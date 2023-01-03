Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Player Needs CPR Following Collapse

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Monday night’s NFL game between Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field—prompting medical personnel to begin CPR and rush him off the field in an ambulance, according to the game broadcast.

The frightening incident happened when Hamlin completed a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver William “Tee” Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter. After he attempted to stand up he quickly collapsed.

As staff tended to him, a number of other players appeared shaken up, including some who were caught on camera with tears in their eyes.

The entire Bills team quickly took to the field and knelt down in prayer as the stadium went silent. Fans in Cincinnati cheered encouragingly as the team retired to its locker room.

It was not entirely clear what injury Hamlin sustained, though he remains in critical condition, according to a statement from the NFL. The NFL Players Association agreed with the decision to postpone the game, the statement said.

FOX19 reporter Joe Danneman wrote on Twitter that, according to unspecified sources, “I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own.” He added that medical personnel used a defibrillator in addition to administering CPR.

Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a police escort.

It took the NFL roughly an hour following the frightening incident to officially postpone the game—as stunned broadcasters often sat in silence while they attempted to make sense of the situation.

"This incident feels unique as far as we've seen in modern times,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said from the Monday Night Football Studio. “It was particularly chilling, especially as far as the reaction from players on the field.”

The 24-year-old is just two years into his NFL career—he was selected as the 212th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Hamlin studied communication at the University of Pittsburgh. In 2020, he launched the Chasing M's Foundation, which raised more than $100,000 for a community toy drive benefitting children near his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” he said at the time.

