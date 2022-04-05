Bills murder trial delayed

Apr. 5—The trial of the suspect accused of the grisly dismemberment murder of Terri Lynn Bills has been delayed indefinitely.

Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano had set April 18 as the date to begin jury selection in the trial of Yasin Abdu-Sabur. But on Friday, Ottaviano reversed course, and ordered the trial delayed pending a psychiatric examination of Abdu-Sabur.

Abdu-Sabur has pleaded not guilty to a single count of second-degree murder in the gruesome slaying of Bills in 2015. He remains held without bail pending the psychiatric examination.

Ottaviano, newly elected to Niagara County Court, took over the case in January from retired Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. Murphy had previously ordered an examination of Abdu-Sabur to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial.

Two psychologists took just over a month to interview and evaluate Abdu-Sabur before determining that he understood the charges he was facing and would be able to assist his attorneys in preparing a defense.

Defense attorney Robert Fogg, who is representing Abdu-Sabur as a conflicts attorney in the Niagara County Public Defender's Office, told Ottaviano that he would not challenge that determination by the court-appointed psychologists. However, in mid-March, Fogg told the judge he wanted to present a defense that Abdu-Sabur is not guilty of Bills' murder because of mental disease or defect.

Niagara County prosecutors vehemently objected, noting that Fogg's request, by law, needed to have been made within 30 days of Abdu-Sabur's arrest. Abdu-Sabur was indicted, arrested and arraigned in February 2020, following a five-year manhunt to find Bills' killer.

Ottaviano has not ruled on those objections, but decided to allow another psychiatric examination of Abdu-Sabur, "in the interest of justice."

A combination of pandemic-related issues, a list of potentially 400 witnesses submitted to the defense by prosecutors and the initial competency evaluation have all slowed the case.

Story continues

Abdu-Sabur, 38, formerly of the Falls, was picked up by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies at a South Carolina jail in February 2020 after he completed a one-year sentence for a conviction on domestic violence and child neglect charges. He had first been linked to Bills' murder in 2019.

Bills' body was discovered on June 16, 2015 inside an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Investigators found only her torso, her head and limbs had been removed.

She had not been seen for several days before the discovery of her torso. Investigators suspected that Bills had been killed somewhere else and her body had been brought to the Willow Avenue location.

In December 2019, investigators discovered the murder scene.

Detectives from the Falls Police Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and even members of the Crash Management Unit, skilled in high-tech crime scene reconstruction, descended on a home at 1526 Pierce Ave. and spent four days scouring it for evidence.

Investigators eventually loaded up a transportable storage pod with material taken from the home.

Police said the trove of forensic evidence they found at the Pierce Avenue home, along with other information obtained by detectives, led to the charges against Abdu-Sabur.