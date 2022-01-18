Bills stadium? Tax cuts? Kathy Hochul lays out first budget as NY governor: Live updates

Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first budget presentation of her tenure as governor of New York Tuesday, laying out a $216 billion map for spending on child care, education, climate change and other initiatives.

Hochul will be working with a financial surplus, a product of better-than-expected tax revenue and economic activity, and an influx of federal funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York’s state government hasn’t had the luxury of a surplus in years. Hochul’s predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, often worked with multi-billion dollar deficits while hammering out budget deals in recent years.

A budget deal is due by April 1, with New York's fiscal year starting on July 1.

More on last year's budget: Cuomo's budget would hike taxes on wealthy if Washington doesn't pay

NY lawmakers strike budget deal in 2021: Cuomo, top lawmakers strike $212B NY budget deal. What to know.

Hochul: $31 billion on education initiatives, expanding pre-K

Hochul proposed the state’s largest investment in education, asking for $31 billion in school and foundation aid. The funding should be used to continue expanding pre-K programs and after school programs to districts across the state, she said.

“Working parents need all the support they can get,” Hochul said Tuesday.

She highlighted the need to strengthen New York’s teaching workforce and address the mental health of students fatigued and isolated by nearly two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, quarantines and remote learning.

-Sarah Taddeo

Supporting parents with over $1B for child care

Tucked in the budget, after $31 billion for schools, which Hochul called the highest level of state aid ever, Hochul turned her attention to a topic that has bedeviled working parents during remote education: child care.

The governor vowed to set aside $1.4 billion for child care, which she said would make 400,000 additional families eligible for subsidies. The budget, she said, would "invest more in child-care workers as well.”

Story continues

-Peter Kramer

Hochul proposes $10B to rebuld health care

Hochul noted the executive budget also seeks to rebuild New York’s health care system, which she said “crumbled under the stress of the pandemic.”

The health care spending plan consisted of $10 billion, including $1.2 billion in bonuses for health care and front-line workers, Hochul’s office noted.

It also included $1.6 billion for infrastructure upgrades at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities.

Some of the figures differed from what Hochul’s office reported during her State of the State address earlier this month, and state officials were expected to release further details Tuesday.

-David Robinson

Hochul's $25 billion five-year housing plan

Included in Hochul’s budget plan is a $25 billion five-year housing plan to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes, including 10,000 units earmarked for those recovering from substance use.

The plan would encourage the construction of low-income housing units and preserving those already in existence.

It would also invest $300 million in senior housing and funding to revitalize rural rental properties, such as farm worker housing.

"While the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the homelessness crisis worse, we know there are longstanding structural inequities that need to be addressed in order to provide New Yorkers with stable, healthy homes,” Hochul said in her State of the State address on Jan. 5.

-Sarah Taddeo

Hochul proposes $2B in tax relief for New Yorkers

Gov. Hochul’s $216 billion budget would accelerate the income-tax reductions begun under Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which were to be phased into over several years, with the final cut set for 2025. Accelerating the income-tax cuts will save New Yorkers $1.2 billion, but they won’t see that relief in 2022. Hochul’s plan would institute the changes in the 2023 tax year.

Hochul’s middle-class property tax rebate plan, which she announced earlier this month would provide $1 billion in property tax relief for more than 2 million New Yorkers, was doubled to $2 billion in her plan released Tuesday.

-David Wilson

Hochul doubles down on green energy in NY, proposes $500M for offshore wind

Hochul said the state will make good on a promise to invest in green energy projects like offshore wind.

“We must speed up our transition to clean energy and New York will lead the way by making a nation-leading $500 million investment in offshore wind energy,” Hochul said.

Last week, Hochul said the state’s offshore wind plan will produce 4.3 gigawatts of energy, enough to power 3 million homes across the state, while generating more than $12 billion in economic activity and nearly 7,000 jobs.

The budget also includes $4 billion for the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bonds Act.

And Hochul said the state will make “the largest-ever investment in the Environmental Protection Fund.”

-Tom Zambito

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for what’s new.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Kathy Hochul lays out first budget as NY governor: Live updates