Bills continue to show Week 1 was a fluke; Buffalo ends Miami's perfect season
This game lived up to the hype, with both teams scoring on the first three offensive drives. Final Score: 48-20 Bills.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
