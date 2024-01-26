Bill's Bedding in Killingly is now a fifth-generation business: the secret to their success

A new era has begun for Bill’s Bedding in Danielson.

After 30 years of ownership, twin brothers Gary and Jerry Nadeau gave the business to new owners and cousins Deana Roach and Colin Nadeau in October 2023.

Roach is Gary’s daughter and Colin is Jerry’s son. Deana has worked at Bill’s Bedding since 1995 and Colin has worked there since 2013. They are now the family’s fifth generation to have owned the store.

“It’s just a transition to the next generation,” Gary said with regard to the change in ownership. “They have been with the company long enough to know what to do ... They know where everything is. They know what they’re doing, but they have the new ideas. That’s what every generation has to bring in.”

Two generations of Bill's Bedding owners. From left, Colin Nadeau (fifth generation), Deana Roach (fifth generation), Jerry Nadeau (fourth generation) and Gary Nadeau (fourth generation).

Bill's Bedding history

Bill’s Bedding traces its history back to 1902 when George Despathy opened Despathy’s, a plumbing, heating and tinning business in Baltic. The business subsequently moved to Moosup in 1913, where it initially operated as a hardware store.

In light of the mills closing and moving south after World War I, Despathy’s began selling furniture. The business expanded to Danielson in the 1930s and moved to its current location at 640 North Main St. in 1955.

The year 1955 saw Despathy’s first change in ownership, when George’s son, Wilfred Despathy Sr., took over the business following his father’s death.

Wilfred Sr. owned the business through the early 1970s before handing the reigns to Wilfred Jr. and Bill Nadeau, who ran the business until 1993. Tragedy struck when the Moosup store burned down in 1978. This left the location in Danielson, which was renamed Bill’s Bedding after Bill Nadeau in 1979.

The exterior of Bill's Bedding, located at 640 North Main St. in Danielson.

Then Gary and Jerry Nadeau took the helm in 1993 prior to handing the ownership title down to Colin and Deana last October.

Introduced the microwave oven to the area

The business has seen its fair share of change during its century of operation. The store used to do carpeting as well as propane delivery and even sold TVs, radios and microwaves.

“Everything was done at the outset of those items,” Jerry said. “We introduced the microwave to the towns around here.”

As time went on, electronic stores such as Best Buy began to open, shifting the landscape of the furniture store industry. Now it is rare for a furniture store to sell electronics.

Lowe’s became a leader in retail carpeting. Corporate-owned furniture stores such as Raymour & Flanigan and Bob’s Discount Furniture entered the mix, making family-owned furniture stores more rare.

Family-owned furniture stores are rare

“To have a furniture store that’s still family-owned is unique in this day and age,” Jerry said. “When corporate places took them over, they pushed out the family-owned businesses."

These days Bill’s Bedding specializes in furniture and bedding. Gary attributes the store’s longevity to the work ethic of its employees and support from customers.

“The work ethic that we [Gary and Jerry] learned from our grandfather and our dad: You showed up every day and you did your job,” Gary said.

Furniture for sale at Bill's Bedding in Danielson.

Plans to grow

Since naming Colin and Deana as owners, Gary and Jerry have helped out around the store to bring them up to speed with the responsibilities of their new roles. Several months into the job, Colin and Deana already have plans to grow the business.

One of the priorities for the new owners is to create a better website in order to reach younger customers.

“We do have our regular customers,” Deana said. “But we do want to tap into younger customers, the newer homeowners that are coming in. Let them know that we have affordable furniture and they can buy it here, so we can start building our own customer base. It’s just like our family has always done, it’s keeping it [the business] going.”

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Bill's Bedding in Danielson has new owners but still in Nadeau family