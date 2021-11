Reuters

A senior Amazon.com Inc executive said it remains too early to predict how the Omicron coronavirus variant will impact consumer spending during the holiday season but suggested that shoppers will press ahead for now. "It’s very early in the process of understanding what’s happening with the new variant," said Dave Clark, chief executive of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, during a Sunday morning interview on CBS' "Face the Nation." "Consumers are going to wait and see in terms of what happens ... but are going to move on with their lives into this holiday season," Clark said.