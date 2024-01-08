Here are the bills local legislators have filed as session begins in the General Assembly

EVANSVILLE — The Indiana Statehouse kicks of official business Monday, and local lawmakers have been busy filing bills they hope to see become law.

Legislators can continue filing until Jan. 5 in the Senate and Jan. 11 in the House.

This session is a short one, with adjournment expected sometime in March.

Here are the bills local lawmakers had filed as of Friday afternoon.

HB 1022 - Automated tractor-trailers - Co-Author - An automated tractor-trailer cannot be operated on a highway to transport passengers or goods unless a human operator is physically present in the automated tractor-trailer to monitor and take control of all or part of the automated tractor-trailer's operation if necessary.

HB 1079 - Craft hemp flower - Co-Author - Defines "work in progress hemp extract" for purposes of the statute concerning industrial hemp. A licensed hemp handler can possess, manufacture, store, transport or sell work in progress hemp extract.

HB 1027 - Fire department work schedule - Author - States a fire department can deviate from the required maximum work hours for members of the fire department only if authorized by a collective bargaining agreement or other similar written mutual agreement with an exclusive recognized representative of employees of the fire department.

HB 1015 - Health care staffing - Author - States a hospital has to establish a nurse staffing council or assign the functions of the council to an entity in the hospital to develop a nurse staffing plan and review any reported deviations from the plan.

HB 1043 - Gold and silver as legal tender - Author - Coin having gold or silver content issued by the United States government are legal tender.

HB 1059 - Advanced practice registered nurses- Author - States advanced practice registered nurses no longer have to have a practice agreement with a collaborating physician.

HB 1054 - Screening for scoliosis - Co-Author - Requires a health care provider serving children at least nine years of age but less than 13 years of age to take certain actions concerning a scoliosis screening.

HB 1132 - Investigators employed by the attorney general - The attorney general won't designate more than four investigators employed within the state Medicaid fraud control unit to be law enforcement officers of the state.

No bills filed at this time.

SB 22 - Notice of debt collection - Author - A health facility has to send notice to a resident who owes a debt to them before the debt is assigned to a collection agency. It must be sent by certified mail that includes a return receipt and must be sent to the resident and the resident's legal representative.

SB 23 - Damage to a fire suppression system - Author - States a person who recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally damages or defaces a component of an automatic building fire suppression system commits criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony.

SB 57 - Automated commercial motor vehicles - Author - Provides that an automated commercial motor vehicle may not be operated on a highway to transport passengers or goods unless a human operator is physically present in the automated tractor-trailer to monitor and take control of all or part of the automated tractor-trailer's operation if necessary.

SB 130 - Deadline to grant or deny an order for protection - Author - Requires a court to issue an ex parte order either granting or denying an order for protection not later than one day after a petition for an order for protection is filed.

SB 14 - Right of a state officer to carry a handgun in the capital - Author - "State officer" is the elected office of attorney general, secretary of state, state comptroller or treasurer of state. Provides that a state officer who meets certain requirements has the right to carry a handgun within the state capitol building and on the property of the state capitol complex.

SB 15 - Veterans' benefits and services poster - Author - Requires that the Indiana department of labor consult with the Indiana department of veterans' affairs to create and distribute a veterans' benefits and services poster. Requires that Indiana employers with more than 50 full-time employees display the poster.

SB 28 - Discriminatory financial services practices - Author - Prohibits a financial services provider from discriminating in providing financial services to a consumer by using a social credit score as a basis for directly or indirectly declining services, or offering less favorable terms.

SB 32 - Tax and fiscal control over libraries - Author - Eliminates the authority of public libraries to impose an ad valorem property tax as a "taxing unit." Requires a public library to prepare and submit an annual budget in the same manner as other departments of county or municipal government. Prohibits public libraries from providing a service that is not a "core public function" of the library, unless the specific function or service is included as a line item request in the public library's budget and is approved and funded by the county or municipality.

SB 65 - Salvage motor vehicles - Author - Allows an auto salvage recycler to purchase, accept, or dispose of a motor vehicle without a certificate of authority if its at least 15 model years old; the vehicle is solely intended for dismantling or wrecking and the automotive salvage recycler records all required information.

The Courier & Press will update this list as more bills are filed.

