Bills’ Josh Allen had sweet postgame interaction with young fan at Arrowhead Stadium

Pete Grathoff
Bills quarterback Josh Allen had another big game against the Chiefs in Buffalo’s 24-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium, then he had a really cool postgame moment.

After meeting with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others, Allen made a special visit to one young Bills fan in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.

Allen gave the kid a football and had his picture taken with the family (despite a other people trying to join the moment).

The young fan was clearly blown away by Allen’s gesture. Dan Fetes of WHAM-TV shared this video.

Allen has thrown for 300-plus yards in each of the last three games against the Chiefs with 10 touchdowns an no interceptions in that span.

As Elias noted, he’s had a three-game stretch against one opponent that’s been matched by just one other quarterback.

