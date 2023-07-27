‘Your bills are racist!’: Democrat yells at GOP lawmakers on House floor
As House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) spoke on the House floor, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) accused Republican lawmakers of passing bills that are “racist.”
As House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) spoke on the House floor, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) accused Republican lawmakers of passing bills that are “racist.”
Plans to move an appropriations bill funding agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the House floor were brought to a halt amid internal GOP division over whether to further slash spending and a provision related to abortion. The House Rules Committee — the last stop before a bill hits the House floor…
House Republican leaders punted plans to pass an appropriations bill to fund agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to September amid internal discord about funding levels and policy gripes, canceling Friday floor votes and starting August recess a day early. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced on the House floor that votes…
The Washington Post found that some of Tuberville's claims are dubious or false
"The most responsibility McCarthy's ever been given is to sort the Starbursts for Donald Trump," Swalwell mocks The post Rep. Eric Swalwell Says Kevin McCarthy Has Turned House Into ‘a Law Firm’ With Only One Client – Trump (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The MSNBC anchor says Trump won't announce his D.C. arrest ahead of time because no one showed up in New York The post Lawrence O’Donnell Mocks Protest Turnout at Trump Arrests: ‘He Begged… They Did Not Come’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Sinead O'Connor performed during Conor McGregor's walk-out before his UFC 189 fight against Chad Mendes. He paid tribute after her death.
"I feel we should have the utmost respect for our mat which enables us to do such a wonderful wholesome practice!”
If the #Pac12 loses only Colorado, it can survive. If the AZ schools bolt, however, #Pac12DeathWatch begins.
The 56-year-old singer was found "unresponsive" at a South London property on Wednesday morning.
Rep. Cori Bush yelled “your bills are racist” in the House as Rep. Steve Scalise criticized Democrats in the lower chamber.
Big 12 fans in general would revel in the Pac-12's demise, but BYU fans have their reasons. No one can blame them.
A woman has claimed she was drugged and raped while in custody and has accused Greater Manchester Police of covering up the alleged attack.
You have to absolutely love talking season, especially when Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi gets in front of a microphone. While Penn State was going through the Big Ten media day fun in Indianapolis, the ACC Football Kickoff was showcasing its ...
With the dust settling on the litigation around the NYPD’s response to mass racial justice demonstrations following the 2020 killing of George Floyd, it seems that the city will be forced to pay $13 million, or about $10,000 per each of 1,380 demonstrators arrested over just a week of protests, plus attorney’s fees that could themselves run into the millions. Among the reasons were excessive ...
Sara Khadem, the Iranian chess player who fled to Spain after competing in an international tournament without wearing a mandatory hijab, was on Wednesday granted Spanish nationality, a government minister announced."In response to the exceptional circumstances concerning Mrs Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, I have just granted her Spanish nationality," said Justice Minister Pilar Llop, quoted in the country's Official Journal of the State (BOE), and using Khadem's full name.
A councilmember in Georgia was shamed by her fellow councilmember for petitioning to add voting ballots in Spanish and Vietnamese. Dean’s address: Van Tran, a Vietnamese American councilmember of four years, has spent the past four months advocating for Spanish and Vietnamese voting ballots. Although her colleagues opposed the idea in April, Tran continued to fight for the ballots during meetings.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is once again calling for a higher federal minimum wage. The current rate has been $7.25 since 2009.
During a Senate Defense Appropriations Bill vote, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was named during roll call and began to give a speech. Chairwoman Sen. Pat Murray (D-WA) stopped Feinstein and told her to “just say aye.”
Former President Trump says he would put an end to Europe requiring entry fees for U.S. travelers if elected to the White House next year. “Wow! “U.S. CITIZENS WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR A VISA TO TRAVEL TO EUROPE STARTING IN 2024.” he posted on Truth Social. “Think of this. We give them everything, including…
When a panel of experts read aloud some of the harrowing accounts they had collected from recently discovered victims of child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church, the country’s senior bishops squirmed in the auditorium's front-row seats. Before the stunning findings, senior Portuguese church officials had maintained there had been only a handful of cases of clergy sex abuse. Pope Francis will wade into the quagmire of Portugal’s reckoning with its legacy of clergy abuse and cover-up when he arrives in Lisbon next Wednesday to participate in World Youth Day, the international Catholic youth rally.