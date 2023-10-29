Bills on Israel and Ukraine aid to be considered separately – US House of Representatives speaker

Mike Johnson, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, said on 29 October that bills on aid to Israel and Ukraine will be submitted separately for consideration.

Source: Johnson in an interview with Fox News

Details: He emphasised that Israel's need is urgent, no more time can be wasted, and the bill will be submitted to the House of Representatives for consideration this week.

Quote: "We believe that that is a pressing and urgent need. There are a lot of things going on around the world that we have to address, and we will. But right now, what’s happening in Israel, takes immediate attention. And I think we’ve got to separate that and get it through."

Background:

The budget request submitted by the White House to the US Congress includes about US$61.4 billion for Ukraine, of which US$46.1 billion is for defence spending and US$11.8 billion is for direct budget support. Congress could not pass it until the Speaker of the House of Representatives was appointed.

The US House of Representatives managed to elect a new speaker on 25 October, after several weeks – the representative of the Republican majority, Mike Johnson, a supporter of former US President Donald Trump.

In response to a question on increasing assistance to Ukraine, Mike Johnson said he would agree on this "under certain conditions".

