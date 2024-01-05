Bills to tackle Arizona housing crisis with casitas and tax credits in the works

Legislation to tackle Arizona's affordable housing and homelessness crisis is in the works and will include bills to provide more renter protection and financing for affordable housing developments, change municipal zoning, help first-time homebuyers and moderate rent increases.

On Thursday, a group of Democratic legislators announced the housing bills they will start introducing next week. Early bills will call for extending Arizona’s low-income housing tax credit, which is set to expire next year, and allowing casitas, known as accessory dwelling units, statewide.

Instead of the big “omnibus” housing legislation that didn’t pass last session, the group of state senators and representatives plan to introduce individual bills this year.

“Arizona has one of the highest housing wages in the United States,” said state Rep. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix. “The average Arizonan must make more than $62,000 to afford a two-bedroom apartment.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley rents have soared, burdening the finances of many low- and middle-income households, and home prices are up significantly, putting homebuying out of reach for more people. The number of people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County is up, and the number of eviction filings in 2023 was on track to be the highest since the Great Recession era.

“I'm really excited to gain the support of colleagues on the other side of the aisle,” said Sen. Anna Hernandez, D-Phoenix. “Our constituents deserve for us to deliver solutions for working families struggling to make ends meet and finding a safe and secure place to call home.”

