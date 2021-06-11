Bills that could force Big Tech breakups unveiled in House

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, an Apple store employee wears personal protective equipment in New York. At an event on Monday, June 7, 2021, Apple unveiled a variety of incremental improvements to the software that powers iPhones, iPads and Mac computers" would do. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCY GORDON
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of House lawmakers put forward a sweeping legislative package Friday that could curb the market power of Big Tech companies and force Facebook, Google, Amazon or Apple to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business.

The bipartisan proposals are the culmination of a 15-month investigation by the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, led by Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island. It concluded that the four tech giants have abused their market power by charging excessive fees, imposing tough contract terms and extracting valuable data from individuals and businesses that rely on them.

“Right now, unregulated tech monopolies have too much power over our economy,” Cicilline said in a statement. “They are in a unique position to pick winners and losers, destroy small businesses, raise prices on consumers and put folks out of work. Our agenda will level the playing field and ensure the wealthiest, most powerful tech monopolies play by the same rules as the rest of us.”

The proposed legislation targets the structure of the companies and could break them up, a radical step for Congress to take toward a powerful industry. The tech giants for decades have enjoyed light-touch regulation and star status in Washington, but have come under intensifying scrutiny and derision over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.

As a candidate, President Joe Biden said breaking up big tech companies should be considered, though he hasn’t spoken on the issue as president. If such steps were mandated, they could bring the biggest changes to the industry since the federal government’s landmark case against Microsoft almost 20 years ago.

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, the senior Republican on the antitrust panel, is pushing the legislation with Cicilline. Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of Big Tech but don’t support a wholesale revamp of the antitrust laws.

Advancing the legislation through Congress could be a tough slog. Democrats control the House but they would need to garner Republican votes in the Senate, which is split 50-50 with the Democrats’ one-vote margin depending on Vice President Kamala Harris being the tiebreaker.

The proposals also would prohibit big tech companies from favoring their own products and services over competitors on their platforms. The House antitrust investigation found, for example, that Google has monopoly power in the market for search, while Facebook has monopoly power in the social networking market. The subcommittee said Amazon and Apple have “significant and durable market power” in the U.S. online retail market, and in mobile operating systems and mobile app stores, respectively.

The proposed legislation also would make it more difficult for the giant tech companies to snap up competitors in mergers, which they have completed by scores in recent years. And it asks Congress to boost the enforcement powers of antitrust regulators, such as the Federal Trade Commission.

The four companies have rejected lawmakers’ accusations of abusing their dominant market position and have asserted that improper intervention in the market through legislation would hurt small businesses and consumers.

A tech industry group, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, said Friday the legislation has the aim “of regulating a selected group of American digital service providers."

“These proposed regulations represent a shift from the market-oriented principles that have characterized U.S. economic policy," the group said. “They would have a severe impact on U.S. economic leadership, and decrease consumers’ ability to enjoy free digital services."

Recommended Stories

  • Governor settled harassment claim to focus on pandemic

    New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday defended her handling of accusations of harassment by a former campaign spokesman that resulted in a financial settlement of at least $62,500 in payments from her political campaign, explaining that the pandemic demanded her attention. In her first in-person comments concerning the settlement with James Hallinan, Lujan Grisham briefly described her decision to resolve the matter. Hallinan, who worked as a spokesman for Lujan Grisham’s 2018 campaign for governor, has accused Lujan Grisham of dropping water on his crotch and then grabbing his crotch in the midst of a campaign staff meeting prior to the election — accusations that the governor denies.

  • U.S. House lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills to target Big Tech

    Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced five bills on Friday, four of them aimed at reining in the power of the tech giants in what one congressional aide described as a revolution in antitrust. "From Amazon and Facebook to Google and Apple , it is clear that these unregulated tech giants have become too big to care and too powerful to ever put people over profits," said U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington state Democrat who sponsored this measure along with Representative Lance Gooden, a Republican.

  • Breaking up Big Tech in focus as new U.S. antitrust bills introduced

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced four bills on Friday aimed at reining in the power of the tech giants, with one potentially leading to their break-up. Two of the bills address the issue of giant companies, such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, creating a platform for other businesses and then competing against those same businesses. One measure bans platforms from owning subsidiaries that operate on their platform if those subsidiaries compete with other businesses - potentially forcing the Big Tech firms to sell assets.

  • Exclusive-UN official accuses Eritrean forces of deliberately starving Tigray

    The northern highlands of Ethiopia became a global byword for famine in the mid-1980s, when drought and conflict combined to create a disaster that killed as many as one million people. Now hunger is stalking the Tigray region again, and a senior UN official alleges that starvation is being used as a weapon of war. More than 350,000 of Tigray's nearly 6 million people are living in famine conditions, according to an analysis by United Nations agencies and global aid groups first reported by Reuters on Thursday.

  • Stop pretending it's impossible to tax wealth

    Debunking the bad arguments in defense of oligarchs who pay almost nothing

  • Have your say: Which COVID rule do you most want to end on 21 June?

    Numerous rules that have been in place since the start of the pandemic are set to come to an end.

  • ‘In The Heights’ Soundtrack Album Reaches the Same Heights as the Movie

    Lin-Manuel Miranda’s joyous celebration of the Washington Heights neighborhood, “In The Heights” has finally arrived on the big screen and HBO Max… and also Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and all other DSPs, for a soundtrack that soars just as high even without benefit of interstitial dialogue and sumptuous visuals. Adapted from the Broadway musical, the […]

  • How GameStop, AMC and other meme stocks are in control of market volatility

    Forget “FAANG” stocks — this is a market of “BANG” stocks. In fact, the biggest of these so-called meme stocks — social media favorites GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) — appear to hold the key to the U.S. market’s volatility. When their share prices rise, so does the broad market’s volatility — and vice versa.

  • Dakota Access foes seek environmental review updates from US

    Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents asked a judge Friday to require the pipeline company and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide detailed monthly status reports while the federal government conducts an extensive environmental review of the project. The request comes after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled in May that the pipeline, which carries oil from North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois, may continue operating while the Army Corps of Engineers conducts the review known as an environmental impact statement. In court documents, attorneys for the pipeline company said Boasberg should not require the monthly reports and also renewed their longstanding request to have the case dismissed.

  • Congress unveils 5 bipartisan bills that mark its biggest step yet in regulating tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Apple

    The new antitrust legislation would help block acquisitions of would-be rivals and update filing fees for mergers "for the first time in two decades."

  • Darnella Frazier, teen who filmed George Floyd's murder, wins Pulitzer award

    Darnella Frazier was awarded a special citation for "highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice," the Pulitzer Prize Board announced on Friday.

  • Democrats threaten to subpoena Trump officials over secret attempts to obtain lawmakers’ data

    Schumer calls Barr’s alleged seizure of Apple data ‘gross abuse of power’ and ‘assault on the separation of powers’

  • Merrick Garland vows to challenge GOP threats to voting rights

    With Biden administration under pressure to combat voter suppression, attorney general condemns baseless voter fraud narrative and ‘abnormal’ audits that undermine voters

  • Donald Trump says he’s ‘writing like crazy’ amid claims he is jealous over Pence book deal

    The ex-president said he’s turned down two book deals

  • Oregon legislator is 1st-ever ousted after Statehouse breach

    Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. The only vote against the resolution for expulsion was Nearman’s own. “The facts are clear that Mr. Nearman unapologetically coordinated and planned a breach of the Oregon State Capitol,” House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, said after the vote.

  • ‘He’ll show up to anything’: Trump wanders into Mar-a-Lago events in search of adulation, report claims

    Weddings, cocktails, TV appearances—The Donald is there

  • Dad told in-laws he was taking son for a hike. Both found dead on Appalachian Trail

    The 2-year-old’s body was found in a ravine about a mile from the father’s car.

  • Capitol rioter apologises on CNN – and blames Trump for his actions

    Anthony Antonio said he never would have marched down Pennsylvania Avenue if he had not been told

  • AOC backs Ilhan Omar over controversial Israel statement: ‘Sick and tired of the vilification’

    ‘They have no concept for the danger they put her in by skipping private conversations,’ Ms Ocasio-Cortez says

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to US charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in the U.S. and admitted that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The 31-year-old was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed since then.