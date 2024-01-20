Bills Fan Gives Insider View of Snow Shoveling at Highmark Stadium Ahead of Chiefs Playoff

A Buffalo Bills fan gave a behind-the-scenes view of the conditions at Highmark Stadium on Friday, January 19, where volunteers gathered to shovel snow ahead of Sunday’s playoff game against Kansas City Chiefs.

Footage filmed by Colin McCuen shows the snow clearing operation at the stadium on Friday.

The response followed a request from Bills on Thursday to help clear the stadium after heavy lake-effect snow piled up in western New York. Shovelers were paid $20 per hour, according to the team’s website.

The Bills are scheduled to play the Chiefs in a playoff game on Sunday evening. Credit: Colin McCuen via Storyful