Motley Fool

Retirement accounts are all similar in that they give you a tax-advantaged way to save money for your future. Roth IRAs enable you to save up to $6,500 in 2023 if you're under 50 or $7,500 if you're 50 or older. Roth IRAs make great homes for your savings if you don't have access to a workplace retirement plan or if you don't like the investments or fees your current workplace plan has.