seal of confession is excommunication.

State Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, told ABC4 last year that the law needs to allow clergy to report certain cases or confessions.

“I don’t think the law want to interfere with religious practices when they’re not rising to the level of criminality,” he told the station in December. “By the same token, I don’t think the church wants to defend perpetrators when it rises to the level of criminality. So that’s where we have to define it.”

Earlier this week in Pennsylvania, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints stake president was charged with failing to report child sexual assault allegations against another local church leader.

Rhett Hintze, 50, had a leadership role in the church, and that made him a mandated reporter under Pennsylvania’s Child Protective Services Law.



“There’ a whole host of positions responsible for the care of individuals, namely children, that are mandated by law to report allegation of child abuse that they become aware of, and Mr. Hintze failed to do that,” said Lt. Adam Reed, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police.

While Hintze could face up to seven years in prison if convicted, if the same events happened in Utah, he wouldn’t face any penalty at all.

However, it should be noted that if clergy in Utah hear of abuse outside of a confession, they are required to report it.

