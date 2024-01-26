Bills to better manage Indiana's water supply, amid LEAP concerns, don't get hearings

Water planning has been a major topic in Indiana in recent months, driven largely by concerns over the LEAP District project and plans to pipe millions of gallons of water dozens of miles for the manufacturing development.

Two bills were filed this legislative session that would address those concerns. Advocates and local groups such as Stop the Water Steal out of Lafayette have thrown their support behind them, claiming that the legislation would improve water policy and management throughout the state.

Neither bill, however, has received a hearing. And neither is currently scheduled for one as the deadline for bills to be heard fast approaches.

That means both of these bills are likely dead in the water, advocates worry.

"This legislation would provide a clear next step for those looking to move large amounts of water through a pipeline to serve an industrial complex," said Rep. Sharon Negele, R-Attica, who authored the House Bill. Her district includes Lafayette, where the Indiana Economic Development Corporation plans to withdraw up to 100 million gallons of water a day to feed the LEAP District near Lebanon, so she's been knee-deep in residents' concerns about accountability.

"My goal is for this legislation to serve as a strong starting point as discussions on this issue move forward," she added in a statement about her bill.

For years, studies have revealed the need for a statewide plan to manage the state’s water resources. They have warned that water supply in certain areas — particularly Central Indiana, where population and economic growth is most concentrated — may not be able to support the projected expansion.

But Indiana has no comprehensive plan or policy.

“Our water policy right now is fairly non-existent,” said Indra Frank, director of environmental health and water policy with the Hoosier Environmental Council.

The lack of an overarching plan gives utilities, businesses and even regular citizens a virtual carte-blanche to withdraw, move and use water whenever and wherever they want.

The two bills filed this session — House Bill 1305 and Senate Bill 249 — would change that. They would first establish a clear definition of what constitutes a major water withdrawal. Negele's bill also sets prerequisites for feasibility studies of the proposed withdrawal to ensure no negative impacts, along with a peer review of the findings.

Construction is under way at the new LEAP District in Lebanon, Ind. Plans to pipe millions of gallons of water from the Lafayette area to this site have raised serious concerns and calls for better water management in the state.

Lastly, the bills would require a permitting process and approval with the Indiana Natural Resources Commission before a significant water withdrawal of certain amounts. Right now, big withdrawers only need to notify the state after they’ve already started pumping, just as a heads up.

Proponents such as Stop the Water Steal — a group that has formed in response to and opposition of the plans to pipe water from the Lafayette area down to the LEAP District in Lebanon — describe these bills as crucial in advancing the protection of Indiana’s water resources.

