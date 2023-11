BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have hired a new chief legal officer, the law offices of Hodgson Ross confirmed to News 4 on Sunday. Terry Gilbride, a partner with Hodgson Russ, will fill the position. He will also be the team’s Senior Vice President. Gilbride replaces Kathryn D’Angelo, who was fired in October for […]

View comments