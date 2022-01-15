Billy Bob Thornton's son opens up about having Angelina Jolie as a stepmom

Even though Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton aren't together anymore, that doesn't mean that she's forgotten all about his youngest son, Harry James Thornton.

The now 27-year-old revealed that Jolie still has him on her mailing list.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton attend the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel January 20, 2002 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Vince Bucci / Getty Images)

“To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Harry told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.”

Jolie and Thornton were married from 2000 to 2003. During that time, Jolie acted as a stepmom to Thornton's three kids — Harry, William, now 28, and Amanda, now 42 — from two separate marriages.

Harry noted that spending time with Jolie as a kid helped him prepare for his new reality TV show, "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules," where celeb kids work as ranch hands.

“She was so cool,” he said. “She took us camping every week and she rented, like, a RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip.”

“She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger," Harry continued. "Like, she was a lot of fun.”

After Jolie and Thornton went their separate ways, the "Eternals" actor got remarried to Brad Pitt in 2014 before they called it quits in 2019. The couple share six children together: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

During a June 2018 interview with HFPA in Conversation, Thornton recalled his three-year marriage to Jolie.

“That was a great time," he said. "Angie is still a friend of mine and she’s a great person and she’s done so much. She makes movies that are important to her whether they succeed or fail, she still does what she believes in and I’ll always respect her for that."

Thornton noted that he and Jolie broke up because they had "different lifestyles."

"Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle," he said. "So that’s really, that’s the only reason we’re probably not still together."

After he divorced Jolie, Thornton married Connie Angland — who is known for doing special effects on the 2001 film "Planet of the Apes" — in 2014. They share one daughter, 17-year-old Bella.