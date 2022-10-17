Bills’ Josh Allen had sweet postgame interaction with young fan at Arrowhead Stadium
Bills quarterback Josh Allen had another big game against the Chiefs in Buffalo’s 24-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium, then he had a really cool postgame moment.
After meeting with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others, Allen made a special visit to one young Bills fan in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.
Allen gave the kid a football and had his picture taken with the family (despite a other people trying to join the moment).
The young fan was clearly blown away by Allen’s gesture. Dan Fetes of WHAM-TV shared this video.
The best thing you'll see tonight:
Josh Allen GREAT QB, but an even better person.
(Wait until the end)#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/vcbPF5v7XE
— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 17, 2022
Allen has thrown for 300-plus yards in each of the last three games against the Chiefs with 10 touchdowns an no interceptions in that span.
As Elias noted, he’s had a three-game stretch against one opponent that’s been matched by just one other quarterback.
Josh Allen's last 3 game against the Chiefs:
- 315 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
- 329 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
- 329 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
He joins Drew Brees as the only players in NFL history with 300+ passing yards, 3+ TD, 0 INT in 3 straight games against a single opponent, per @EliasSports.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2022