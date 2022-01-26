Bills Pizza deal turns into donations
With tough Bills loss, Pesci's Pizza and Wings pays off their playoff guarantee victory promotion.
Kelly Stafford addressed the relationship between former Detroit Lions teammates Matthew Stafford and Ndamukong Suh, after a play during Rams-Bucs.
"The one that got away" for owner Jerry Jones is now kind of sort of off the hook. Right when the Jones is frowning his face at his current fish's aroma. | From @CdBurnett7
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is a cut above the rest of college football coaches on Twitter.
As if Matthew Stafford's game-saving bomb to Cooper Kupp wasn't amazing enough, this camera angle makes it that much better
What Sean McDermott said about #Bills' kickoff with 13 seconds left vs. #Chiefs:
”I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” tweeted Brittany Matthews, co-owner of Kansas City Current and fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Did the Bucs just lose their quarterback, too?
"There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason and one reason only: It's because of my vaccination status," Rodgers said.
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have much of a stat line on Sunday night, with three catches for seven yards. However, Diggs racked up a “one” in a very rare category. Diggs wiped out a fan who entered the field, and who apparently was making a beeline for the football. A fan named Carl Fugate [more]
Alvin Kamara says he's 'not 100% committed' to his dinner plans after Sean Payton report
Stefon Diggs landed a massive hit on the fan who invaded the field during the final minutes of the Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional thriller Sunday night.
Sean Payton's resignation adds to the NFL's annual wave of firings following the 2021 season. But which coaching vacancies are most appealing?
The Green Bay Packers quarterback also seemed to question the 2020 election.
Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu also thanked Buffalo Bills fans for their generosity.
Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback warmed up for his playoff loss by casting doubt on Biden's win. The former president's team is thrilled
"It was the worst experience I've had in my professional life," Meyer said of his time in Jacksonville.
2022 NFL Draft: First look mock draft First Round with the order almost set as the NFL Playoffs roll along.
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning was a ballyhooed recruit in 1993. On one Sunday, he fielded 23 calls from coaches. Now, nephew Arch has the spotlight.
With no vacancies yet filled, there’s now another opening in the NFL. According to multiple reports, Sean Payton informed the Saints on Tuesday that he’s stepping down as the team’s head coach. Payton, 58, has been with the Saints since 2006, winning Super Bowl XLIV over the Colts. He compiled a 152-89 record in the [more]