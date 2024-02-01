After bills targeting transgender people last year, LGBT advocates rally at Kansas Capitol

LGBTQ advocates gathered for a rally at the Kansas Statehouse highlighting legislation targeting transgender people.

Equality Kansas, the leading LGBTQ rights group in the state, organized the rally, which was attended by Gov. Laura Kelly; Rep. Susan Ruiz, D-Shawnee; and LGBTQ allies and activists. Kelly said she’s proud she has been able to veto some legislation targeting transgender people.

LGBTQ+ advocates hold signs in support of student rights during the Equality Kansas Advocacy Day rally in the Statehouse Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Last year, she vetoed bills that ban transgender women from gendered spaces like women’s restrooms, locker rooms and shelters, which was eventually overturned. Her veto of a bill banning all gender-affirming care for minors, including the prescribing of puberty-blockers or cross-sex hormones, narrowly survived an attempted override.

“These bills weren’t designed to protect children, they were about politics pure and simple,” Kelly said. “Laws like these send a signal that here in Kansas, we’re more focused on divisive and unnecessary legislation than in making your state a place where young people want to come, to live, to work, to raise a family.”

Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the importance of equality during her remarks at the Equality Kansas Advocacy Day rally in the Statehouse rotunda Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

After her speech, Kelly said she hasn’t heard of any specific legislation targeting the LGBTQ community. The effort by Republicans has already been largely successful. Kansas is the only state to define gender as a person’s sex at birth, has barred transgender people from gendered spaces and wouldn't allow people’s driver’s license to match their gender identity pending a court decision.

The legislation, and rhetoric surrounding, can create burdens and challenges for members of the LGBTQ community.

Alex Poland, a transgender 14-year-old, said he had been harassed by school officials, medical personnel and members of his former church. During his speech, he emphasized his humanity and the negative impacts laws aimed at transgender people have on the LGBTQ community.

“Why do people think that they have the right to restrict our rights? Poland asked. "No matter how hard people try, they won’t ever be able to fix us or change us, they will only be shoving us down. You don’t have to understand, but it’s vital that you support and respect, whether it’s your child, your friend or a complete stranger.”

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: LGBT advocates rally at Kansas Capitol, reflect on divisive 2023 bills